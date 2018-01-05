All Times Eastern

Saturday, January 6

Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL Matchup — ESPN, 6:30 a.m.
NFL Pick’em — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Weekend — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
NFL Championship Chase: Wild Card Weekend — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, noon
NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, noon
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN/ABC, 3 p.m.
Football Night in America: Special Edition — NBC, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 11 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, midnight

4:35 p.m.

AFC Wild Card, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs — ESPN/ABC/Westwood One Radio
Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Sean McDonough/Jon Gruden//Lisa Salters//Adam Schefter/Westwood One Radio — Dan Miller/Trent Green//Hub Arkush

8:15 p.m.

NFC Wild Card, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams — NBC/Westwood One Radio
Announcers: NBC — Al Michaels/Cris Collinsworth/Michele Tafoya/Westwood One Radio — Kevin Harlan/Kurt Warner//Scott Kaplan

Sunday, January 7

Studio and Pregame Shows
NFL GameDay Morning live from Mt. Laurel, NJ — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning live from Los Angeles, CA — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Postseason NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.
The NFL Today — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Prime — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 8 p.m.

1:05 p.m.

AFC Wild Card, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars — CBS/Westwood One Radio
Announcers: CBS — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson/Westwood One Radio —Ian Eagle/Mike Mayock//Steve Tasker

4;40 p.m.

NFC Wild Card, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints — Fox/Westwood One Radio
Announcers: Fox — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Erin Andrews//Chris Myers/Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Dan Fouts