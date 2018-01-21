Posted byon
I can say no more. It happened! Eagles will take on Tom Thumb and the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.
Final:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MIN
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|PHI
|7
|17
|7
|7
|38
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
TD
10:14
Kyle Rudolph 25 Yd pass from Case Keenum (Kai Forbath Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:46
|7
|0
|
TD
6:26
Patrick Robinson 50 Yd Interception Return (Jake Elliott Kick)
6 plays, 14 yards, 2:03
|7
|7
|SECOND QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
TD
13:37
LeGarrette Blount 11 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20
|7
|14
|
TD
1:09
Alshon Jeffery 53 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 2:07
|7
|21
|
FG
0:00
Jake Elliott 38 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 60 yards, 0:29
|7
|24
|THIRD QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
TD
10:05
Torrey Smith 41 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:55
|7
|31
|FOURTH QUARTER
|MIN
|PHI
|
TD
14:10
Alshon Jeffery 5 Yd pass from Nick Foles (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 92 yards, 7:11
|7
|38
|Matchup
|1st Downs
|22
|27
|Passing 1st downs
|17
|19
|Rushing 1st downs
|4
|7
|1st downs from penalties
|1
|1
|3rd down efficiency
|6-13
|10-14
|4th down efficiency
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Plays
|67
|64
|Total Yards
|333
|456
|Total Drives
|9
|9
|Yards per Play
|5.0
|7.1
|Passing
|263
|346
|Comp-Att
|28-48
|26-33
|Yards per pass
|5.4
|10.2
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|1-8
|1-6
|Rushing
|70
|110
|Rushing Attempts
|18
|30
|Yards per rush
|3.9
|3.7
|Red Zone (Made-Att)
|0-3
|2-2
|Penalties
|2-19
|4-55
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles lost
|1
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|0
|1
|Possession
|25:56
|34:04
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SACKS
|N. Foles
|26/33
|352
|3
|0
|1-6
|TEAM
|26/33
|346
|3
|0
|1-6
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LONG
|J. Ajayi
|18
|73
|0
|16
|L. Blount
|6
|21
|1
|11
|C. Clement
|2
|20
|0
|14
|N. Agholor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N. Sudfeld
|3
|-4
|0
|-1
|TEAM
|30
|110
|1
|16
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|Z. Ertz
|8
|93
|0
|36
|8
|A. Jeffery
|5
|85
|2
|53
|5
|T. Smith
|5
|69
|1
|41
|7
|N. Agholor
|3
|59
|0
|42
|4
|J. Ajayi
|3
|26
|0
|13
|3
|T. Burton
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|C. Clement
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|B. Celek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hollins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|26
|352
|3
|53
|32
|TOT
|SOLO
|SACKS
|TFL
|M. Kendricks
|8
|6
|0
|0
|R. Darby
|7
|5
|0
|0
|C. Graham
|5
|5
|0
|0
|N. Bradham
|4
|4
|0
|0
|M. Jenkins
|4
|3
|0
|0
|F. Cox
|3
|3
|0
|0
|J. Mills
|3
|3
|0
|0
|D. Barnett
|2
|2
|1
|0
|C. Long
|2
|2
|0
|0
|P. Robinson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|V. Curry
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N. Goode
|2
|1
|0
|0
|R. McLeod
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D. Vaeao
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B. Allen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|48
|39
|1
|0
|INT
|YDS
|TD
|P. Robinson
|1
|50
|1
|C. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|2
|50
|1
|C/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|SACKS
|C. Keenum
|28/48
|271
|1
|2
|1-8
|TEAM
|28/48
|263
|1
|2
|1-8
|CAR
|YDS
|TD
|LONG
|J. McKinnon
|10
|40
|0
|10
|L. Murray
|6
|18
|0
|6
|C. Keenum
|1
|8
|0
|8
|J. Wright
|1
|4
|0
|4
|TEAM
|18
|70
|0
|10
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|J. McKinnon
|11
|86
|0
|13
|12
|S. Diggs
|8
|70
|0
|22
|12
|J. Wright
|3
|51
|0
|33
|6
|A. Thielen
|3
|28
|0
|12
|9
|K. Rudolph
|1
|25
|1
|25
|4
|L. Murray
|2
|11
|0
|11
|2
|L. Treadwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|28
|271
|1
|33
|46