Congrats to veteran poster and original Bored member STINE (Stephen Tine), who was one of the original 12 disciples of Brizer and JB99 back when those guys started this whole “MACH 10” thing over a decade ago. STINE gets fitted for his first Green Jacket as a result of correctly predicting the Eagles would select Rasul Douglas and Donnel Pumphrey. Nobody else had either one of those guys. Give ATV (Chris Ruggiero) credit for being the only contestant to have Shelton Gibson on his ballot—followed by ~BROZ, HOPPER, BEANSTALK (RANGA TIMING) and BRIZER, who each had Derek Barnett on their ballots.

STINE now is enshrined in the MACH 10 Hall of Fame:

2017…..STINE

2016…..AFRA

2015…..~BROZ

2014…..Kenny Kenemeka

2013…..Don Pardo

2012…..~BROZ

2011…..JB99 (SAGE LION)

2010…..GK BRIZER

2009…..M. “Fanny” Harris

2008…..Leo Pizzini

2007…..M. “Fanny” Harris

Here’s how Rounds 4 through 7 (the Eagles traded up out of the 7th round as it turned out) ended up:

WR Mack Hollins , Round 4:

Joe Douglas Scouting Report: “Warrior mentality, very fun to watch. Great size, great speed, range. Plays every play like it’s his last. He was outstanding on special teams in college. His mentality is going to fit in very well in Philadelphia.”

How He Fits In: Hollins has size, he’s been productive, and he’s a big-play threat. He will come right in and compete for a roster spot and playing time, considering that every receiver on the roster sees reps both on offense and on special teams.

RB Donnel Pumphrey , Round 4:

Joe Douglas Scouting Report: “Prolific production, which I’ve said about 30 times since we drafted him. Obviously, his stats speak for themselves. Outstanding feet, outstanding hands, excellent instincts. Very versatile guy and extremely productive both in the running game and in the passing game.”

How He Fits In: Who is the starting running back on this football team? That’s how wide-open the position is, given the uncertainty with the future of Ryan Mathews and his injury situation. Wendell Smallwood is here as is the great Darren Sproles , but neither seems to be eyed as a 20-carry-a-game player. So Pumphrey, even at 180 pounds, is going to get his reps and the Eagles want to see what he can do.

WR Shelton Gibson , Round 5:

Joe Douglas Scouting Report: “Another guy who can take the top off the defense. Outstanding ability to track the football down the field. Great speed, great vertical ability.”

How He Fits In: What Gibson brings to the Eagles is that big-time speed to combine with Smith’s down-the-field strengths. Just as with Hollins, Gibson is here to win a roster spot. This is anything but a throwaway pick. The Eagles’ scouting staff loved Gibson and hopes he shows his best in the summer to earn a position on the 53-man roster. See above with Hollins. The Eagles have some young talent at a position that could be almost completely overturned from last year.

LB/Safety Nathan Gerry , Round 5:

Joe Douglas Scouting Report: “He is another player with a warrior’s mentality. Converting from safety to linebacker. He’s smart and tough. He is a big safety at 218 pounds and we feel that he can become a 235-pound linebacker. He’s certainly athletic enough to play safety, but we think he can add even more value to us at linebacker.”

How He Fits In: The Eagles are lacking in the depth department at linebacker and Gerry, the converted college safety, has to show he can play on the weak side at the NFL level. Gerry doesn’t come here as a projected starter, so he’ll have to earn his way on special teams and earn the trust of the coaching staff with his reps at linebacker.

DT Elijah Qualls , Round 6:

Joe Douglas Scouting Report: “He’s a big man with a little man’s feet. Very nimble mover. Great balance. Great lateral quickness. Another versatile guy who played all over in the defense at Washington. He played defensive end, he played linebacker, and tackle. He can penetrate gaps and finish.”

How He Fits In: The pectoral injury suffered by Beau Allen could sideline him in the early part of the season, so Qualls is here to add competition and maybe gain some traction on the 53-man roster. He has unusual size, but his college game displayed versatility and a high level of production. How much of an impact can Qualls make in his early months as a rookie?

So in my opinion, the back end of this draft was a subtle play for depth. In fact, they were not even looking for a potential day-one starter in this draft. They want developmental depth.