We have the schedule for Thursday and Friday’s Sweet Sixteen games in the NCAA Tournament. With Duke and Villanova out of the tournament, Jim Nantz who likely would have been in New York Friday to call the East Region at Madison Square Garden, instead will head to Memphis with his co-horts, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson to call the South Region on CBS.

That means that Uncle Verne, Jim Spanarkel and Allie LaForce will be in New York to call the games at MSG on TBS.

On Thursday, CBS will air the Midwest Region games from Kansas City with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller and Dana Jacobson in two.

And Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson will be in San Jose to call the West Region games on TBS.

Looking ahead to the Elite Eight next weekend, TBS will televise the Midwest and West Regional Finals on Saturday while CBS airs the East and South Regional Finals on Sunday.

Here is the schedule for the Regional Semifinals on Thursday and Friday.

Regional Semifinals – Thursday, March 23 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET) 7:09 p.m. CBS Kansas City I Oregon vs. Michigan Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson 7:39 p.m. TBS San Jose I Gonzaga vs. West Virginia Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson Approximately 9:39 p.m. CBS Kansas City II Kansas vs. Purdue Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Dan Bonner//Dana Jacobson Approximately 10:09 p.m. TBS San Jose II Arizona vs. Xavier Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 24 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET) 7:09 p.m. CBS Memphis I North Carolina vs. Butler Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson 7:29 p.m. TBS New York I Baylor vs. South Carolina Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce Approximately 9:39 p.m. CBS Memphis II Kentucky vs. UCLA Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson Approximately 9:59 p.m. TBS New York II Florida vs. Wisconsin Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

