We have the official tip times and announcing assignments for Sunday, March 19. CBS will have a tripleheader before TNT and TBS have evening doubleheaders beginning at 6:10 and 7:10 p.m. ET respectively. truTV will air its last game of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Sunday night, Baylor vs. USC at approximately 7:45 p.m.

This weekend also concludes TNT’s coverage of the tournament as well. CBS and TBS will continue next week for the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

As you would expect, CBS will carry the Indianapolis games on Sunday afternoon, Louisville vs. Michigan early and then Kentucky vs. Wichita State. CBS’ third game will be Kansas vs. Michigan State at about 5:15 p.m.

The URI vs. Oregon game will be aired on TBS at 7:10 p.m. ET

Here’s the schedule

Second Round Games – Sunday, March 19 (Noon-Midnight ET) 12:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis I Louisville vs. Michigan Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson Approximately 2:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis II Kentucky vs. Wichita St. Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson 5:15 p.m. CBS Tulsa I Kansas vs. Michigan St. Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson 6:10 p.m. TNT Greenville I North Carolina vs. Arkansas Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson 7:10 p.m. TBS Sacramento I Oregon vs. Rhode Island Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude Approximately 7:45 p.m. truTV Tulsa II Baylor vs. USC Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson Approximately 8:40 p.m. TNT Greenville II Duke vs. South Carolina Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson Approximately 9:40 p.m. TBS Sacramento II UCLA vs. Cincinnati Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude

