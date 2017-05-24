The main thing you notice about Eagles non-contact drills in May is that everybody on offense looks like a star. It’s the time for talking up your players if you’re a coach. Everyone in camp has a chance to make the team. Positive reinforcement is the tone. The weather is mild and there is no pain.

But there are at least two positive things happening right now which will not evaporate in the summer heat to come:

A sign of real positive change to come in developing the receiving game? Dave Spadaro of PE.com sees it primarily in the coaching change at the position:

“New wide receivers coach Mike Groh is a vocal, demanding coach and he’s put together some practice drills that haven’t been used with the Eagles previously. ‘He’s a guy who understands the position and he relates things well,’ wide receiver Jordan Matthews said. ‘He’s cool. He wants the best for all of us and we know it. He’s going to get on us, no doubt. But he has a good way of relating to us and I think he brings out the best in us. There’s a lot of great competition.’ ”

Then Ron Jaworski paints an optimistic picture, too. Here’s JAWS on what he has observed about QB Carson Wentz this week in OTA drills:

“You look at Carson and you see growth. I watched every throw today. I see a quarterback who has made improvements in his delivery, in his quick-twitch mechanics, in his footwork.”

“He just looks more comfortable out there. He isn’t rushing through his progressions. He is a young quarterback in terms of his years in the league, but Carson just has that look of someone who is completely prepared for taking that next step.”

So if nothing else, if a lot of things we are reading or hearing coming out of Eagles voluntary OTA’s today will be looked upon later in the summer as misty hype, I like to believe the presence of Mike Groh is going to make a real difference with the receivers group—and also what JAWS says about Wentz’ improved presentation is true.

Why would JAWS lie?

Here are some photos taken by PE.com photographer Kiel Leggere at Wednesday’s practice: