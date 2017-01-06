This is the time when top college prospects are lining up their agents, conditioning programs and all-star game commitments in anticipation of full-blown job auditions for the NFL which are now only a little more than a month from now. Opportunity knocks, and youth is fleeting, so the sense of urgency becomes real.

It’s still a preliminary discussion, but analysts like our own Philly-loving ~BROZ are already knee-deep in evluations.

~BROZ graduated from the EYE-cademy to a steady job with the acclaimed scouting site Drafttek. Here are excerpts from his most recent studies of what the Eagles are most likely evaluating among the current crop of top college prospects—starting with whom he thinks will be available to us assuming the 15th pick in Round 1:

15 Philadelphia

Dalvin Cook

Florida St

RBF

Reach/Value: +0 Height:

5’11”

Weight:

206 Alternate Pick #1

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Alternate Pick #2

John Ross

“The Eagles wrapped up their 2016 campaign with a mostly-irrelevant win against a Mark Sanchez-led (and Ezekiel Elliott-less) Dallas Cowboys. Carson Wentz’ game was a microcosm of his season: started strong, faltered in the middle, respectable at the end. Wentz needs help, and needs it this offseason. The Eagles’ two starting outside receivers combined for 757 yards this year…a total surpassed by 52 other individual players. In an ideal situation, the Eagles could use their 1st pick on a premier position like Cornerback, Offensive Tackle, or Defensive End, and then use the RD2 and RD3 picks (as well as Free Agency) to bolster the Receiver and Running Back positions. In this CMD Dalvin Cook represents the best player available, and surely would fit right into Pederson’s offense as a dual-threat back. While other RBs sat out of their bowl games to nurse injuries (or guard their draft status), Cook manned up, went out there for his team, and ran wild over a very strong Wolverine defense.”

In Round 2, ~BROZ wants to get us that cornerback we’ve been craving for years:

43 Philadelphia

Marshon Lattimore

Ohio St

CB

Reach/Value: -48 Height:

6’1″

Weight:

192 Alternate Pick #1

Travis Rudolph

Alternate Pick #2

Garett Bolles

Round 3 has ~BROZ banging his gong for a wide receiver:

74 Philadelphia

Courtland Sutton

SMU

WRF

Reach/Value: +3 Height:

6’3″

Weight:

205 Alternate Pick #1

Curtis Samuel

Alternate Pick #2

Cooper Kupp

Round 4 may produce the outside linebacker sleeper ~BROZ is looking for:

108 Philadelphia

Davin Bellamy

Georgia

OLB

Reach/Value: +7 Height:

6’5″

Weight:

240 Alternate Pick #1

Peter Kalambayi

Alternate Pick #2

Hardy Nickerson Jr.

The Eagles will have additional picks in Rounds 5, 6 and 7—-including an extra pick in the late 4th or 5th round from the Cleveland Browns yet to be determined—but those prospects are not yet within realistic range of the ~BROZ-meter at this point in time.

Other analysts think wide receiver is the priority position in the early rounds. Just as a counterpoint, here is Matt Miller’s Eagles wish list from Bleacher Report:

Round 1, Pick No. 14: WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Round 2, Pick No. 44: RB D’Onta Foreman Texas

Round 3, Pick No. 76: CB Kevin King, Washington

Round 4, Pick No. 116: OT Erik Magnuson, Michigan

(Note there is a variation in actual pick order due to the still undetermined final draft positions of teams who finished in the middle of the pack in 2016 like the Eagles did.)

In case you’re wondering, here is the current list of Top 100 Prospects as compiled by Drafttek:

Rk Chg Player College P1 Ht Wt P2 Dif BIO SCT 1 — Myles Garrett Texas A&M EDGE 6’5″ 262 BIO SCT 2 +1 Jonathan Allen Alabama DL5T 6’3″ 272 EDGE -1 BIO SCT 3 +1 Jalen Tabor Florida CB 6’0″ 191 BIO — 4 +3 Leonard Fournette LSU RBF 6’1″ 230 BIO SCT 5 — Jabrill Peppers Michigan S 6’0″ 208 BIO SCT 6 — Mitch Trubisky North Carolina QB 6’3″ 220 BIO SCT 7 +3 Marlon Humphrey Alabama CB 6’1″ 193 BIO — 8 +1 Mike Williams Clemson WRF 6’3″ 220 BIO SCT 9 +3 Deshaun Watson Clemson QB 6’2″ 210 BIO SCT 10 +4 Jamal Adams LSU S 6’0″ 211 BIO — 11 +5 JuJu Smith-Schuster USC WRF 6’2″ 215 BIO SCT 12 -10 Malik McDowell Michigan St DL5T 6’6″ 280 DL3T 0 BIO SCT 13 +2 Derek Barnett Tennessee EDGE 6’3″ 268 BIO SCT 14 +6 John Ross Washington WRS 5’11” 190 WRF -4 BIO — 15 +2 Dalvin Cook Florida St RBF 5’11” 206 BIO SCT 16 +3 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin OT 6’5″ 314 BIO SCT 17 +4 Reuben Foster Alabama ILB 6’1″ 240 BIO SCT 18 +4 Adoree Jackson USC CB 5’11” 185 BIO SCT 19 -6 Demarcus Walker Florida St EDGE 6’3″ 273 BIO — 20 +5 Cam Robinson Alabama OT 6’6″ 310 BIO SCT 21 +7 Desmond King Iowa CB 5’11” 200 BIO SCT 22 +112 Zach Cunningham Vanderbilt ILB 6’4″ 230 OLB -115 BIO — 23 +5 Malik Hooker Ohio State S 6’2″ 205 BIO — 24 -5 Charles Harris Missouri EDGE 6’3″ 235 BIO — 25 +2 Christian McCaffrey Stanford RBC 6’0″ 202 RBF -5 BIO SCT 26 -17 Tim Williams Alabama OLB 6’4″ 237 EDGE -1 BIO SCT 27 +6 O.J. Howard Alabama TE 6’4″ 255 BIO SCT 28 +12 Sidney Jones Washington CB 6’0″ 182 BIO — 29 -17 Raekwon McMillan Ohio State ILB 6’2″ 240 BIO — 30 — Jarrad Davis Florida OLB 6’2″ 227 ILB -13 BIO SCT 31 — Takkarist McKinley UCLA OLB 6’2″ 258 EDGE -24 BIO — 32 +8 Charles Walker Oklahoma DL3T 6’2″ 299 DL1T -10 BIO — 33 -10 Ryan Anderson Alabama OLB 6’2″ 253 EDGE -13 BIO — 34 +1 Roderick Johnson Florida St OT 6’6″ 308 BIO SCT 35 +20 Cordrea Tankersley Clemson CB 6’1″ 195 BIO — 36 — Dan Feeney Indiana OG 6’4″ 305 BIO SCT 37 +5 Corey Davis W Michigan WRF 6’3″ 205 BIO — 38 -5 Brad Kaaya Miami (FL) QB 6’4″ 210 BIO SCT 39 NEW Garett Bolles Utah OT 6’5″ 296 BIO — 40 +8 Taco Charlton Michigan DL5T 6’6″ 285 EDGE 0 BIO — 41 +8 DeShone Kizer Notre Dame QB 6’4″ 230 BIO — 42 +3 Marcus Williams Utah S 6’0″ 195 BIO — 43 +19 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma WRS 5’11” 174 BIO — 44 -14 Dawuane Smoot Illinois EDGE 6’3″ 249 BIO — 45 +7 Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech TE 6’7″ 245 BIO — 46 NEW Patrick Mahomes II Texas Tech QB 6’3″ 230 BIO — 47 -22 Devonte Fields Louisville OLB 6’4″ 245 EDGE -2 BIO — 48 +3 Travis Rudolph Florida St WRF 6’2″ 187 BIO — 49 NEW Solomon Thomas Stanford EDGE 6’3″ 256 BIO — 50 +7 Jake Butt Michigan TE 6’6″ 250 BIO SCT 51 +5 Marcus Maye Florida S 5’11” 203 BIO — 52 +2 Pat Elflein Ohio St OG 6’3″ 300 OG -342 BIO SCT 53 +30 Dorian Johnson Pittsburgh OG 6’4″ 300 BIO — 54 +3 Caleb Brantley Florida DL1T 6’2″ 319 BIO — 55 -19 Jourdan Lewis Michigan CB 5’10” 178 BIO — 56 +3 Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech WRF 6’2″ 187 BIO — 57 -7 Tyquan Lewis Ohio State EDGE 6’4″ 260 BIO — 58 +40 Gareon Conley Ohio St CB 6’0″ 195 BIO — 59 +23 Montravius Adams Auburn DL5T 6’4″ 296 DL1T -22 BIO — 60 +62 Ryan Glasgow Michigan DL5T 6’4″ 295 BIO — 61 -36 Carl Lawson Auburn EDGE 6’2″ 257 BIO SCT 62 -1 Samaje Perine Oklahoma RBF 5’10” 234 BIO — 63 +2 Budda Baker Washington S 5’10” 180 BIO — 64 +6 Jarron Jones Notre Dame DL1T 6’5″ 315 DL5T -59 BIO — 65 -3 Tre’Davious White LSU CB 5’11” 191 BIO SCT 66 +27 Jordan Leggett Clemson TE 6’4″ 255 BIO SCT 67 -1 Amara Darboh Michigan WRF 6’1″ 215 BIO — 68 -1 Adam Bisnowaty Pittsburgh OT 6’5″ 300 BIO — 69 -28 Deatrich Wise Arkansas EDGE 6’5″ 280 BIO — 70 +20 Keith Kelsey Louisville OLB 6’1″ 217 ILB -73 BIO — 71 +5 Courtland Sutton SMU WRF 6’3″ 205 BIO — 72 — Evan Engram Ole Miss TE 6’3″ 227 BIO SCT 73 +50 D’Onta Foreman Texas RBF 6’1″ 249 BIO — 74 -29 Carlos Watkins Clemson DL3T 6’3″ 300 DL1T -1 BIO — 75 -6 Quincy Wilson Florida CB 6’1″ 213 BIO — 76 -5 Davis Webb California QB 6’3″ 227 BIO — 77 -9 Josh Carraway TCU OLB 6’4″ 250 EDGE -2 BIO — 78 +70 Avery Gennesy Texas A&M OT 6’5″ 305 BIO — 79 -4 Ethan Pocic LSU OC 6’6″ 309 BIO — 80 -1 Taylor Moton Western Michigan OT 6’5″ 328 BIO — 81 +19 Jeremy McNichols Boise State RBF 5’9″ 207 BIO — 82 -43 Davon Godchaux LSU DL3T 6’4″ 293 DL5T -29 BIO — 83 NEW Curtis Samuel Ohio St WRS 5’11” 200 WRF -6 BIO — 84 +7 DeAngelo Brown Louisville DL1T 6’1″ 305 DL1T -174 BIO — 85 -2 Chris Wormley Michigan DL3T 6’4″ 289 DL5T -8 BIO — 86 -8 Cameron Sutton Tennessee CB 6’1″ 190 BIO — 87 +37 Tyler Orlosky West Virginia OC 6’4″ 298 BIO — 88 +7 Tyrone Crowder Clemson OG 6’2″ 330 BIO — 89 +3 Lorenzo Carter Georgia OLB 6’6″ 242 BIO — 90 -5 Justin Evans Texas A&M S 6’0″ 195 BIO — 91 -32 Marshon Lattimore Ohio St CB 6’1″ 192 BIO — 92 -28 Cooper Kupp E Washington WRF 6’1″ 195 BIO — 93 -17 Chad Wheeler USC OT 6’6″ 310 BIO SCT 94 -11 Wayne Gallman Clemson RBF 6’1″ 215 BIO — 95 -22 Lowell Lotulelei Utah DL3T 6’2″ 310 DL1T -16 BIO — 96 -11 Da’Shawn Hand Alabama EDGE 6’4″ 273 DL3T -46 BIO — 97 +14 Chidobe Awuzie Colorado CB 5’11” 205 BIO — 98 NEW Scott Quessenberry UCLA OG 6’3″ 296 BIO — 99 +5 Chad Thomas Miami EDGE 6’6″ 265 BIO — 100 -22 Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA DL5T 6’4″ 310 DL1T 0 BIO —

Our long-time regular poster STINE has his first mock drafts out, too—with a unique twist:

“OK, I am doing 2 mocks. The first is assuming Jabrill Peppers (safety) is gone and in the second he is available. Let me know what you think:

1- Corey Davis WR

2- Quincy Wilson CB

3- Tyrone Crowder OG

4- Corey Clement RB

4A -(From Cleveland) Brandon Flowers CB

5- Matt Milano OLB

6- Julie Davenport OT

7- Josh Malone WR

We address all areas of concern with players that may pan out. Now, if Peppers is available:

1- Jabrill Peppers S/CB

2- Adoree Jackson CB

3- Cooper Kupp RB

4- Marquez White CB

4A- Marlon Mack RB

5- Danny Isidora OG

6- Josh Reynolds WR

7- Storm Norton OT

STINE is going for positions of need— ~BROZ is going for best players available. Sometimes there is an overlap. This is going to be a fun draft especially when you factor in movements up and down the board by the wheelers and dealers.