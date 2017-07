All Times Eastern

Competitive Eating

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Women’s Final — ESPN3, 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Final — ESPN2, noon

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 4: Mindorf-les-Bains to Vittel — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Quest for the Card — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 20: Spectacular Shots — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Lee Trevino — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Gary Player — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 70: Cro Cop vs. Gonzaga — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at Minnesota — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Texas — ESPN/NESN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 11 a.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — ESPN/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Arizona/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Sun/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee — MASN2/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland — Fox Sports San Diego/STO, 7 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southeast, 7;30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:16 p.m. (6:16??)

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta vs. San Jose — Fox Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Columbus — WFTC/WSYX 6.2/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. D.C. United — KTXA/NewsChannel 8, 8:30 p.m.

Colroado vs. Seattle — Altitude/KCPQ/TSN/TSN4, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake — Spectrum SportsNet/KMYU, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Miami vs. Detroit — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Charlotte vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: USA Hockey – Year in Review — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

NASL

New York Cosmos vs. Indy Eleven — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina FC vs. Miami FC — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

beIN 4th of July: American Pride — beINSports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

E:60 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: First Pitch — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 1st Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular — NBC, 8 p.m.

A Capitol Fourth — PBS, 8 p.m.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular — Bloomberg, 8 p.m.

To Be or Not to Be — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Chopped Junior: Cookin’ for a Cookout — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Forged in Fire: Cutting Deeper: Champions Night — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Gone on the 4th of July — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: A Hillstrand 4th of July — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Vanished in Seattle — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Bad Moms — Showtime, 9 p.m.

The Hateful Eight — The Movie Channel, 9 p.m.

What on Earth?: America the Weird — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

GoldenEye — Starz, 9:31 p.m.

Chopped: Bangin’ Backyard Cookout — Food Network, 10 p.m.

A Mother’s Search — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

1776 — Turner Classic Movies, 10:15 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight