A team with a special blend of talent, personalities and leadership…and an international fan base without equal in its loyalty, patience and critical knowledge of the sport…
This is your day. All of you’se. The Force was with us.
~BROZ (who covers the Eagles for Drafttek) summed up the feeling of the day:
“For so long, Eagles’ fans have had a morbid kinship with fans of teams like the Bills, Browns, Lions, and Vikings: old-school teams with passionate, die-hard fans that have waited decades for their 1st Super Bowl trophy. So as the Eagles leave these teams behind to join the Lombardi-Trophy Club, it is with sweet sadness and nostalgia that I give this heartfelt message to all those fans that still wait, hope, and dream: So Long Losers!!! Eagles Nation: VICTORY!!!”
That’s how ~BROZ spikes the ball in the end zone of the “How You Like Me Now?” Bowl.
REGULAR SEASON:
Team Statistics
|
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|OPPONENTS
|TOTAL FIRST DOWNS
|338
|272
|FIRST DOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-BY-PENALTY)
|108-193-37
|62-177-33
|THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS
|96/230
|66/205
|FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS
|17/26
|4/18
|TOTAL OFFENSIVE YARDS
|5,852
|4,904
|OFFENSE (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS)
|1,066/5.4
|972/5
|TOTAL RUSHING YARDS
|2,115
|1,267
|RUSHING (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS)
|473-4.5
|337-3.8
|TOTAL PASSING YARDS
|3,967
|3,883
|PASSING (COMP-ATT-INT-AVG)
|341-564-9-7
|363-601-19-6.5
|SACKS
|38.0
|36.0
|FIELD GOALS
|29/34
|20/26
|TOUCHDOWNS
|53
|34
|TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-RETURNS-DEFENSIVE)
|9-38-0-6
|7-24-0-3
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:41
|27:19
|TURNOVER RATIO
|+11
Passing
|PLAYER
|ATT
|COMP
|YDS
|COMP %
|YDS/ATT
|TD
|TD%
|INT
|INT%
|LONG
|SCK
|SACK/LOST
|RATING
|Carson Wentz
|440
|265
|3,296
|60.2
|7.5
|33
|7.5
|7
|1.6
|72
|28
|162
|101.9
|Nick Foles
|101
|57
|537
|56.4
|5.3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|35
|5
|44
|79.5
|Nate Sudfeld
|23
|19
|134
|82.6
|5.8
|0
|—
|0
|—
|16
|3
|24
|90.9
Rushing
|PLAYER
|ATT
|YDS
|YDS/ATT
|LONG
|TD
|LeGarrette Blount
|173
|766
|4.4
|68
|2
|Jay Ajayi
|70
|408
|5.8
|71
|1
|Corey Clement
|74
|321
|4.3
|28
|4
|Carson Wentz
|64
|299
|4.7
|24
|0
|Wendell Smallwood
|47
|174
|3.7
|26
|1
|Darren Sproles
|15
|61
|4.1
|12
|0
|Kenjon Barner
|16
|57
|3.6
|18
|1
|Nate Sudfeld
|1
|22
|22
|22
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|1
|7
|7
|7
|0
|Nick Foles
|11
|3
|0.3
|9
|0
|Torrey Smith
|1
|-3
|-3
|-3
|0
Receiving
|PLAYER
|REC
|YDS
|YDS/REC
|LONG
|TD
|Zach Ertz
|74
|824
|11.1
|53
|8
|Nelson Agholor
|62
|768
|12.4
|72
|8
|Alshon Jeffery
|57
|789
|13.8
|53
|9
|Torrey Smith
|36
|430
|11.9
|59
|2
|Trey Burton
|23
|248
|10.8
|27
|5
|Mack Hollins
|16
|226
|14.1
|64
|1
|Wendell Smallwood
|13
|103
|7.9
|24
|0
|Brent Celek
|13
|130
|10
|28
|1
|Corey Clement
|10
|123
|12.3
|28
|2
|Jay Ajayi
|10
|91
|9.1
|32
|1
|LeGarrette Blount
|8
|50
|6.3
|20
|1
|Darren Sproles
|7
|73
|10.4
|16
|0
|Kenjon Barner
|5
|56
|11.2
|22
|0
|Marcus Johnson
|5
|45
|9
|16
|0
|Shelton Gibson
|2
|11
|5.5
|6
|0
Field Goals
|PLAYER
|1-19 A
|1-19 M
|20-29 A
|20-29 M
|30-39 A
|30-39 M
|40-49 A
|40-49 M
|50+ A
|50+ M
|Jake Elliott
|0
|0
|5
|5
|7
|4
|13
|12
|6
|5
|Caleb Sturgis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|5
|5
|8
|5
|14
|13
|7
|6
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|0
|0
|9
|7
|5
|5
|7
|5
|5
|3
Punting
|PLAYER
|PUNTS
|AVG
|TOUCHBACKS
|IN 20
|LONG
|BLK
|Donnie Jones
|67
|45.3
|5
|21
|62
|1
|TOTAL
|67
|44.6
|5
|21
|62
|1
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|82
|44.9
|9
|29
|64
|1
Punt Return
|PLAYER
|RETURNS
|FC
|YDS/RET
|LONG
|TD
|Kenjon Barner
|27
|15
|8.9
|76
|0
|Torrey Smith
|1
|0
|9
|9
|0
|Darren Sproles
|1
|5
|10
|10
|0
|TOTAL
|29
|20
|8.9
|76
|0
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|25
|14
|6.8
|44
|0
Kick Returns
|PLAYER
|RETURNS
|YDS
|YDS/RET
|LONG
|TD
|Kenjon Barner
|10
|194
|19.4
|27
|0
|Wendell Smallwood
|4
|93
|23.3
|28
|0
|Corey Clement
|2
|49
|24.5
|35
|0
|Brent Celek
|2
|18
|9
|10
|0
|TOTAL
|18
|354
|19.7
|35
|0
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|47
|1,015
|21.6
|61
|0
Defense
|PLAYER
|TOT
|SOLO
|ASSIST
|SCK
|F
|Nigel Bradham
|88
|61
|27
|1.0
|1
|Mychal Kendricks
|77
|55
|22
|2.0
|0
|Malcolm Jenkins
|76
|63
|13
|1.0
|1
|Jalen Mills
|64
|51
|13
|0.0
|0
|Rodney McLeod
|54
|39
|15
|0.0
|1
|Patrick Robinson
|47
|39
|8
|1.0
|0
|Brandon Graham
|47
|33
|14
|9.5
|2
|Vinny Curry
|42
|25
|17
|3.0
|1
|Corey Graham
|38
|34
|4
|0.0
|0
|Ronald Darby
|34
|30
|4
|0.0
|0
|Timmy Jernigan
|29
|16
|13
|2.5
|0
|Chris Long
|28
|20
|8
|5.0
|4
|Jordan Hicks
|28
|19
|9
|0.0
|0
|Fletcher Cox
|26
|15
|11
|5.5
|1
|Rasul Douglas
|25
|23
|2
|0.0
|0
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|22
|19
|3
|0.0
|1
|Najee Goode
|22
|18
|4
|0.0
|0
|Derek Barnett
|21
|18
|3
|5.0
|1
|Beau Allen
|20
|13
|7
|1.0
|0
|Jaylen Watkins
|17
|16
|1
|0.0
|0
|Chris Maragos
|11
|5
|6
|0.0
|0
|Destiny Vaeao
|10
|7
|3
|0.0
|0
|Joe Walker
|10
|6
|4
|0.0
|0
|Dannell Ellerbe
|8
|6
|2
|0.0
|0
|Corey Clement
|6
|4
|2
|0.0
|0
|Trey Burton
|6
|3
|3
|0.0
|0
|Mack Hollins
|5
|4
|1
|0.0
|0
|Dexter McDougle
|5
|4
|1
|0.0
|0
|Nate Gerry
|5
|3
|2
|0.0
|0
|Elijah Qualls
|4
|3
|1
|0.0
|0
|Rick Lovato
|3
|3
|0
|0.0
|0
|Steven Means
|3
|3
|0
|1.0
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|2
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|Sidney Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|Wendell Smallwood
|2
|2
|0
|0.0
|1
|Zach Ertz
|2
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|Justin Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|0
|Jay Ajayi
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Alshon Jeffery
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Trae Elston
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Carson Wentz
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Torrey Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Shelton Gibson
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Isaac Seumalo
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Jake Elliott
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Darren Sproles
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|Brandon Brooks
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|TOTAL
|935
|708
|227
|38
|14
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|1,024
|781
|243
|36
|14
Interceptions
|PLAYER
|INT
|YDS
|YDS/INT
|LONG
|TD
|Patrick Robinson
|4
|36
|9
|19
|0
|Jalen Mills
|3
|53
|17.7
|37
|1
|Rodney McLeod
|3
|67
|22.3
|50
|0
|Ronald Darby
|3
|42
|14
|37
|0
|Malcolm Jenkins
|2
|0
|—
|0
|0
|Corey Graham
|2
|73
|36.5
|59
|0
|Rasul Douglas
|2
|7
|3.5
|7
|0
|TOTAL
|19
|278
|14.6
|59
|1
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|9
|43
|4.8
|24
|1
POST-SEASON:
Team Statistics
|
|PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|OPPONENTS
|TOTAL FIRST DOWNS
|74
|70
|FIRST DOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-BY-PENALTY)
|21-50-3
|14-51-5
|THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS
|26/43
|15/36
|FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS
|3/3
|2/6
|TOTAL OFFENSIVE YARDS
|1,328
|1,227
|OFFENSE (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS)
|197/6.7
|198/6.2
|TOTAL RUSHING YARDS
|370
|269
|RUSHING (PLAYS-AVERAGE YARDS)
|89-4.2
|60-4.5
|TOTAL PASSING YARDS
|972
|986
|PASSING (COMP-ATT-INT-AVG)
|78-107-1-9.1
|78-133-2-7.4
|SACKS
|5.0
|2.0
|FIELD GOALS
|7/7
|3/4
|TOUCHDOWNS
|11
|6
|TOUCHDOWNS (RUSHING-PASSING-RETURNS-DEFENSIVE)
|3-7-0-1
|1-5-0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:25
|26:35
|TURNOVER RATIO
|+1
Passing
|PLAYER
|ATT
|COMP
|YDS
|COMP %
|YDS/ATT
|TD
|TD%
|INT
|INT%
|LONG
|SCK
|SACK/LOST
|RATING
|Nick Foles
|106
|77
|971
|72.6
|9.2
|6
|5.7
|1
|0.9
|55
|2
|14
|115.7
|Trey Burton
|1
|1
|1
|100
|1
|1
|100
|0
|—
|1
|0
|0
|118.8
Rushing
|PLAYER
|ATT
|YDS
|YDS/ATT
|LONG
|TD
|Jay Ajayi
|42
|184
|4.4
|26
|0
|LeGarrette Blount
|29
|130
|4.5
|36
|3
|Corey Clement
|6
|33
|5.5
|14
|0
|Nelson Agholor
|4
|29
|7.3
|21
|0
|Nick Foles
|5
|-2
|-0.4
|1
|0
|Nate Sudfeld
|3
|-4
|-1.3
|-1
|0
Receiving
|PLAYER
|REC
|YDS
|YDS/REC
|LONG
|TD
|Zach Ertz
|18
|192
|10.7
|36
|1
|Nelson Agholor
|15
|167
|11.1
|42
|0
|Torrey Smith
|13
|157
|12.1
|41
|1
|Alshon Jeffery
|12
|219
|18.3
|53
|3
|Corey Clement
|10
|139
|13.9
|55
|1
|Jay Ajayi
|6
|70
|11.7
|32
|0
|Mack Hollins
|1
|9
|9
|9
|0
|Brent Celek
|1
|6
|6
|6
|0
|Trey Burton
|1
|12
|12
|12
|0
|Nick Foles
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Field Goals
|PLAYER
|1-19 A
|1-19 M
|20-29 A
|20-29 M
|30-39 A
|30-39 M
|40-49 A
|40-49 M
|50+ A
|50+ M
|Jake Elliott
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Punting
|PLAYER
|PUNTS
|AVG
|TOUCHBACKS
|IN 20
|LONG
|BLK
|Donnie Jones
|7
|42
|1
|5
|54
|0
|TOTAL
|7
|42
|1
|5
|54
|0
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|9
|38.7
|1
|4
|53
|0
Punt Return
|PLAYER
|RETURNS
|FC
|YDS/RET
|LONG
|TD
|Kenjon Barner
|1
|4
|10
|10
|0
|Bryan Braman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|2
|4
|5
|10
|0
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|0
|6
|0
|—
|0
Kick Returns
|PLAYER
|RETURNS
|YDS
|YDS/RET
|LONG
|TD
|Kenjon Barner
|4
|99
|24.8
|27
|0
|Corey Clement
|2
|47
|23.5
|25
|0
|TOTAL
|6
|146
|24.3
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|5
|75
|15
|25
|0
Defense
|PLAYER
|TOT
|SOLO
|ASSIST
|SCK
|F
|Ronald Darby
|18
|16
|2
|0.0
|0
|Malcolm Jenkins
|16
|13
|3
|0.0
|0
|Mychal Kendricks
|16
|12
|4
|0.0
|0
|Corey Graham
|15
|12
|3
|0.0
|0
|Rodney McLeod
|15
|12
|3
|1.0
|0
|Nigel Bradham
|15
|11
|4
|1.0
|0
|Jalen Mills
|13
|10
|3
|0.0
|0
|Fletcher Cox
|11
|9
|2
|1.0
|0
|Vinny Curry
|9
|5
|4
|0.0
|0
|Patrick Robinson
|5
|5
|0
|0.0
|0
|Najee Goode
|5
|3
|2
|0.0
|0
|Brandon Graham
|4
|4
|0
|1.0
|1
|Chris Long
|4
|2
|2
|0.0
|0
|Beau Allen
|3
|1
|2
|0.0
|0
|Dannell Ellerbe
|2
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|Derek Barnett
|2
|2
|0
|1.0
|1
|Timmy Jernigan
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|Trey Burton
|2
|0
|2
|0.0
|0
|Kenjon Barner
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Stefen Wisniewski
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Bryan Braman
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Destiny Vaeao
|1
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|Alshon Jeffery
|1
|0
|1
|0.0
|0
|TOTAL
|165
|126
|39
|5
|2
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|192
|151
|41
|2
|1
Interceptions
|PLAYER
|INT
|YDS
|YDS/INT
|LONG
|TD
|Corey Graham
|1
|0
|—
|0
|0
|Patrick Robinson
|1
|50
|50
|50
|1
|TOTAL
|2
|50
|25
|50
|1
|OPPONENTS TOTAL
|1
|8
|8
|8
|0
Total team effort= MVP.
