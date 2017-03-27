Well, after a couple of weeks of thrilling games, we’re down to the Final Four® for this year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament. This year’s games will be on CBS. As usual, Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will be courtside to call the action. Tracy Wolfson will cover the sidelines and conduct interviews.

With this year’s eclectic Final Four with first-timers Gonzaga and South Carolina, blueblood North Carolina and Oregon making its first appearance since the very first Final Four® in 1939, it will make for some interesting matchups.

The tip times are at 6:09 p.m. ET and approximately 8:49 p.m.

We have the schedule for you below:

NATIONAL SEMIFINALS — Saturday, April 1, 2017

Gonzaga vs. South Carolina — CBS, 6:09 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Oregon — CBS, 8:49 p.m.

Westwood One Radio will have Kevin Kugler, Clark Kellogg and John Thompson calling the games for those who won’t be able to watch on TV or online.

Kellogg will be involved in the pregame coverage on CBS as well as halftime and postgame.

That will do it.