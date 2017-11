All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Whistler Sliding Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Women’s Bobsleigh — Olympic Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Hannover 96 vs. VfB Stuttgart — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

Bundesliga Report — FS2, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

AdvoCare Invitational, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, FL

Semifinals

Missouri vs. St. John’s — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Central Florida vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Consolation Games

Long Beach State vs. Oregon State — ESPN3, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Marist — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Barclays Center Classic, Steinberg Wellness Center, Long Island University-Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Minnesota vs. UMass — Stadium on Facebook, noon

Alabama vs. BYU — Stadium on Facebook, 2:30 p.m.

Battle 4 Atlantis, Imperial Arena, Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Championship Game

Villanova vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN2, noon

3rd Place Game

North Carolina State vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

Western Kentucky vs. Arizona or SMU — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

7th Place Game

Purdue vs. Arizona or SMU — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Emerald Coast Classic, The Arena at Northwest Florida State College, Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, FL

Third Round

New Mexico vs. TCU — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland vs. St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Invitational, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Championship Game

Xavier vs. Arizona State — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game

George Washington vs. Kansas State — FS1, 8 p.m.

NIT Season Tip-Off, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Championship Game

Virginia vs. URI — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Third Place Game

Vanderbilt vs. Seton Hall — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

PK80-Phil Knight Invitational

Motion Bracket, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Semifinals

Duke vs. Texas — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Ohio State or Gonzaga — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Consolation Games

Portland State vs. Butler — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Stanford vs. Ohio State or Gonzaga — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Victory Bracket, Moda Center, Portland, OR

Semifinals

North Carolina vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

UConn vs. DePaul or Michigan State — TBD

Consolation Games

Portland vs. Oklahoma — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Oregon vs. DePaul or Michigan State — TBD

Wooden Legacy, Titan Gym, University of Cal State-Fullerton, Fullerton, CA

Semifinals

Saint Mary’s vs. Washington State — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Consolation Games

Harvard vs. St. Joseph’s — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Clemson — ACC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

North Texas at Georgia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 4 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wake Forest — ACC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Florida State — ACC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Hockey

Men’s

Friendship Four, SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Semifinals

Clarkson vs. RPI — NESN, 10 a.m./Eleven Sports, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Providence College vs. Maine — NESN, 2 p.m./Eleven Sports, 7:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship

Quarterfinal, Laird Q. Cagan Stadium, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Stanford vs. Penn State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Kentucky at Georgia — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 13

West Ham United vs. Leicester City — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Practice — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate America, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Pairs Short Program — Olympic Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Australasia

Australian Open, The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

European Tour

Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong Golf Club, Sheung Shui, Hong Kong

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

La Liga

Celta Vigo vs. Leganes — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, noon

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Tood Johnston and Mike Hernandez — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: NL East Needs — MLB Network, noon

NBA

Portland at Brooklyn — NBC Sports Northwest/YES, noon

New York at Atlanta — MSG Network/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Indiana, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — Fox Sports South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State — NBA TV/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Football Families — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Joe Gibbs: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

2017 Thanksgiving Showdown, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins — NBC, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Altitude/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — Sportsnet/MSG Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — NHL Network/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG2, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina — TSN4/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas — Sportsnet Flames/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m./Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles at Arizona — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Whistler Sliding Centre, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada

Women’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:31 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

E:60: Friday Night Lies — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

632: The Legendary Streak of Maine-Endwell High — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Robbed — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Student/Athlete — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Pittsburgh Drug Trials — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup

Final, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

France vs. Belgium: Singles Rubbers 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Hawaii Open, Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Oahu, HI

Singles Quarterfinals and Doubles Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Entertainment

Live PD: Roll Call-11.24.17 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Frosty the Snowman — CBS, 8 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — NBC, 8 p.m.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town — ABC, 8 p.m.

iHeart Radio Music Festival Night 2 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: The Miami Heat is On! — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dresses — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Colorado Strikes Back — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Finding Santa — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Declassified: Aliens: Past, Present and Future — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Africa’s Deadliest: Arms Race (season premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Collision — Oxygen, 8 p.m.

The Dirty Dozen — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 62 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday — NBC, 8:30 p.m.

Frosty Returns — CBS, 8:32 p.m.

Suicide Squad — HBO, 8:55 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Finding Sarah Goode — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn-The Broadway Musical — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 11.24.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Anthony Davis’ High Brow Tank — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Inferno — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Deadly Women: Dumped and Dangerous (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Savage Kingdom: The Enemy Within (season premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Z Nation: We Interrupt This Program — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Haunted Chilean Mining Towns and an Aquatic Savage in New Zealand — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Grammys Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special — CBS, 9:01 p.m.

20/20: A Killing on the Cape — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

House Hunters: Old vs. New in Salt Lake City — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Deadly Dentists: Local Fracture (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The 101 People Who Made the Twentieth Century — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

Animal Cribs: Condo Cat Creation — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Finding Escobar’s Millions: The Jungle — Discovery, 10:03 p.m.

How It’s Made: Thanksgiving 2017 Special — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: From Minnesota to East Africa — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Cool Hand Luke — Turner Classic Movies, 10:45 p.m.

Hostel — Starz, 10:59 p.m.

Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City: Jackson — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Tracey Ullman’s Show (season finale) — HBO, 11 p.m.

Get Out — HBO, 11:35 p.m.

Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Saturday)