This is the time when top college prospects are lining up their agents, conditioning programs and all-star game commitments in anticipation of full-blown job auditions for the NFL which are now only a little more than a month from now. Opportunity knocks, and youth is fleeting, so the sense of urgency becomes real.
It’s still a preliminary discussion, but analysts like our own Philly-loving ~BROZ are already knee-deep in evluations.
~BROZ graduated from the EYE-cademy to a steady job with the acclaimed scouting site Drafttek. Here are excerpts from his most recent studies of what the Eagles are most likely evaluating among the current crop of top college prospects—starting with whom he thinks will be available to us assuming the 15th pick in Round 1:
|15
|Philadelphia
|Dalvin Cook
Florida St
RBF
Reach/Value: +0
|Height:
5’11”
Weight:
206
|Alternate Pick #1
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Alternate Pick #2
John Ross
“The Eagles wrapped up their 2016 campaign with a mostly-irrelevant win against a Mark Sanchez-led (and Ezekiel Elliott-less) Dallas Cowboys. Carson Wentz’ game was a microcosm of his season: started strong, faltered in the middle, respectable at the end. Wentz needs help, and needs it this offseason. The Eagles’ two starting outside receivers combined for 757 yards this year…a total surpassed by 52 other individual players. In an ideal situation, the Eagles could use their 1st pick on a premier position like Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, or Defensive End, and then use the RD2 and RD3 picks (as well as Free Agency) to bolster the Receiver and Running Back positions. In this CMD Dalvin Cook represents the best player available, and surely would fit right into Pederson’s offense as a dual-threat back. While other RBs sat out of their bowl games to nurse injuries (or guard their draft status), Cook manned up, went out there for his team, and ran wild over a very strong Wolverine defense.”
In Round 2, ~BROZ wants to get us that cornerback we’ve been craving for years:
|43
|Philadelphia
|Marshon Lattimore
Ohio St
CB
Reach/Value: -48
|Height:
6’1″
Weight:
192
|Alternate Pick #1
Travis Rudolph
Alternate Pick #2
Garett Bolles
Round 3 has ~BROZ banging his gong for a wide receiver:
|74
|Philadelphia
|Courtland Sutton
SMU
WRF
Reach/Value: +3
|Height:
6’3″
Weight:
205
|Alternate Pick #1
Curtis Samuel
Alternate Pick #2
Cooper Kupp
Round 4 may produce the outside linebacker sleeper ~BROZ is looking for:
|108
|Philadelphia
|Davin Bellamy
Georgia
OLB
Reach/Value: +7
|Height:
6’5″
Weight:
240
|Alternate Pick #1
Peter Kalambayi
Alternate Pick #2
Hardy Nickerson Jr.
The Eagles will have additional picks in Rounds 5, 6 and 7—-including an extra pick in the late 4th or 5th round from the Cleveland Browns yet to be determined—but those prospects are not yet within realistic range of the ~BROZ-meter at this point in time.
Other analysts think wide receiver is the priority position in the early rounds. Just as a counterpoint, here is Matt Miller’s Eagles wish list from Bleacher Report:
Round 1, Pick No. 14: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Round 2, Pick No. 44: RB D’Onta Foreman Texas
Round 3, Pick No. 76: CB Kevin King, Washington
Round 4, Pick No. 116: OT Erik Magnuson, Michigan
(Note there is a variation in actual pick order due to the still undetermined final draft positions of teams who finished in the middle of the pack in 2016 like the Eagles did.)
In case you’re wondering, here is the current list of Top 100 Prospects as compiled by Drafttek:
|Rk
|Chg
|Player
|College
|P1
|Ht
|Wt
|P2
|Dif
|BIO
|SCT
|1
|—
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|EDGE
|6’5″
|262
|BIO
|SCT
|2
|+1
|Jonathan Allen
|Alabama
|DL5T
|6’3″
|272
|EDGE
|-1
|BIO
|SCT
|3
|+1
|Jalen Tabor
|Florida
|CB
|6’0″
|191
|BIO
|—
|4
|+3
|Leonard Fournette
|LSU
|RBF
|6’1″
|230
|BIO
|SCT
|5
|—
|Jabrill Peppers
|Michigan
|S
|6’0″
|208
|BIO
|SCT
|6
|—
|Mitch Trubisky
|North Carolina
|QB
|6’3″
|220
|BIO
|SCT
|7
|+3
|Marlon Humphrey
|Alabama
|CB
|6’1″
|193
|BIO
|—
|8
|+1
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|WRF
|6’3″
|220
|BIO
|SCT
|9
|+3
|Deshaun Watson
|Clemson
|QB
|6’2″
|210
|BIO
|SCT
|10
|+4
|Jamal Adams
|LSU
|S
|6’0″
|211
|BIO
|—
|11
|+5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|USC
|WRF
|6’2″
|215
|BIO
|SCT
|12
|-10
|Malik McDowell
|Michigan St
|DL5T
|6’6″
|280
|DL3T
|0
|BIO
|SCT
|13
|+2
|Derek Barnett
|Tennessee
|EDGE
|6’3″
|268
|BIO
|SCT
|14
|+6
|John Ross
|Washington
|WRS
|5’11”
|190
|WRF
|-4
|BIO
|—
|15
|+2
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida St
|RBF
|5’11”
|206
|BIO
|SCT
|16
|+3
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Wisconsin
|OT
|6’5″
|314
|BIO
|SCT
|17
|+4
|Reuben Foster
|Alabama
|ILB
|6’1″
|240
|BIO
|SCT
|18
|+4
|Adoree Jackson
|USC
|CB
|5’11”
|185
|BIO
|SCT
|19
|-6
|Demarcus Walker
|Florida St
|EDGE
|6’3″
|273
|BIO
|—
|20
|+5
|Cam Robinson
|Alabama
|OT
|6’6″
|310
|BIO
|SCT
|21
|+7
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|CB
|5’11”
|200
|BIO
|SCT
|22
|+112
|Zach Cunningham
|Vanderbilt
|ILB
|6’4″
|230
|OLB
|-115
|BIO
|—
|23
|+5
|Malik Hooker
|Ohio State
|S
|6’2″
|205
|BIO
|—
|24
|-5
|Charles Harris
|Missouri
|EDGE
|6’3″
|235
|BIO
|—
|25
|+2
|Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|RBC
|6’0″
|202
|RBF
|-5
|BIO
|SCT
|26
|-17
|Tim Williams
|Alabama
|OLB
|6’4″
|237
|EDGE
|-1
|BIO
|SCT
|27
|+6
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|TE
|6’4″
|255
|BIO
|SCT
|28
|+12
|Sidney Jones
|Washington
|CB
|6’0″
|182
|BIO
|—
|29
|-17
|Raekwon McMillan
|Ohio State
|ILB
|6’2″
|240
|BIO
|—
|30
|—
|Jarrad Davis
|Florida
|OLB
|6’2″
|227
|ILB
|-13
|BIO
|SCT
|31
|—
|Takkarist McKinley
|UCLA
|OLB
|6’2″
|258
|EDGE
|-24
|BIO
|—
|32
|+8
|Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|DL3T
|6’2″
|299
|DL1T
|-10
|BIO
|—
|33
|-10
|Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|OLB
|6’2″
|253
|EDGE
|-13
|BIO
|—
|34
|+1
|Roderick Johnson
|Florida St
|OT
|6’6″
|308
|BIO
|SCT
|35
|+20
|Cordrea Tankersley
|Clemson
|CB
|6’1″
|195
|BIO
|—
|36
|—
|Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|OG
|6’4″
|305
|BIO
|SCT
|37
|+5
|Corey Davis
|W Michigan
|WRF
|6’3″
|205
|BIO
|—
|38
|-5
|Brad Kaaya
|Miami (FL)
|QB
|6’4″
|210
|BIO
|SCT
|39
|NEW
|Garett Bolles
|Utah
|OT
|6’5″
|296
|BIO
|—
|40
|+8
|Taco Charlton
|Michigan
|DL5T
|6’6″
|285
|EDGE
|0
|BIO
|—
|41
|+8
|DeShone Kizer
|Notre Dame
|QB
|6’4″
|230
|BIO
|—
|42
|+3
|Marcus Williams
|Utah
|S
|6’0″
|195
|BIO
|—
|43
|+19
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|WRS
|5’11”
|174
|BIO
|—
|44
|-14
|Dawuane Smoot
|Illinois
|EDGE
|6’3″
|249
|BIO
|—
|45
|+7
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|TE
|6’7″
|245
|BIO
|—
|46
|NEW
|Patrick Mahomes II
|Texas Tech
|QB
|6’3″
|230
|BIO
|—
|47
|-22
|Devonte Fields
|Louisville
|OLB
|6’4″
|245
|EDGE
|-2
|BIO
|—
|48
|+3
|Travis Rudolph
|Florida St
|WRF
|6’2″
|187
|BIO
|—
|49
|NEW
|Solomon Thomas
|Stanford
|EDGE
|6’3″
|256
|BIO
|—
|50
|+7
|Jake Butt
|Michigan
|TE
|6’6″
|250
|BIO
|SCT
|51
|+5
|Marcus Maye
|Florida
|S
|5’11”
|203
|BIO
|—
|52
|+2
|Pat Elflein
|Ohio St
|OG
|6’3″
|300
|OG
|-342
|BIO
|SCT
|53
|+30
|Dorian Johnson
|Pittsburgh
|OG
|6’4″
|300
|BIO
|—
|54
|+3
|Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|DL1T
|6’2″
|319
|BIO
|—
|55
|-19
|Jourdan Lewis
|Michigan
|CB
|5’10”
|178
|BIO
|—
|56
|+3
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|WRF
|6’2″
|187
|BIO
|—
|57
|-7
|Tyquan Lewis
|Ohio State
|EDGE
|6’4″
|260
|BIO
|—
|58
|+40
|Gareon Conley
|Ohio St
|CB
|6’0″
|195
|BIO
|—
|59
|+23
|Montravius Adams
|Auburn
|DL5T
|6’4″
|296
|DL1T
|-22
|BIO
|—
|60
|+62
|Ryan Glasgow
|Michigan
|DL5T
|6’4″
|295
|BIO
|—
|61
|-36
|Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|EDGE
|6’2″
|257
|BIO
|SCT
|62
|-1
|Samaje Perine
|Oklahoma
|RBF
|5’10”
|234
|BIO
|—
|63
|+2
|Budda Baker
|Washington
|S
|5’10”
|180
|BIO
|—
|64
|+6
|Jarron Jones
|Notre Dame
|DL1T
|6’5″
|315
|DL5T
|-59
|BIO
|—
|65
|-3
|Tre’Davious White
|LSU
|CB
|5’11”
|191
|BIO
|SCT
|66
|+27
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|TE
|6’4″
|255
|BIO
|SCT
|67
|-1
|Amara Darboh
|Michigan
|WRF
|6’1″
|215
|BIO
|—
|68
|-1
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Pittsburgh
|OT
|6’5″
|300
|BIO
|—
|69
|-28
|Deatrich Wise
|Arkansas
|EDGE
|6’5″
|280
|BIO
|—
|70
|+20
|Keith Kelsey
|Louisville
|OLB
|6’1″
|217
|ILB
|-73
|BIO
|—
|71
|+5
|Courtland Sutton
|SMU
|WRF
|6’3″
|205
|BIO
|—
|72
|—
|Evan Engram
|Ole Miss
|TE
|6’3″
|227
|BIO
|SCT
|73
|+50
|D’Onta Foreman
|Texas
|RBF
|6’1″
|249
|BIO
|—
|74
|-29
|Carlos Watkins
|Clemson
|DL3T
|6’3″
|300
|DL1T
|-1
|BIO
|—
|75
|-6
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|CB
|6’1″
|213
|BIO
|—
|76
|-5
|Davis Webb
|California
|QB
|6’3″
|227
|BIO
|—
|77
|-9
|Josh Carraway
|TCU
|OLB
|6’4″
|250
|EDGE
|-2
|BIO
|—
|78
|+70
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|OT
|6’5″
|305
|BIO
|—
|79
|-4
|Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|OC
|6’6″
|309
|BIO
|—
|80
|-1
|Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|OT
|6’5″
|328
|BIO
|—
|81
|+19
|Jeremy McNichols
|Boise State
|RBF
|5’9″
|207
|BIO
|—
|82
|-43
|Davon Godchaux
|LSU
|DL3T
|6’4″
|293
|DL5T
|-29
|BIO
|—
|83
|NEW
|Curtis Samuel
|Ohio St
|WRS
|5’11”
|200
|WRF
|-6
|BIO
|—
|84
|+7
|DeAngelo Brown
|Louisville
|DL1T
|6’1″
|305
|DL1T
|-174
|BIO
|—
|85
|-2
|Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|DL3T
|6’4″
|289
|DL5T
|-8
|BIO
|—
|86
|-8
|Cameron Sutton
|Tennessee
|CB
|6’1″
|190
|BIO
|—
|87
|+37
|Tyler Orlosky
|West Virginia
|OC
|6’4″
|298
|BIO
|—
|88
|+7
|Tyrone Crowder
|Clemson
|OG
|6’2″
|330
|BIO
|—
|89
|+3
|Lorenzo Carter
|Georgia
|OLB
|6’6″
|242
|BIO
|—
|90
|-5
|Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|S
|6’0″
|195
|BIO
|—
|91
|-32
|Marshon Lattimore
|Ohio St
|CB
|6’1″
|192
|BIO
|—
|92
|-28
|Cooper Kupp
|E Washington
|WRF
|6’1″
|195
|BIO
|—
|93
|-17
|Chad Wheeler
|USC
|OT
|6’6″
|310
|BIO
|SCT
|94
|-11
|Wayne Gallman
|Clemson
|RBF
|6’1″
|215
|BIO
|—
|95
|-22
|Lowell Lotulelei
|Utah
|DL3T
|6’2″
|310
|DL1T
|-16
|BIO
|—
|96
|-11
|Da’Shawn Hand
|Alabama
|EDGE
|6’4″
|273
|DL3T
|-46
|BIO
|—
|97
|+14
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|CB
|5’11”
|205
|BIO
|—
|98
|NEW
|Scott Quessenberry
|UCLA
|OG
|6’3″
|296
|BIO
|—
|99
|+5
|Chad Thomas
|Miami
|EDGE
|6’6″
|265
|BIO
|—
|100
|-22
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|DL5T
|6’4″
|310
|DL1T
|0
|BIO
|—
Our long-time regular poster STINE has his first mock drafts out, too—with a unique twist:
“OK, I am doing 2 mocks. The first is assuming Jabrill Peppers (safety) is gone and in the second he is available. Let me know what you think:
1- Corey Davis WR
2- Quincy Wilson CB
3- Tyrone Crowder OG
4- Corey Clement RB
4A -(From Cleveland) Brandon Flowers CB
5- Matt Milano OLB
6- Julie Davenport OT
7- Josh Malone WR
We address all areas of concern with players that may pan out. Now, if Peppers is available:
1- Jabrill Peppers S/CB
2- Adoree Jackson CB
3- Cooper Kupp RB
4- Marquez White CB
4A- Marlon Mack RB
5- Danny Isidora OG
6- Josh Reynolds WR
7- Storm Norton OT
STINE is going for positions of need— ~BROZ is going for best players available. Sometimes there is an overlap. This is going to be a fun draft especially when you factor in movements up and down the board by the wheelers and dealers.