Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Eagles Eye Blog
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Eagles 38, Vikings 7
Posted by on January 21, 2018

I can say no more. It happened! Eagles will take on Tom Thumb and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Final:

1 2 3 4 T
MIN 7 0 0 0 7
PHI 7 17 7 7 38

Scoring Summary

FIRST QUARTER MIN PHI
TD
10:14
Kyle Rudolph 25 Yd pass from Case Keenum (Kai Forbath Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
 7 0
TD
6:26
Patrick Robinson 50 Yd Interception Return (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03
 7 7
SECOND QUARTER MIN PHI
TD
13:37
LeGarrette Blount 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
 7 14
TD
1:09
Alshon Jeffery 53 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 2:07
 7 21
FG
0:00
Jake Elliott 38 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 60 yards, 0:29
 7 24
THIRD QUARTER MIN PHI
TD
10:05
Torrey Smith 41 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:55
 7 31
FOURTH QUARTER MIN PHI
TD
14:10
Alshon Jeffery 5 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11
 7 38
Matchup
1st Downs 22 27
Passing 1st downs 17 19
Rushing 1st downs 4 7
1st downs from penalties 1 1
3rd down efficiency 6-13 10-14
4th down efficiency 0-2 0-0
Total Plays 67 64
Total Yards 333 456
Total Drives 9 9
Yards per Play 5.0 7.1
Passing 263 346
Comp-Att 28-48 26-33
Yards per pass 5.4 10.2
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Sacks-Yards Lost 1-8 1-6
Rushing 70 110
Rushing Attempts 18 30
Yards per rush 3.9 3.7
Red Zone (Made-Att) 0-3 2-2
Penalties 2-19 4-55
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles lost 1 0
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 1
Possession 25:56 34:04
Philadelphia Passing
C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS
N. Foles 26/33 352 3 0 1-6
TEAM 26/33 346 3 0 1-6
Philadelphia Rushing
CAR YDS TD LONG
J. Ajayi 18 73 0 16
L. Blount 6 21 1 11
C. Clement 2 20 0 14
N. Agholor 1 0 0 0
N. Sudfeld 3 -4 0 -1
TEAM 30 110 1 16
Philadelphia Receiving
REC YDS TD LONG TGTS
Z. Ertz 8 93 0 36 8
A. Jeffery 5 85 2 53 5
T. Smith 5 69 1 41 7
N. Agholor 3 59 0 42 4
J. Ajayi 3 26 0 13 3
T. Burton 1 12 0 12 2
C. Clement 1 8 0 8 1
B. Celek 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hollins 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 26 352 3 53 32
Philadelphia Defense
TOT SOLO SACKS TFL
M. Kendricks 8 6 0 0
R. Darby 7 5 0 0
C. Graham 5 5 0 0
N. Bradham 4 4 0 0
M. Jenkins 4 3 0 0
F. Cox 3 3 0 0
J. Mills 3 3 0 0
D. Barnett 2 2 1 0
C. Long 2 2 0 0
P. Robinson 2 2 0 0
V. Curry 2 1 0 0
N. Goode 2 1 0 0
R. McLeod 2 1 0 0
D. Vaeao 1 1 0 0
B. Allen 1 0 0 0
B. Graham 0 0 0 0
TEAM 48 39 1 0
Philadelphia Interceptions
INT YDS TD
P. Robinson 1 50 1
C. Graham 1 0 0
TEAM 2 50 1
Minnesota Passing
C/ATT YDS TD INT SACKS
C. Keenum 28/48 271 1 2 1-8
TEAM 28/48 263 1 2 1-8
Minnesota Rushing
CAR YDS TD LONG
J. McKinnon 10 40 0 10
L. Murray 6 18 0 6
C. Keenum 1 8 0 8
J. Wright 1 4 0 4
TEAM 18 70 0 10
Minnesota Receiving
REC YDS TD LONG TGTS
J. McKinnon 11 86 0 13 12
S. Diggs 8 70 0 22 12
J. Wright 3 51 0 33 6
A. Thielen 3 28 0 12 9
K. Rudolph 1 25 1 25 4
L. Murray 2 11 0 11 2
L. Treadwell 0 0 0 0 1
TEAM 28 271 1 33 46

 

%d bloggers like this: