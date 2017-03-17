Here we go, the schedule and announcing assignments for the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament. These are the games for Saturday, March 18.

As usual, CBS begins with an afternoon tripleheader. CBS will tip us off with the two games in Buffalo, first with an old school Big East Conference matchup pitting West Virginia vs. Notre Dame and then defending national champion Villanova facing Wisconsin. Uncle Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce will be on hand.

Then we’ll head to Salt Lake City where Northwestern hopes to continue its magic carpet ride taking on West Region number one seed Gonzaga. CBS’ final game of the night will be Arizona vs. St. Mary’s. Friend of Fang’s BItes Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and another Friend of Fang’s Bites Jamie Erdahl will be in Utah for the late CBS doubleheader.

TBS and TNT will have doubleheaders Milwaukee and Orlando respectively.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday for you:

Second Round Games – Saturday, March 18 (Noon-Midnight ET) 12:10 p.m. CBS Buffalo I West Virginia vs. Notre Dame Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce Approximately 2:40 p.m. CBS Buffalo II Villanova vs. Wisconsin Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce 5:15 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City I Gonzaga vs. Northwestern Andrew Catalon Steve Lappas/Jamie Erdahl 6:10 p.m. TNT Orlando I Florida State vs. Xavier Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. TBS Milwaukee I Butler vs. Middle Tennessee St. Carter Blackburn/ Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington Approximately 7:45 p.m. CBS Salt Lake City II Arizona vs. St. Mary’s Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl Approximately 8:40 p.m. TNT Orlando II Florida vs. Virginia Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn Approximately 9:40 p.m. TBS Milwaukee II Purdue vs. Iowa State Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington

And we’re done here. We’ll be back with the Sunday schedule after the Friday games are finished.