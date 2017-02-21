Here’s an interesting tidbit from Fran Duffy— he put together a “Mr. Average” chart to profile what the “average” drafted athlete in the NFL would measure:

MR. AVERAGE Height 5-10 Official 40 4.54 seconds Weight 214 pounds 10-Yard Split 1.57 seconds Hand Size 9 1/4″ 3-Cone Drill 7.03 seconds Arm Length 31″ Short Shuttle 4.26 seconds Wingspan 75 1/8″ Broad Jump 10’1″ Unofficial 40 4.52 seconds Vertical Jump 35″

I found it curious that Fran did not include Bench Press reps in his chart.

Maybe that’s because the Bench Press results vary so widely from position to position?

So I dug a little deeper and found this “average Bench Press reps by position” chart at NFL Savant:



In case that’s a bit too small to read, here’s the breakdown:

TE…….21.5

QB…….22

P……….23

OLB….23

ILB…..23

FB…….23

DE……24

OT……25

OG……26

OC……26.7

DT……28

NT……29.5

Those numbers are amazing to me because of the perceived difficulty of benching 225 lbs. for 20 plus reps—and nearly every player drafted at every position can at least get close to that number.

Upper body strength is more important at some positions than others, but clearly it’s valued across the board, even at the so-called “skill positions”. I seem to remember a different era (about 40 years ago) when isometrics and resistance-training were favored as the preferred strength conditioning methods for the runners, quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs. Now everyone is lifting weights and training hard on the bench.

Frankly, when I was 22, about the age of most of the NFL draft candidates now, I was hard-pressed (pun intended) to achieve 2 clean reps at 225. Part of the problem for me was exceedingly long arms attached to a relatively thin chest/shoulder structure—which was great for throwing and catching but not so much for lifting. Genetics is definitely a factor if you want to excel at the Bench Press.

But beyond genetics, what the Bench Press reveals is a young player’s work ethic—and how seriously he has taken his training and conditioning.

According to the NFL Combine Trainer, the 225 bench test in NFL Combine can be evaluated as raw strength endurance. 225 pounds is a weight that is safe and easy to gauge from year-to-year in terms of overall strength endurance, an imperative factor for winning football.

“The NFL knows by position how big you are and what your number should be as long as you consistently lift weights. NFL scouts look for a guy who’s not afraid to lift and take care of his body. No, you don’t have to be a weight room freak. However, you should look at the average numbers, gauge where you currently stand, and then get to where you have to be.”

The Bench Press rep numbers on average in the position chart above are different from the goals set by the NFL Combine Trainer:

225 BENCH TOTALS FOR DIFFERENT-SIZED ATHLETES TO MEET NFL STATUS QUO:

Linemen: 30-39

30-39 Tight Ends and Linebackers: 25-30

25-30 Running Backs: 20-25

20-25 Defensive Backs and Receivers: 15-20 As long as you reach that baseline number, you’re looked at as a guy who is not going to be a consistent problem and will follow a proper strength and conditioning program. Here is just a sample of the instructions you have to follow if you are going to train for the 225-lb. Bench Press test: “The 225 test is a rapid action with a stretch reflex. You want to enhance the motion over time. It’s crucial to have speed, but it’s equally important have reversal strength and the deceleration component toward the chest. VARIABLE LOAD SPEED BENCH (12 SETS OF 3 REPS)

“Use chains that leave a couple links on the ground when your arms are fully extended, to balance and stabilize the bar. If all the chain-links are off the ground, it’s tougher balance at the top.

“Remember, these are football players, not powerlifters. Become comfortable with the 5-point system to get maximum explosion and strength out of every rep:

Good arch in the back, glutes tight on the bench, feet tight on the floor, shoulder blades squeezed together and head down.

Use the same setup and grip for each tempo.

Chains/bands help vary the load (the bar will be lighter at the bottom and heavier at the top). This provides an acceleration component through the end range of motion. “Perform three sets of each tempo for three reps and take a 1- minute rest period between working sets. The Variable Load Speed Bench should be done once per week for two weeks, take a full week off, go back on once per week for 2-to-3 weeks and repeat.” SLED ROW (3 SETS OF 40 YARDS; 120 TOTAL YARDS) “The bench press is a strength endurance exercise that requires fast and powerful movements while maintaining strength. You have to reverse the motion sometimes to grab another gear and avoid strength decreases or plateaus. The Sled Row counters lagging results. Focus on this 1-2 times per week. “A typical T-bar or dumbbell row is going to be slow and controlled. The sled creates a motion that builds muscular power and endurance over a distance. Exceptional power endurance within a 40-yard distance is a consecutive 20-30 reps without stopping. Set your feet a little wider than your shoulders.

Shoulders are back, butt is down, back is flat and head is neutral to avoid all forward lean and exposure of the lower back.

Start with your thumbs down and drive your elbows back, while rotating simultaneously to work the rhomboids.”

Whew! There’s more to this Bench Press training than meets the EYE! As you can see, regardless of genetics, it requires many months if not years to get to the level of fitness and endurance required by the NFL just to get a job interview.