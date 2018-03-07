Here’s a realistic take on the “salary cap problem” facing the Eagles as the team heads into the free agency period of the NFL calendar year. It comes from Leo Pizzini, one of our esteemed Bored alumni:

“We’ve got a Super Bowl Champion team with like 20 of the 22 starters under contract… I think in that scenario… you should definitely be up against the cap and not really looking to sign free agents… but… Rosebud definitely still needs to clear some cap space… Curry, Torrey and Celek are the three that jump out the most… dollars to production vs. positional depth… and Jason Peters at 36 coming off an ACL is a tough call too… but… except for TE (although Billy Brown was highly regarded in camp last year)… you’ve got depth at the other positions… DE looks good with Barnett, Long and Means, WR looks good with Mack Hollins to fill for Torrey if need be (gonna probably need to add a WR if Torrey does get released), and Vaitai carried the torch last season at LT… so… it’s not the worst situation… until next year when we gotta pay Wentz… then the shit is gonna hit the fan… lol…”

In other words, it’s a nice problem to have…

Regarding Wentz’ needing to get paid in 2019, Leo explains further:

Australia’s biggest Eagles fan Bob “Beans” Downe chimes in:

Then Chris “ATV” Ruggiero addresses the Nick Foles question:

“Which is why trading Foles makes sense… cap space, plus we need some more young guys for when we are up against the cap after paying Carson, and the Eagles get something for him before he leaves on his own accord.”

National columnist John Feinstein is on record as saying the Eagles should NOT trade Nick Foles, using the logical argument “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He also points out that coming back from an ACL/LCL surgery is not a sure-fire 9 month process. For many athletes, it may take up to two years before the medical comeback is complete.

A lot to ponder, for we fans as well as the front office. But still basking in the afterglow of winning, I tend to appreciate these are nice problems to have.