A little bit of Eagles-related football news which sheds some light on last season, but also paints a brighter picture of the D-Line going forward:

Via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, defensive end Vinny Curry said during an interview on 94 WIP that he tried playing through a knee injury which bothered him all season.

“I messed my MCL up,” Curry said. “I tried to play through it, and in the long run it ended up hurting me. It is going to be a better year, everything has been perfect so far.”

Curry said he suffered the injury prior to the opener against the Browns. He was on the injury report with a knee problem the first three weeks of the season, but then wasn’t listed. Curry played well in stretches, but had just 2.5 sacks last season, far from what many expected after the Eagles gave him a five-year, $46 million contract extension.

The good news in all this is that the Eagles defensive line is suddenly and potentially a lot deeper than we had figured going into the offseason and draft. True, Curry’s kind of cap figure ($9 million next season) will keep the attention on him, and with the Eagles using their first-round pick on defensive end Derek Barnett, Curry will need to get back to producing soon. But if he does regain his pre-injury form, we just got a lot better and a lot deeper in the pass-rush department.

As for the secrecy surrounding Curry’s lingering MCL issues, I am sure the team knew and the team doctors knew all along what Curry was fighting through. But for strategic reasons opponents and fans were kept in the dark about it. And that was the right call to make.

Vinny Curry is a lightning rod for fan emotions in Philly— you either love him or you think he should be shipped out in exchange for a bag of footballs.

I’m of the mindset of this fan:

“Dude plays through an injury but all you guys can do is hate on him and say he’s making excuses. You try playing through an MCL injury. Did you want Marcus Smith in there?”

