A team with a special blend of talent, personalities and leadership…and an international fan base without equal in its loyalty, patience and critical knowledge of the sport…

This is your day. All of you’se. The Force was with us.

~BROZ (who covers the Eagles for Drafttek) summed up the feeling of the day:

“For so long, Eagles’ fans have had a morbid kinship with fans of teams like the Bills, Browns, Lions, and Vikings: old-school teams with passionate, die-hard fans that have waited decades for their 1st Super Bowl trophy. So as the Eagles leave these teams behind to join the Lombardi-Trophy Club, it is with sweet sadness and nostalgia that I give this heartfelt message to all those fans that still wait, hope, and dream: So Long Losers!!! Eagles Nation: VICTORY!!!”

That’s how ~BROZ spikes the ball in the end zone of the “How You Like Me Now?” Bowl.

REGULAR SEASON:

Team Statistics PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OPPONENTS TOTAL FIRST DOWNS 338 272 FIRST DOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-BY-PENALTY) 108-193-37 62-177-33 THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS 96/230 66/205 FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS 17/26 4/18 TOTAL OFFENSIVE YARDS 5,852 4,904 OFFENSE (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 1,066/5.4 972/5 TOTAL RUSHING YARDS 2,115 1,267 RUSHING (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 473-4.5 337-3.8 TOTAL PASSING YARDS 3,967 3,883 PASSING (COMP-ATT-INT-AVG) 341-564-9-7 363-601-19-6.5 SACKS 38.0 36.0 FIELD GOALS 29/34 20/26 TOUCHDOWNS 53 34 TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-RETURNS-DEFENSIVE) 9-38-0-6 7-24-0-3 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:41 27:19 TURNOVER RATIO +11

Passing PLAYER ATT COMP YDS COMP % YDS/ATT TD TD% INT INT% LONG SCK SACK/LOST RATING Carson Wentz 440 265 3,296 60.2 7.5 33 7.5 7 1.6 72 28 162 101.9 Nick Foles 101 57 537 56.4 5.3 5 5 2 2 35 5 44 79.5 Nate Sudfeld 23 19 134 82.6 5.8 0 — 0 — 16 3 24 90.9

Rushing PLAYER ATT YDS YDS/ATT LONG TD LeGarrette Blount 173 766 4.4 68 2 Jay Ajayi 70 408 5.8 71 1 Corey Clement 74 321 4.3 28 4 Carson Wentz 64 299 4.7 24 0 Wendell Smallwood 47 174 3.7 26 1 Darren Sproles 15 61 4.1 12 0 Kenjon Barner 16 57 3.6 18 1 Nate Sudfeld 1 22 22 22 0 Nelson Agholor 1 7 7 7 0 Nick Foles 11 3 0.3 9 0 Torrey Smith 1 -3 -3 -3 0

Receiving PLAYER REC YDS YDS/REC LONG TD Zach Ertz 74 824 11.1 53 8 Nelson Agholor 62 768 12.4 72 8 Alshon Jeffery 57 789 13.8 53 9 Torrey Smith 36 430 11.9 59 2 Trey Burton 23 248 10.8 27 5 Mack Hollins 16 226 14.1 64 1 Wendell Smallwood 13 103 7.9 24 0 Brent Celek 13 130 10 28 1 Corey Clement 10 123 12.3 28 2 Jay Ajayi 10 91 9.1 32 1 LeGarrette Blount 8 50 6.3 20 1 Darren Sproles 7 73 10.4 16 0 Kenjon Barner 5 56 11.2 22 0 Marcus Johnson 5 45 9 16 0 Shelton Gibson 2 11 5.5 6 0

Field Goals PLAYER 1-19 A 1-19 M 20-29 A 20-29 M 30-39 A 30-39 M 40-49 A 40-49 M 50+ A 50+ M Jake Elliott 0 0 5 5 7 4 13 12 6 5 Caleb Sturgis 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 TOTAL 0 0 5 5 8 5 14 13 7 6 OPPONENTS TOTAL 0 0 9 7 5 5 7 5 5 3

Punting PLAYER PUNTS AVG TOUCHBACKS IN 20 LONG BLK Donnie Jones 67 45.3 5 21 62 1 TOTAL 67 44.6 5 21 62 1 OPPONENTS TOTAL 82 44.9 9 29 64 1

Punt Return PLAYER RETURNS FC YDS/RET LONG TD Kenjon Barner 27 15 8.9 76 0 Torrey Smith 1 0 9 9 0 Darren Sproles 1 5 10 10 0 TOTAL 29 20 8.9 76 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 25 14 6.8 44 0

Kick Returns PLAYER RETURNS YDS YDS/RET LONG TD Kenjon Barner 10 194 19.4 27 0 Wendell Smallwood 4 93 23.3 28 0 Corey Clement 2 49 24.5 35 0 Brent Celek 2 18 9 10 0 TOTAL 18 354 19.7 35 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 47 1,015 21.6 61 0

Defense PLAYER TOT SOLO ASSIST SCK F Nigel Bradham 88 61 27 1.0 1 Mychal Kendricks 77 55 22 2.0 0 Malcolm Jenkins 76 63 13 1.0 1 Jalen Mills 64 51 13 0.0 0 Rodney McLeod 54 39 15 0.0 1 Patrick Robinson 47 39 8 1.0 0 Brandon Graham 47 33 14 9.5 2 Vinny Curry 42 25 17 3.0 1 Corey Graham 38 34 4 0.0 0 Ronald Darby 34 30 4 0.0 0 Timmy Jernigan 29 16 13 2.5 0 Chris Long 28 20 8 5.0 4 Jordan Hicks 28 19 9 0.0 0 Fletcher Cox 26 15 11 5.5 1 Rasul Douglas 25 23 2 0.0 0 Kamu Grugier-Hill 22 19 3 0.0 1 Najee Goode 22 18 4 0.0 0 Derek Barnett 21 18 3 5.0 1 Beau Allen 20 13 7 1.0 0 Jaylen Watkins 17 16 1 0.0 0 Chris Maragos 11 5 6 0.0 0 Destiny Vaeao 10 7 3 0.0 0 Joe Walker 10 6 4 0.0 0 Dannell Ellerbe 8 6 2 0.0 0 Corey Clement 6 4 2 0.0 0 Trey Burton 6 3 3 0.0 0 Mack Hollins 5 4 1 0.0 0 Dexter McDougle 5 4 1 0.0 0 Nate Gerry 5 3 2 0.0 0 Elijah Qualls 4 3 1 0.0 0 Rick Lovato 3 3 0 0.0 0 Steven Means 3 3 0 1.0 0 Nelson Agholor 2 2 0 0.0 0 Sidney Jones 2 2 0 0.0 0 Wendell Smallwood 2 2 0 0.0 1 Zach Ertz 2 2 0 0.0 0 Justin Hamilton 2 0 2 0.5 0 Jay Ajayi 1 1 0 0.0 0 Alshon Jeffery 1 1 0 0.0 0 Trae Elston 1 1 0 0.0 0 Carson Wentz 1 1 0 0.0 0 Torrey Smith 1 1 0 0.0 0 Shelton Gibson 1 1 0 0.0 0 Isaac Seumalo 1 1 0 0.0 0 Halapoulivaati Vaitai 1 1 0 0.0 0 Jake Elliott 1 1 0 0.0 0 Darren Sproles 1 0 1 0.0 0 Brandon Brooks 1 0 1 0.0 0 TOTAL 935 708 227 38 14 OPPONENTS TOTAL 1,024 781 243 36 14

Interceptions PLAYER INT YDS YDS/INT LONG TD Patrick Robinson 4 36 9 19 0 Jalen Mills 3 53 17.7 37 1 Rodney McLeod 3 67 22.3 50 0 Ronald Darby 3 42 14 37 0 Malcolm Jenkins 2 0 — 0 0 Corey Graham 2 73 36.5 59 0 Rasul Douglas 2 7 3.5 7 0 TOTAL 19 278 14.6 59 1 OPPONENTS TOTAL 9 43 4.8 24 1

POST-SEASON:

Team Statistics PHILADELPHIA EAGLES OPPONENTS TOTAL FIRST DOWNS 74 70 FIRST DOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-BY-PENALTY) 21-50-3 14-51-5 THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS 26/43 15/36 FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS 3/3 2/6 TOTAL OFFENSIVE YARDS 1,328 1,227 OFFENSE (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 197/6.7 198/6.2 TOTAL RUSHING YARDS 370 269 RUSHING (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS) 89-4.2 60-4.5 TOTAL PASSING YARDS 972 986 PASSING (COMP-ATT-INT-AVG) 78-107-1-9.1 78-133-2-7.4 SACKS 5.0 2.0 FIELD GOALS 7/7 3/4 TOUCHDOWNS 11 6 TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-RETURNS-DEFENSIVE) 3-7-0-1 1-5-0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:25 26:35 TURNOVER RATIO +1

Passing PLAYER ATT COMP YDS COMP % YDS/ATT TD TD% INT INT% LONG SCK SACK/LOST RATING Nick Foles 106 77 971 72.6 9.2 6 5.7 1 0.9 55 2 14 115.7 Trey Burton 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 — 1 0 0 118.8

Rushing PLAYER ATT YDS YDS/ATT LONG TD Jay Ajayi 42 184 4.4 26 0 LeGarrette Blount 29 130 4.5 36 3 Corey Clement 6 33 5.5 14 0 Nelson Agholor 4 29 7.3 21 0 Nick Foles 5 -2 -0.4 1 0 Nate Sudfeld 3 -4 -1.3 -1 0

Receiving PLAYER REC YDS YDS/REC LONG TD Zach Ertz 18 192 10.7 36 1 Nelson Agholor 15 167 11.1 42 0 Torrey Smith 13 157 12.1 41 1 Alshon Jeffery 12 219 18.3 53 3 Corey Clement 10 139 13.9 55 1 Jay Ajayi 6 70 11.7 32 0 Mack Hollins 1 9 9 9 0 Brent Celek 1 6 6 6 0 Trey Burton 1 12 12 12 0 Nick Foles 1 1 1 1 1

Field Goals PLAYER 1-19 A 1-19 M 20-29 A 20-29 M 30-39 A 30-39 M 40-49 A 40-49 M 50+ A 50+ M Jake Elliott 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 TOTAL 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 OPPONENTS TOTAL 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 1 0 0

Punting PLAYER PUNTS AVG TOUCHBACKS IN 20 LONG BLK Donnie Jones 7 42 1 5 54 0 TOTAL 7 42 1 5 54 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 9 38.7 1 4 53 0

Punt Return PLAYER RETURNS FC YDS/RET LONG TD Kenjon Barner 1 4 10 10 0 Bryan Braman 1 0 0 0 0 TOTAL 2 4 5 10 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 0 6 0 — 0

Kick Returns PLAYER RETURNS YDS YDS/RET LONG TD Kenjon Barner 4 99 24.8 27 0 Corey Clement 2 47 23.5 25 0 TOTAL 6 146 24.3 27 0 OPPONENTS TOTAL 5 75 15 25 0

Defense PLAYER TOT SOLO ASSIST SCK F Ronald Darby 18 16 2 0.0 0 Malcolm Jenkins 16 13 3 0.0 0 Mychal Kendricks 16 12 4 0.0 0 Corey Graham 15 12 3 0.0 0 Rodney McLeod 15 12 3 1.0 0 Nigel Bradham 15 11 4 1.0 0 Jalen Mills 13 10 3 0.0 0 Fletcher Cox 11 9 2 1.0 0 Vinny Curry 9 5 4 0.0 0 Patrick Robinson 5 5 0 0.0 0 Najee Goode 5 3 2 0.0 0 Brandon Graham 4 4 0 1.0 1 Chris Long 4 2 2 0.0 0 Beau Allen 3 1 2 0.0 0 Dannell Ellerbe 2 2 0 0.0 0 Derek Barnett 2 2 0 1.0 1 Timmy Jernigan 2 0 2 0.0 0 Trey Burton 2 0 2 0.0 0 Kenjon Barner 1 1 0 0.0 0 Stefen Wisniewski 1 1 0 0.0 0 Bryan Braman 1 1 0 0.0 0 Destiny Vaeao 1 1 0 0.0 0 Alshon Jeffery 1 0 1 0.0 0 TOTAL 165 126 39 5 2 OPPONENTS TOTAL 192 151 41 2 1

Interceptions PLAYER INT YDS YDS/INT LONG TD Corey Graham 1 0 — 0 0 Patrick Robinson 1 50 50 50 1 TOTAL 2 50 25 50 1 OPPONENTS TOTAL 1 8 8 8 0

Total team effort= MVP.