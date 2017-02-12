Our Eagles draft analyst ~BROZ comes out with a new Drafttek mock this week— SPOIL ALERT!—here’s a preview:

“As of now,…will get Corey Davis in the 1st. It’s a good thing, cuz then you get to see how the rest of the draft shapes up if you spend your 1st rounder trying to get a #1 WR, instead of trying to spend money trying to get a #1 WR.”

“Got Teez Tabor Gator CB in the 2nd……..and my Illini boy SMOOT in the 4fff !!!!!”

1: Corey Davis WR

2: Teez Tabor CB

3: Tre’Davious White CB

4: Dawaune Smoot DE

“That’s like 4 possible first rounders right there. WINNING !!!!!!!!!!! (but means we’re not adding premier talent to the o-line….just 2nd tier guys like we did last year.)”

That’s not the first time we’ve seen that Florida cornerback Teez Tabor linked to the Eagles—but Todd McShay seems to think it will be a 1st round pick that’s required to land him.

“Formerly known as Jalen, Tabor posted eight interceptions (three of which he returned for touchdowns) and 28 passes defensed over three seasons at Florida. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns in 2015 — most in the conference and second-most in the NCAA — en route to first-team All-SEC honors and tied Vernon Hargreaves, a first-round pick in ’16, with four interceptions that season. He was suspended for the opener against UMass following an altercation at practice, and was suspended for one game in 2015 for violating University Athletic Association policy.”

This kid sounds like trouble to some, but if he can translate to the NFL game he will make all the right kind of trouble for opposing offenses.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected fellow Florida corner Quincy Wilson to the Eagles in his first mock draft. “I think Wilson may be a little bit more well-rounded. Tabor is a big-play guy, kind of like Marcus Peters, that type of player: tremendous ball skills, a nose for the ball, opportunistic. Wilson may be a little bit more complete,” Kiper said during a conference call, adding that Wilson is a solid tackler.

Fun to watch it all play out, but also funny how the Eagles’ 1st round pick rarely seems to end up the guy McShay and Kiper mocked to them.

Sultans of Swing, Sultans of Swat update…

Bagging the first fan post on a Dave Spadaro article or an EYE article is still a thing around here, a tradition started back in 2007. I’ve been counting obsessively all along. Naturally there were home runs hit before 2007 which will not show up in my count. Sadly those archives were lost when PE.com went through a format change back in 2011.

We’ve lost some regular batters here due to the changeover from the previous Livefyre comments engine to the current Facebook format, but the home run swings are still counted.

Just to update you on the Leader Bored, here are the Top 15 career numbers:

R. Lubrich (GSX) ……….652

GK Brizer……………………617

DDD……………………………595

ATV……………………………180

Great JB99…………………175

Beanstalk Ranga…………153

~BROZ……………………….124

Jerky………………………….102

Dr. Funt………………………100

Dutch*……………………….. 99

French Lady Fan……….. 93

T-Boner…………………….. 88

Kent Phil……………………. 85

PPW………………………….. 78

Palm Feathers…………… 75

There are a bunch of guys hovering around the “50” mark—South Philly Ben, for example, is at 49, and Abe Linc is at 46. Fieldsie is at 47. Genetic Freak just hit his 50th. Don Pardo leads the next tier at 36. I will update the complete list later in the Spring. There are a total of 150 players who have hit at least one homer in the history of the competition.