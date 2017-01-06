Quantcast
The time has come to start looking at the Eagles’ 2017 Draft challenge…
Posted by on January 6, 2017

This is the time when top college prospects are lining up their agents, conditioning programs and all-star game commitments in anticipation of full-blown job auditions for the NFL which are now only a little more than a month from now. Opportunity knocks, and youth is fleeting, so the sense of urgency becomes real.

It’s still a preliminary discussion, but analysts like our own Philly-loving ~BROZ are already knee-deep in evluations.

~BROZ graduated from the EYE-cademy to a steady job with the acclaimed scouting site Drafttek.  Here are excerpts from his most recent studies of what the Eagles are most likely evaluating among the current crop of top college prospects—starting with whom he thinks will be available to us assuming the 15th pick in Round 1:

15 Philadelphia
 Dalvin Cook
Florida St
RBF
    Reach/Value:     +0		 Height:
5’11”
Weight:
206		 Alternate Pick #1
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Alternate Pick #2
John Ross

“The Eagles wrapped up their 2016 campaign with a mostly-irrelevant win against a Mark Sanchez-led (and Ezekiel Elliott-less) Dallas Cowboys. Carson Wentz’ game was a microcosm of his season: started strong, faltered in the middle, respectable at the end. Wentz needs help, and needs it this offseason. The Eagles’ two starting outside receivers combined for 757 yards this year…a total surpassed by 52 other individual players. In an ideal situation, the Eagles could use their 1st pick on a premier position like Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, or Defensive End, and then use the RD2 and RD3 picks (as well as Free Agency) to bolster the Receiver and Running Back positions. In this CMD Dalvin Cook represents the best player available, and surely would fit right into Pederson’s offense as a dual-threat back. While other RBs sat out of their bowl games to nurse injuries (or guard their draft status), Cook manned up, went out there for his team, and ran wild over a very strong Wolverine defense.”

In Round 2, ~BROZ wants to get us that cornerback we’ve been craving for years:

43 Philadelphia
 Marshon Lattimore
Ohio St
CB
    Reach/Value:     -48		 Height:
6’1″
Weight:
192		 Alternate Pick #1
Travis Rudolph
Alternate Pick #2
Garett Bolles

Round 3 has ~BROZ banging his gong for a wide receiver:

74 Philadelphia
 Courtland Sutton
SMU
WRF
    Reach/Value:     +3		 Height:
6’3″
Weight:
205		 Alternate Pick #1
Curtis Samuel
Alternate Pick #2
Cooper Kupp

Round 4 may produce the outside linebacker sleeper ~BROZ is looking for:

108 Philadelphia
 Davin Bellamy
Georgia
OLB
    Reach/Value:     +7		 Height:
6’5″
Weight:
240		 Alternate Pick #1
Peter Kalambayi
Alternate Pick #2
Hardy Nickerson Jr.

The Eagles will have additional picks in Rounds 5, 6 and 7—-including an extra pick in the late 4th or 5th round from the Cleveland Browns yet to be determined—but those prospects are not yet within realistic range of the ~BROZ-meter at this point in time.

Other analysts think wide receiver is the priority position in the early rounds. Just as a counterpoint, here is Matt Miller’s Eagles wish list from Bleacher Report:

Round 1, Pick No. 14: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Round 2, Pick No. 44: RB D’Onta Foreman Texas

Round 3, Pick No. 76: CB Kevin King, Washington

Round 4, Pick No. 116: OT Erik Magnuson, Michigan

(Note there is a variation in actual pick order due to the still undetermined final draft positions of teams who finished in the middle of the pack in 2016 like the Eagles did.)

In case you’re wondering, here is the current list of Top 100 Prospects as compiled by Drafttek:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT
1 Myles Garrett Texas A&M EDGE 6’5″ 262 BIO SCT
2 +1 Jonathan Allen Alabama DL5T 6’3″ 272 EDGE -1 BIO SCT
3 +1 Jalen Tabor Florida CB 6’0″ 191 BIO
4 +3 Leonard Fournette LSU RBF 6’1″ 230 BIO SCT
5 Jabrill Peppers Michigan S 6’0″ 208 BIO SCT
6 Mitch Trubisky North Carolina QB 6’3″ 220 BIO SCT
7 +3 Marlon Humphrey Alabama CB 6’1″ 193 BIO
8 +1 Mike Williams Clemson WRF 6’3″ 220 BIO SCT
9 +3 Deshaun Watson Clemson QB 6’2″ 210 BIO SCT
10 +4 Jamal Adams LSU S 6’0″ 211 BIO
11 +5 JuJu Smith-Schuster USC WRF 6’2″ 215 BIO SCT
12  -10 Malik McDowell Michigan St DL5T 6’6″ 280 DL3T 0 BIO SCT
13 +2 Derek Barnett Tennessee EDGE 6’3″ 268 BIO SCT
14 +6 John Ross Washington WRS 5’11” 190 WRF -4 BIO
15 +2 Dalvin Cook Florida St RBF 5’11” 206 BIO SCT
16 +3 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin OT 6’5″ 314 BIO SCT
17 +4 Reuben Foster Alabama ILB 6’1″ 240 BIO SCT
18 +4 Adoree Jackson USC CB 5’11” 185 BIO SCT
19  -6 Demarcus Walker Florida St EDGE 6’3″ 273 BIO
20 +5 Cam Robinson Alabama OT 6’6″ 310 BIO SCT
21 +7 Desmond King Iowa CB 5’11” 200 BIO SCT
22 +112 Zach Cunningham Vanderbilt ILB 6’4″ 230 OLB -115 BIO
23 +5 Malik Hooker Ohio State S 6’2″ 205 BIO
24  -5 Charles Harris Missouri EDGE 6’3″ 235 BIO
25 +2 Christian McCaffrey Stanford RBC 6’0″ 202 RBF -5 BIO SCT
26  -17 Tim Williams Alabama OLB 6’4″ 237 EDGE -1 BIO SCT
27 +6 O.J. Howard Alabama TE 6’4″ 255 BIO SCT
28 +12 Sidney Jones Washington CB 6’0″ 182 BIO
29  -17 Raekwon McMillan Ohio State ILB 6’2″ 240 BIO
30 Jarrad Davis Florida OLB 6’2″ 227 ILB -13 BIO SCT
31 Takkarist McKinley UCLA OLB 6’2″ 258 EDGE -24 BIO
32 +8 Charles Walker Oklahoma DL3T 6’2″ 299 DL1T -10 BIO
33  -10 Ryan Anderson Alabama OLB 6’2″ 253 EDGE -13 BIO
34 +1 Roderick Johnson Florida St OT 6’6″ 308 BIO SCT
35 +20 Cordrea Tankersley Clemson CB 6’1″ 195 BIO
36 Dan Feeney Indiana OG 6’4″ 305 BIO SCT
37 +5 Corey Davis W Michigan WRF 6’3″ 205 BIO
38  -5 Brad Kaaya Miami (FL) QB 6’4″ 210 BIO SCT
39  NEW Garett Bolles Utah OT 6’5″ 296 BIO
40 +8 Taco Charlton Michigan DL5T 6’6″ 285 EDGE 0 BIO
41 +8 DeShone Kizer Notre Dame QB 6’4″ 230 BIO
42 +3 Marcus Williams Utah S 6’0″ 195 BIO
43 +19 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma WRS 5’11” 174 BIO
44  -14 Dawuane Smoot Illinois EDGE 6’3″ 249 BIO
45 +7 Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech TE 6’7″ 245 BIO
46  NEW Patrick Mahomes II Texas Tech QB 6’3″ 230 BIO
47  -22 Devonte Fields Louisville OLB 6’4″ 245 EDGE -2 BIO
48 +3 Travis Rudolph Florida St WRF 6’2″ 187 BIO
49  NEW Solomon Thomas Stanford EDGE 6’3″ 256 BIO
50 +7 Jake Butt Michigan TE 6’6″ 250 BIO SCT
51 +5 Marcus Maye Florida S 5’11” 203 BIO
52 +2 Pat Elflein Ohio St OG 6’3″ 300 OG -342 BIO SCT
53 +30 Dorian Johnson Pittsburgh OG 6’4″ 300 BIO
54 +3 Caleb Brantley Florida DL1T 6’2″ 319 BIO
55  -19 Jourdan Lewis Michigan CB 5’10” 178 BIO
56 +3 Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech WRF 6’2″ 187 BIO
57  -7 Tyquan Lewis Ohio State EDGE 6’4″ 260 BIO
58 +40 Gareon Conley Ohio St CB 6’0″ 195 BIO
59 +23 Montravius Adams Auburn DL5T 6’4″ 296 DL1T -22 BIO
60 +62 Ryan Glasgow Michigan DL5T 6’4″ 295 BIO
61  -36 Carl Lawson Auburn EDGE 6’2″ 257 BIO SCT
62  -1 Samaje Perine Oklahoma RBF 5’10” 234 BIO
63 +2 Budda Baker Washington S 5’10” 180 BIO
64 +6 Jarron Jones Notre Dame DL1T 6’5″ 315 DL5T -59 BIO
65  -3 Tre’Davious White LSU CB 5’11” 191 BIO SCT
66 +27 Jordan Leggett Clemson TE 6’4″ 255 BIO SCT
67  -1 Amara Darboh Michigan WRF 6’1″ 215 BIO
68  -1 Adam Bisnowaty Pittsburgh OT 6’5″ 300 BIO
69  -28 Deatrich Wise Arkansas EDGE 6’5″ 280 BIO
70 +20 Keith Kelsey Louisville OLB 6’1″ 217 ILB -73 BIO
71 +5 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’3″ 205 BIO
72 Evan Engram Ole Miss TE 6’3″ 227 BIO SCT
73 +50 D’Onta Foreman Texas RBF 6’1″ 249 BIO
74  -29 Carlos Watkins Clemson DL3T 6’3″ 300 DL1T -1 BIO
75  -6 Quincy Wilson Florida CB 6’1″ 213 BIO
76  -5 Davis Webb California QB 6’3″ 227 BIO
77  -9 Josh Carraway TCU OLB 6’4″ 250 EDGE -2 BIO
78 +70 Avery Gennesy Texas A&M OT 6’5″ 305 BIO
79  -4 Ethan Pocic LSU OC 6’6″ 309 BIO
80  -1 Taylor Moton Western Michigan OT 6’5″ 328 BIO
81 +19 Jeremy McNichols Boise State RBF 5’9″ 207 BIO
82  -43 Davon Godchaux LSU DL3T 6’4″ 293 DL5T -29 BIO
83  NEW Curtis Samuel Ohio St WRS 5’11” 200 WRF -6 BIO
84 +7 DeAngelo Brown Louisville DL1T 6’1″ 305 DL1T -174 BIO
85  -2 Chris Wormley Michigan DL3T 6’4″ 289 DL5T -8 BIO
86  -8 Cameron Sutton Tennessee CB 6’1″ 190 BIO
87 +37 Tyler Orlosky West Virginia OC 6’4″ 298 BIO
88 +7 Tyrone Crowder Clemson OG 6’2″ 330 BIO
89 +3 Lorenzo Carter Georgia OLB 6’6″ 242 BIO
90  -5 Justin Evans Texas A&M S 6’0″ 195 BIO
91  -32 Marshon Lattimore Ohio St CB 6’1″ 192 BIO
92  -28 Cooper Kupp E Washington WRF 6’1″ 195 BIO
93  -17 Chad Wheeler USC OT 6’6″ 310 BIO SCT
94  -11 Wayne Gallman Clemson RBF 6’1″ 215 BIO
95  -22 Lowell Lotulelei Utah DL3T 6’2″ 310 DL1T -16 BIO
96  -11 Da’Shawn Hand Alabama EDGE 6’4″ 273 DL3T -46 BIO
97 +14 Chidobe Awuzie Colorado CB 5’11” 205 BIO
98  NEW Scott Quessenberry UCLA OG 6’3″ 296 BIO
99 +5 Chad Thomas Miami EDGE 6’6″ 265 BIO
100  -22 Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA DL5T 6’4″ 310 DL1T 0 BIO

Our long-time regular poster STINE has his first mock drafts out, too—with a unique twist:

“OK, I am doing 2 mocks. The first is assuming Jabrill Peppers (safety) is gone and in the second he is available. Let me know what you think:

1- Corey Davis WR

2- Quincy Wilson CB

3- Tyrone Crowder OG

4- Corey Clement RB
4A -(From Cleveland) Brandon Flowers CB

5- Matt Milano OLB

6- Julie Davenport OT

7- Josh Malone WR
We address all areas of concern with players that may pan out. Now, if Peppers is available:

1- Jabrill Peppers S/CB

2- Adoree Jackson CB

3- Cooper Kupp RB

4- Marquez White CB
4A- Marlon Mack RB

5- Danny Isidora OG

6- Josh Reynolds WR

7- Storm Norton OT

STINE is going for positions of need—  ~BROZ is going for best players available. Sometimes there is an overlap. This is going to be a fun draft especially when you factor in movements up and down the board by the wheelers and dealers.

 

