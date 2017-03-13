The NCAA Tournament is here and we are ready for the games to begin. This year, CBS will air the Final Four and National Championship Game as TBS had the combo in 2016.

The top team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will be headed to Indianapolis where they will call the Friday/Sunday games there.

Here are the announcing teams for this year’s tournament:

*Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

*Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

*Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobsen

*Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson

Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn

Spero Dedes/Len Elmore/Steve Smith//Ros Gold-Onwude

Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington

*-Denotes Sweet Sixteen and regional final teams

Debbie Antonelli who’s a veteran of calling the NCAA Women’s Tournament on ESPN will call her first men’s games this week. And Lisa Byington who has worked on the Big Ten Network and Fox will do her first work on the tournament as well.

Here’s the slate of games for the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday and the first round games on Thursday and Friday:

NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 14 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I Mt. Saint Mary’s vs. New Orleans Brian Anderson/Clark Kellogg//Lewis Johnson Appoximately 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton II Kansas State vs. Wake Forest Brian Anderson/Clark Kellogg//Lewis Johnson NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 15 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton I NC Central vs. UC Davis Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude Approximately 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton II Providence vs. USC Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 16 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Buffalo I Notre Dame vs. Princeton Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce 12:40 p.m. truTV Orlando I Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn 1:30 p.m. TNT Milwaukee I Butler vs. Winthrop Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington 2:00 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City I Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State Andrew Catalon/ Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl Approximately 2:45 p.m. CBS Buffalo II West Virginia vs. Bucknell Verne Lundquist/ Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce Approximately 3:10 p.m. truTV Orlando II Florida vs. East Tennessee State University Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn Approximately 4 p.m. TNT Milwaukee II Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington Approximately 4:30 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City II Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt Andrew Catalon/ Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 16 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Orlando III Maryland vs. Xavier Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. CBS Buffalo III Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce 7:20 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City III St. Mary’s vs. VCU Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl 7:27 p.m. truTV Milwaukee III Purdue vs. Vermont Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington Approximately 9:20 p.m. TNT Orlando IV Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn Approximately 9:40 p.m. CBS Buffalo IV Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce Approximately 9:50 p.m. TBS Salt Lake City IV Arizona vs. North Dakota Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl Approximately 9:57 p.m. truTV Milwaukee IV Iowa State vs. Nevada Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 17 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis I Michigan vs. Oklahoma State Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson 12:40 p.m. truTV Tulsa I Baylor vs. New Mexico State Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson 1:30 p.m. TNT Greenville I Arkansas vs. Seton Hall Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson 2:00 p.m. TBS Sacramento I Oregon vs. Iona Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude Approximately 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis II Louisville vs. Jacksonville State Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson Approximately 3:10 p.m. truTV Tulsa II SMU vs. Providence / USC Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson Approximately 4 p.m. TNT Greenville II UNC vs. Texas Southern Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson Approximately 4:30 p.m. TBS Sacramento II Creighton vs. Rhode Island Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 17 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Tulsa III Kansas vs. NC Central/UC Davis Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis III Dayton vs. Wichita State Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson 7:20 p.m. TBS Greenville III Duke vs. Troy Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson 7:27 p.m. truTV Sacramento III Cincinnati vs. Kansas State / Wake Forest Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude Approximately 9:20 p.m. TNT Tulsa IV Miami vs. Michigan State Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson Approximately 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis IV Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson Approximately 9:50 p.m. TBS Greenville IV South Carolina vs. Marquette Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson Approximately 9:57 p.m. truTV Sacramento IV UCLA vs. Kent State Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude

