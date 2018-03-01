Sometimes life is fair—a guy gets justly rewarded for an outstanding, out-of-the-ordinary performance which almost nobody saw coming. That in my opinion sums up what is happening to cornerback Patrick Robinson.

Jeff Kerr of 247 Sports reports that the Eagles are talking contract extension with Robinson:

“Patrick Robinson was one of the most valuable defensive players on the Philadelphia Eagles last season, becoming arguably the top slot cornerback in the NFL. The Eagles are making sure Robinson is in Philadelphia long-term, before he even hits the free agent market.

“Philadelphia is working on a long-term deal with Robinson as contract negotiations are ongoing, per a NJ.com report. The Eagles plan to keep Robinson as their slot cornerback for 2018 and beyond, even if the cornerback can make up to $6.7 million per year on the open market. ”

Is the 30-year old Robinson giving the Eagles a hometown discount to secure his future with the team that resurrected his career? That certainly is possible after he maximized his value on a one-year, $750,000 deal he signed last season.

“Robinson was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season, finishing with 45 tackles and tying a career-high with four interceptions. He had 18 pass deflections and a sack, grading as the sixth-best cornerback by Pro Football Focus at 89.8 (seventh in coverage). Robinson also allowed a reception on average every 12.1 slot coverage snaps, ranking in the top-15 in the NFL. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 65.2 passer rating targeting Robinson in 2017. ”

“The Eagles clearly valued what Robinson brought to their defense playing strictly slot cornerback and wound keep him there in the years ahead. Robinson is one player the Eagles don’t want to let get away. ”

Good for Patrick Robinson…back in training camp, Leo Pizzini told us he thought Patrick was a no-risk signing who could yield surprising dividends. He was right about that…

Coming out of Florida State, Robinson was thought of as one of the top ten cornerbacks in the draft. He was invited to the NFL Combine and completed nearly every workout and drill, but chose not to run the shuttle. After his combine performance, analysts and scouts projected him to be a first or second round pick. NFLDraftScout.com ranked him the sixth best cornerback in the draft. He participated at Florida State’s Pro Day and ran the shuttle, three-cone drill, and chose to attempt to beat his combine numbers in the 40, 20, and 10-yard dash.

Pre-draft measurables Ht Wt Arm length Hand size 40-yard dash 10-yd split 20-yd split 20-ss 3-cone Vert jump Broad BP 5 ft 11 1⁄ 8 in

(1.81 m) 190 lb

(86 kg) 30 1⁄ 2 in

(0.77 m) 8 1⁄ 4 in

(0.21 m) 4.46 s 1.50 s 2.53 s 4.14 s 6.78 s 39 in

(0.99 m) 10 ft 2 in

(3.10 m) 15 reps All values from NFL combine (no shuttles, choice)

Robinson was drafted 32nd overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFL Draft.He was the fifth cornerback taken in the first round that year. On July 29, 2010, the Saints signed Robinson to a five-year, $9.40 million contract. He entered training camp competing with Jabari Greer, Tracy Porter, and Randall Gay for a starting cornerback position. He was listed as the third cornerback on the Saints’ depth chart behind Greer and Porter to begin the regular season.

He began 2011 as the Saints’ third-string cornerback behind Greer and Porter. He finished his second season with the Saints with a total of 47 combined tackles (38 solo), 15 pass deflections, and a career-high four interceptions in 15 games and seven starts.

Robinson entered the 2012 regular season as the Saints starting cornerback, opposite Jabari Greer, after Tracy Porter left via free agency. He finished the season with a career-high 64 combined tackles (53 solo), a career-high 18 pass deflections, three interceptions, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts.

Robinson entered 2013 training camp competing with Keenan Lewis to keep his starting cornerback role. He was named the third-string cornerback to begin the season, behind Keenan Lewis and Jabari Greer. In 2013, Robinson sustained a serious injury to his patella during the Saints’ second game. On September 18, 2013, he was placed on the injured reserve list, ending his season.

Robinson lost his starting job in 2014 after a particularly bad outing covering Miles Austin. He was benched after the first quarter and replaced with Corey White and Brian Dixon after he was called for three penalties and gave up a three-yard touchdown to Austin. Ouch!

On March 19, 2015, the San Diego Chargers signed Robinson to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1.25 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1 million. He entered training camp competing with Jason Verrett, Brandon Flowers, and Steve Williams for the starting cornerback position. He was named the Chargers’ third-string cornerback to begin the regular season. He finished his only season in San Diego with 49 combined tackles (43 solo), eight pass deflections, and an interception in 16 games and ten starts.

On March 23, 2016, the Indianapolis Colts signed Robinson to a three-year, $13.50 million contract with $6 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $1.50 million. During training camp, He competed with Antonio Cromartie, Darius Butler, and Jalil Brown for the starting cornerback job. He was named the starting cornerback, alongside Vontae Davis, to begin the season. On December 13, 2016, the Indianapolis Colts placed him on injured-reserve for the rest of the year after suffering a groin injury. On March 10, 2017, Robinson was released by the Colts.

On March 28, 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Robinson to a one-year, $775,000 “prove it” contract. Now you know the rest of the story. He proved it—and how!