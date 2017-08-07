Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

Quantcast
Take a day off and here’s what I missed…Eagles ready to play!
Posted by on August 7, 2017

It’s always weird to go off the grid for a weekend and then reenter the world of the Eagles and the NFL. While I was out I see that Jay Cutler came out of retirement to sign with the Miami Dolphins. I also see that the Eagles had 36,000 fans attend their Open Practice on Sunday. Carson Wentz had an excellent workout throwing the ball well by all reports. Alshon Jeffery  finally returned after missing four days with an injured shoulder. Rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey (hamstring) and linebacker Mychal Kendricks (quad) came back as well.

Besides the feel-good moments surrounding the team, there were more complex undertones too as storylines are still evolving:

(Per Tim McManus of ESPN.com—)

“Wide receiver Jordan Matthews responded to the recent comments from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who said Nelson Agholor is “going to be their slot receiver. I’ll be shocked if he’s not. I don’t know what that means for Jordan Matthews.” Matthews said: “Football is so unpredictable. It’s so early in training camp. People make so many bold predictions. I make a bold prediction and it’s wrong, I get scrutinized. He might do it and it’s like, ‘OK, well his mock drafts are pretty bad every year.’ They’re terrible. Nobody in another field can be that wrong and keep their job.”

“On a related note: Agholor had an up-and-down day. He made some impressive catches but also had a couple of drops, including one in the back of the end zone after cleanly beating C.J. Smith. An otherwise supportive crowd let out a bit of a familiar groan.”

“It was an encouraging day for rookie wide receiver Shelton Gibson. The fifth-round pick out of West Virginia has had a hard time holding onto the football during camp to this point. Sunday, though, was a different story. He made a couple of difficult leaping catches, including a sprawling grab down the left sideline during one-on-ones. Several teammates ran over and chest-bumped him to offer encouragement. If he can show some of that in the preseason games, perhaps he can change his fortunes around.”

Anyway, we have some preseason football rapidly coming up, yep, it’s the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, August 10.

Don’t expect to see Aaron Rodgers, however. Rodgers sat out each of the Packers’ first two preseason games last year. His lone exhibition appearance came during the third week, when he led a touchdown drive against the San Francisco 49ers.

Amazingly but predictably, the football-starved Packers fans will produce a sell-out crowd at Lambeau Field for a preseason game.

Here’s the “official” depth chart for the Eagles which the league forces all NFL teams to put together prior to their first preseason meetings:

Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart

  • HC: Doug Pederson
  • OC: Frank Reich
  • DC: Jim Schwartz
  • ST: Dave Fipp
Updated: 08/04/2017 10:15PM ET—
Pos No. Player 1 No Player 2 No Player 3 No Player 4 No Player 5
OFFENSE
LWR 17 Jeffery, Alshon U/Chi 17 Agholor, Nelson 15/1 10 Hollins, Mack 17/4 89 Ward Jr., Greg CF17
RWR 82 Smith, Torrey CC/SF 16 Treggs, Bryce W/SF 9 Watford, David CF16 18 Gibson, Shelton 17/5
SWR 81 Matthews, Jordan 14/2 80 Turner, Paul CF16 84 Johnson, Marcus SF16
LT 71 PETERS, JASON T/Buf 69 Gordon, Dillon CF16 66 Salako, Victor CF17
LG 73 Seumalo, Isaac 16/3 67 Warmack, Chance U/Ten 74 Neary, Aaron SF16
C 62 Kelce, Jason 11/6 61 Wisniewski, Stefen U/Jax 68 Andrews, Josh CF14 51 Orlosky, Tyler CF17
RG 79 Brooks, Brandon U/Hou 64 Tobin, Matt CF13 63 Thomas, Dallas SF17 78 Greene, Darrell CF16
RT 65 Johnson, Lane 13/1 72 Vaitai, Halapoulivaati 16/5 77 Hart, Taylor W/SF
TE 86 Ertz, Zach 13/2 87 CELEK, BRENT 07/5 47 Burton, Trey CF14 82 Denham, AD SF16 85 Brown, Billy CF17
TE 80 Zaruba, Adam SF17
QB 11 Wentz, Carson 16/1 9 Foles, Nick U/KC 3 McGloin, Matt U/Oak 7 Evans , Dane CF17
RB 24 MATHEWS, RYAN U/SD 43 SPROLES, DARREN T/NO 28 Smallwood, Wendell 16/5 30 Clement, Corey CF17
RB 35 BLOUNT, LEGARRETTE SF17 34 Pumphrey, Donnel 17/4 39 Marshall, Byron CF16
DEFENSE
RDE 56 LONG, CHRIS CC/NE 75 Curry, Vinny 12/2 96 Barnett, Derek 17/1
RDT 91 Cox, Fletcher 12/1 98 Qualls, Elijah 17/6 77 Wright, Gabe SF17 77 Vaeao, Destiny CF16
LDT 93 Jernigan, Timmy T/Bal 94 Allen, Beau NFI 66 Hamilton, Justin SF17 74 Craig, Winston CF17
LDE 55 Graham, Brandon 10/1 51 Means, Steven P/Hou 57 McCalister, Alex 16/7
SLB 53 Bradham, Nigel U/Buf 52 Goode, Najee W/TB 50 Daniels, Steven W/Was
MLB 58 Hicks, Jordan 15/3 59 Walker, Joe 16/7 48 Cherry, Don SF16
WLB 95 Kendricks, Mychal 12/2 54 Grugier-Hill, Kamu W/NE 47 Gerry, Nathan 17/5
LCB 31 Mills, Jalen 16/7 38 Grymes, Aaron SF16 36 GRAHAM, COREY SF17 41 White, Mitchell SF17 39 Glover-Wright, Devonta SF17
LCB 22 Jones, Sidney NFI
S 23 McLeod, Rodney U/LA 42 MARAGOS, CHRIS U/Sea
S 27 Jenkins, Malcolm U/NO 26 Watkins, Jaylen P/Buf 29 Brooks, Terrence W/Bal 49 Sullivan, Tre CF17
RCB 21 Robinson, Patrick CC/Ind 33 Brooks, Ron U/Buf 32 Douglas, Rasul 17/3 37 Smith, CJ CF16 30 Wiltz, Jomal CF17
NB 33 Brooks, Ron U/Buf
SPECIAL TEAMS
P 8 JONES, DONNIE U/Hou 1 Johnston, Cameron CF17
PK 6 Sturgis, Caleb SF15
LS 46 DORENBOS, JON SF06 45 Lovato, Rick SF16
H 8 JONES, DONNIE U/Hou
PR 43 SPROLES, DARREN T/NO 17 Agholor, Nelson 15/1
KR 80 Turner, Paul CF16 17 Agholor, Nelson 15/1
RESERVES
RES 61 Shittu, Aziz IR 80 Williams, Dom IR 35 Goforth, Randall IR

 

