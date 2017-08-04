Once you get past the crazy headlines regarding Kaepernick, you can feel the pulse of what really matters to Eagles fans in the know.

The current media distraction is about our elder statesman Malcolm Jenkins’ calling out the NFL for not signing Kap to a backup QB deal:

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called teams “cowards” for their reluctance to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick over concerns about public blowback.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Ozzie Newsome support the signing of Kaepernick, but they have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti. The Ravens have said they’ve spoken with Kaepernick, and have discussed the possibility of adding him with current and former players, as well as with fans and sponsors.

“This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better, when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past,” Jenkins told delawareonline.com.

“It’s certain owners’ way of making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did,” said Jenkins.

“Four months ago, there was a debate as to whether [Kaepernick] is talented enough or whatever,” Jenkins said. “I think at this point in time, when you look at the quarterbacks who have jobs around the league, and the amount of owners and GMs who have only spoken of what fans would think about his stance. I think it’s safe to throw out that talent argument, and basically focus on the fact that he doesn’t have a job solely because he didn’t stand for the anthem last year, even though he already expressed that he planned on standing this year.

“That message, to me, is loud and clear from owners as to where their priorities stand and how they go about picking and choosing who they want on their teams. It’s definitely unfortunate, but it’s shining a light on just how the NFL operates and what we deem is acceptable. It really has nothing to do with what’s right or wrong, but what affects dollars. That’s business as usual, but I think it’s an unfortunate precedent to set.”

I think Malcolm should be more focused on his own team’s specific needs right now. Well, okay Malcolm, I get it, but I don’t see you sacrificing your own paycheck in support of your imagined cause. As our own Leo Pizzini said so eloquently, if you’re Kaepernick, you have the right of 1st Amendment freedom of speech, but you do not get automatic immunity from popular disenfranchisement…

Meanwhile, the Eagles are getting a little bit desperate to beef up their cornerbacks situatiuon.

They have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent Corey Graham, the team announced Thursday.

The 10-year veteran played the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, including 2014 under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who currently has the same title with the Eagles. But to tell you true, he peaked in his years with the Ravens in 2012 and 2013—won a Super Bowl ring with that group, too.

The guy is 32 years old now… that’s young to me, but old in football.

Graham is an old head in a striving body right now… I have doubts about any real contribution he can make to the Eagles secondary.

He is definitely versatile in that he knows how to play both safety and cornerback—the question is can he effectively make a difference at either position?

Schwartz has talked a lot recently about the need for versatile players to combat, among other things, the “proliferation of the wide receiver tight end.” Graham might be able to find a role as a hybrid safety/nickel in sub packages.

But I don’t buy into Graham as the answer to the cornerback dilemma with the Eagles right now.

I defer to our wonderful fan posters on this topic. They are hot and heavy on the defensive backs situation as well as the wide receivers challenge. You’ve got a corps of ancient Eagles fan reporters who must not be denied— they are descended from the ancient tribe of Brizer and JB99…weaned at the ample breasts of Dave Spadaro and PE.com…

Here are their recent takes:

On Aug 3, 2017 11:27 PM, “G Parm” <parsonsg3@gmail.com> wrote:

Yeah the wide receivers are looking great, and our corners need to improve but our red zone D is still the shit and our cornerbacks have lacked consistency but they are making plays and apparently have made huge strides the last two practices… On Aug 3, 2017 4:12 PM, “Carl Taylor” <cetst11@gmail.com> wrote: These are great updates. Mills lacks speed. He will always need help over the top. Plus giving him that help deep will allow him to be more aggressive underneath. Rasul being close is a good thing. Better than getting completely beat. Our WRs catching contested catches is also good. What sucks about training camp is that everything that is good means it’s also something bad. Example: every time our O wins our D loses. And all I’ve been hearing is how great the WRs look and Wentz is on fire. On Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 4:05 PM, G Parm <parsonsg3@gmail.com> wrote: From what I’ve been hearing Douglas is right there able to battle but the WRs keep winning those battles… without being there, my guess is he is out of position but using his length to close and make it look like a battle, but idk. Mills on the other hand is apparently great in short yardage stuff but still getting beat over the top. On Aug 3, 2017 4:01 PM, “Carl Taylor” <cetst11@gmail.com> wrote regarding signing of DB Corey Graham: Good to hear. Hopefully he’s an upgrade to what we have. Can’t be worse than what Robinson has been doing (from what I hear). If we can just get a little better at that position we can be special. Has anybody heard any updates on Rasul? He was getting beat left and right in training camp from what I’ve read. I think yesterday’s report was the 1st time I heard some non-negative news about him since the spring when everybody thought he was going to be amazing. The training camp notes that I have read have had very little to say about Mills. That’s probably a great thing since the stuff about the other CBs has mainly been negative. I can’t see him being anymore more than average though. On Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 3:25 PM, Eric Hamilton <eric.hamilton1971@yahoo.com> wrote regarding signing of Corey Graham: He’s played corner quite a bit even though he is listed as a safety. One year deal won’t hurt cap and lets us address later again.

On Thursday, August 3, 2017 3:24 PM, Carl Taylor < cetst11@gmail.com > wrote: I don’t know much about him beyond him being up there and age and plays free safety. I hope he helps, because our little bit of cap is too precious to waste on players that can’t help this season at CB. On Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 3:12 PM, Eric Hamilton <eric.hamilton1971@yahoo.com>wrote: Well we just signed Corey Graham, any thoughts there gents, at least they are addressing it?

On Thursday, August 3, 2017 1:46 PM, Carl Taylor < cetst11@gmail.com > wrote: You don’t have to be blazing fast. I never said you did. I said you need to have great technique if you don’t have speed or length. You brought up Richard Sherman and I was debating why he should not be considered a comp. The problem with your argument is that Grymes is 26. He’s 6 years behind and he probably didn’t start with enough speed to play at age 30 when he slows down. Especially when he’s still learning to be a great cover corner now. Like I said before… You have to be close to flawless or have a lot of speed and size to make up for it. Grymes doesn’t have size or speed so he needs to be near flawless. I hope he can achieve it because we need him. I wouldn’t bet my belongings on it happening. On Thu, Aug 3, 2017 at 11:51 AM, Robb <bob8403@comcast.net> wrote: Matthews knee. Multiple reports he doesn’t look right out there in practice, and gotta hope Agholor shows up in slot Sent from my iPhone On Aug 3, 2017, at 11:16 AM, Steve Tine <stine1@picut.com> wrote: What about Johnathan Joseph for JMatt straight up? Both are in their last year of their contract. Joseph is 33 so probably expendable for Houston, but a need for us. Joseph is due 6.5 mil around so we lose about 5 mil cap space. Of course RMatt will eventually save us 5 mill in cap space…. Anybody see an issue with this?? Welp, that’s an extended snapshot of how our many educated fans feel about the inherent weakness of this team at the cornerback position and maybe also the slot receiver position given the nagging knee issue of Jordan Matthews.