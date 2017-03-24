Quantcast
2017 NCAA Tournament Tip Times for Elite Eight Games on Saturday, March 25, 2017
Posted by on March 24, 2017

CBS and Turner Sports have announced the tip times and announcers for the Regional Final games on Saturday, March 25. TBS will air the West and Midwest Regional Finals with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The West Regional Final from San Jose will tip off first at 6:09 p.m. with Brian Anderson, Chris Webber and Lewis Johnson. That will be followed by the Midwest Final to be called by Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller with Dana Jacobson on the sidelines.

Here is the schedule for Saturday. CBS/Turner will announce the Sunday Regional Final tip times after the Friday regional semifinal games are concluded:

REGIONAL FINALS — Saturday, March 25

West Regional Finals — SAP Center, San Jose, CA
Gonzaga vs. Arizona or Xavier — TBS, 6:09 p.m. (Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson)

Midwest Regional Finals — Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO
Kansas vs. Oregon — TBS, 8:49 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobson)

That will do it.

