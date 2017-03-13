The NCAA Tournament is here and we are ready for the games to begin. This year, CBS will air the Final Four and National Championship Game as TBS had the combo in 2016.
The top team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will be headed to Indianapolis where they will call the Friday/Sunday games there.
Here are the announcing teams for this year’s tournament:
*Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
*Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
*Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobsen
*Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
Spero Dedes/Len Elmore/Steve Smith//Ros Gold-Onwude
Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl
Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington
*-Denotes Sweet Sixteen and regional final teams
Debbie Antonelli who’s a veteran of calling the NCAA Women’s Tournament on ESPN will call her first men’s games this week. And Lisa Byington who has worked on the Big Ten Network and Fox will do her first work on the tournament as well.
Here’s the slate of games for the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday and the first round games on Thursday and Friday:
|
NCAA First Four – Tuesday, March 14
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton I
|Mt. Saint Mary’s vs. New Orleans
|Brian Anderson/Clark Kellogg//Lewis Johnson
|Appoximately 9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton II
|Kansas State vs. Wake Forest
|Brian Anderson/Clark Kellogg//Lewis Johnson
|
NCAA First Four – Wednesday, March 15
|6:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton I
|NC Central vs. UC Davis
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
|Approximately 9:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Dayton II
|Providence vs. USC
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
|
First Round Games – Thursday Afternoon, March 16 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo I
|Notre Dame vs. Princeton
|Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Orlando I
|Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington
|Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee I
|Butler vs. Winthrop
|Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City I
|Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State
|Andrew Catalon/ Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl
|Approximately 2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo II
|West Virginia vs. Bucknell
|Verne Lundquist/ Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
|Approximately 3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Orlando II
|Florida vs. East Tennessee State University
|Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
|Approximately 4 p.m.
|TNT
|Milwaukee II
|Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State
|Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington
|Approximately 4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City II
|Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt
|Andrew Catalon/ Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl
|
First Round Games – Thursday Evening, March 16 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Orlando III
|Maryland vs. Xavier
|Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo III
|Villanova vs. Mt. Saint Mary’s/New Orleans
|Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City III
|St. Mary’s vs. VCU
|Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|Milwaukee III
|Purdue vs. Vermont
|Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington
|Approximately 9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Orlando IV
|Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast
|Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn
|Approximately 9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo IV
|Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech
|Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce
|Approximately 9:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Salt Lake City IV
|Arizona vs. North Dakota
|Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl
|Approximately 9:57 p.m.
|truTV
|Milwaukee IV
|Iowa State vs. Nevada
|Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski/Debbie Antonelli//Lisa Byington
|
First Round Games – Friday Afternoon, March 17 (12:00 NOON-6:00 PM, ET)
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|12:15 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis I
|Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
|Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
|12:40 p.m.
|truTV
|Tulsa I
|Baylor vs. New Mexico State
|Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
|1:30 p.m.
|TNT
|Greenville I
|Arkansas vs. Seton Hall
|Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
|2:00 p.m.
|TBS
|Sacramento I
|Oregon vs. Iona
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
|Approximately 2:45 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis II
|Louisville vs. Jacksonville State
|Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
|Approximately 3:10 p.m.
|truTV
|Tulsa II
|SMU vs. Providence / USC
|Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
|Approximately 4 p.m.
|TNT
|Greenville II
|UNC vs. Texas Southern
|Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
|Approximately 4:30 p.m.
|TBS
|Sacramento II
|Creighton vs. Rhode Island
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
|
First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 17 (6:30 PM, ET-Midnight)
|Tip (ET)
|Network
|Site
|Game
|Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|6:50 p.m.
|TNT
|Tulsa III
|Kansas vs. NC Central/UC Davis
|Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
|7:10 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis III
|Dayton vs. Wichita State
|Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
|7:20 p.m.
|TBS
|Greenville III
|Duke vs. Troy
|Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
|7:27 p.m.
|truTV
|Sacramento III
|Cincinnati vs. Kansas State / Wake Forest
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
|Approximately 9:20 p.m.
|TNT
|Tulsa IV
|Miami vs. Michigan State
|Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson
|Approximately 9:40 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis IV
|Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky
|Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
|Approximately 9:50 p.m.
|TBS
|Greenville IV
|South Carolina vs. Marquette
|Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson
|Approximately 9:57 p.m.
|truTV
|Sacramento IV
|UCLA vs. Kent State
|Spero Dedes/Steve Smith/Len Elmore//Ros Gold-Onwude
