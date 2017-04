Here we go hockey fans. We have the schedule for the first round of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. They begin on Wednesday with four games and another three on Thursday.

In the Untied States, the networks of NBC Sports Group will air all of the games either on CNBC, NBC, NBCSN or USA Network. NHL Network will be used as an overflow channel and air selected games.

In Canada, the usual combo of CBC, Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and TVA Sports will air the action.

Without further delay, here’s the schedule. All times are Eastern.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

Game 1 — Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN

Game 2 — Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Montreal — CBC/TVA Sports/USA

Game 3 — Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Montreal at New York Rangers — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Montreal at New York Rangers — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Thursday, April 20, TBD: New York Rangers at Montreal — TBD

* Game 6 — Saturday, April 22, TBD: Montreal at New York Rangers — TBD

* Game 7 — Monday, April 24, TBD: NY Rangers at Montreal — TBD

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Game 1 — Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Boston at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network

Game 2 — Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m.: Boston at Ottawa — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC

Game 3 — Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Ottawa at Boston — CNBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.: Ottawa at Boston — USA/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Friday, April 21, TBD: Boston at Ottawa — TBD

* Game 6 — Sunday, April 23, TBD: Ottawa at Boston — TBD

* Game 7 — Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Boston at Ottawa — TBD

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1 — Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m.: Toronto at Washington — USA/CBC/TVA Sports

Game 2 — Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Toronto at Washington — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports

Game 3 — Monday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Washington at Toronto — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN

Game 4 — Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m.: Washington at Toronto — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN

* Game 5 — Friday, April 21, TBD: Toronto at Washington — TBD

* Game 6 — Sunday, April 23, TBD: Washington at Toronto — TBD

* Game 7 — Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Toronto at Washington — TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1 — Wednesday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.: Columbus at Pittsburgh — USA/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

Game 2 — Friday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Columbus at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 3 — Sunday, April 16, 6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus — CNBC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus — CNBC/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Thursday, April 20, TBD: Columbus at Pittsburgh — TBD

* Game 6 — Sunday, April 23, TBD: Pittsburgh at Columbus — TBD

* Game 7 — Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Columbus at Pittsburgh — TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Game 1 — Thursday, April 13, 8 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 2 — Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 3 — Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m.: Chicago at Nashville — CNBC/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Thursday, April 20, TBD: Chicago at Nashville — Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Saturday, April 22, TBD: Nashville at Chicago — TBD

* Game 6 — Monday, April 24, TBD: Chicago at Nashville — TBD

* Game 7 — Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Nashville at Chicago — TBD

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 1 — Wednesday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

Game 2 — Friday, April 14, 8 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

Game 3 — Sunday, April 16, 3 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis — NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Saturday, April 22, TBD: St. Louis at Minnesota — TBD

* Game 6 — Monday, April 24, TBD: Minnesota at St. Louis — TBD

* Game 7 — Wednesday, April 26, TBD: St. Louis at Minnesota — TBD

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Game 1 — Thursday, April 13, 10:30 p.m.: Calgary at Anaheim — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports

Game 2 — Saturday, April 15, 10:30 p.m.: Calgary at Anaheim — NBCSN/CBC/TVA Sports

Game 3 — Monday, April 17, 10 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN

Game 4 — Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary — CBC/TVA Sports/USA

* Game 5 — Friday, April 21, TBD: Calgary at Anaheim — TBD

* Game 6 — Sunday, April 23, TBD: Anaheim at Calgary — TBD

* Game 7 — Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Calgary at Anaheim — TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Game 1 — Wednesday, April 12, 10 p.m.: San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/USA

Game 2 — Friday, April 14, 10:30 p.m.: San Jose at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBCSN

Game 3 — Sunday, April 16, 10 p.m: Edmonton at San Jose — NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA Sports

Game 4 — Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m: Edmonton at San Jose — NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

* Game 5 — Thursday, April 20, TBD: San Jose at Edmonton — TBD

* Game 6 — Saturday, April 22, TBD: Edmonton at San Jose — TBD

* Game 7 — Monday, April 24, TBD: San Jose at Edmonton — TBD

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

And that will do it.