The game is ON at the L.A. Coliseum after all—the 10-2 Eagles challenge the 9-3 Rams for “Dilly Dilly” power ranking as playoff seeding implications emerge.

The Bovada book in Vegas has the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

When: Sunday, December 10, 2017

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, Calif.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Eastern

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter).

Local Radio: SportsRadio 94.1 (FM) WIP

Announcers: Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin (Sideline Reporter)

National Radio: Sports USA

Announcers: Larry Kahn, Hank Bauer, Troy West (Sideline Reporter)

Livestream: NFL GamePass (subscription required)

“This week of preparation has gone really well,” Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills said. “I think everybody has adjusted to the time zone change and living out here in a hotel and now it’s just football. We’ve had some good work, tough practices. Should be a great game on Sunday.”

Good attitude. Can I get a Philly Dilly?

Here’s a Dilly of a game prediction from a media guy who is usually quite critical of the Eagles—Steve Politi, columnist, NJ Advance Media:

"Forget the NFC playoff standings and home-field advantage. If the Eagles are truly an "elite" team – one with a real shot to put a trophy in that barren case – they'll bounce back from their worst performance of the season with a victory in this one. The Rams are much improved but a year away. Carson Wentz will have a solid day against a surprisingly good Rams defense." "PREDICTION: EAGLES 30, RAMS 24"

Interesting injury report—Robert Woods, the Rams' best receiver, has been ruled OUT for this one. Zach Ertz, the Eagles' best receiver statistically, has been listed as DOUBTFUL as of this writing.

Speaking of Ryan Lubrich, the GateKeeper himself put in an encouraging word:

