After an exciting three rounds, 27 overtime games and a 16-seed still alive, we’ve now reached the Stanley Cup Final. It’ll begin Monday night on the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports will televise the games in Canada while NBC/NBCSN will carry them in the United States.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators will face off for the Stanley Cup in the best of seven series.

NBC will air Games 1 and 4 and if necessary, Games 5 through 7. NBCSN will carry Games 2 and 3.

In the first week of the final, it’ll be a Monday, Wednesday, Saturday (May 29-June 3) sequence and that will be followed in the second week with Monday, Thursday, Sunday (June 5-June 11). Should there be a Game 7, it will fall on Wednesday, June 14.

All games will begin shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 29, Nashville at Pittsburgh — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 31, ashville at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, June 3, Pittsburgh at Nashville — NBCSN/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Monday, June 5, Pittsburgh at Nashville — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

* Game 5: Thursday, June 8, Nashville at Pittsburgh — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

* Game 6: Sunday, June 11, Pittsburgh at Nashville — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

* Game 7: Wednesday, June 14, Nashville at Pittsburgh — NBC/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

* If necessary

NBC Sports Radio and SiriusXM will carry the games on radio.

And that will do it.