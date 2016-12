All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Morgan State at Loyola Marymount — Campus Insiders, 8 p.m.

College Football

St. Petersburg Bowl, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Miami (OH) vs. Mississippi State — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Quick Lane Bowl, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Maryland vs. Boston College — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Independence Bowl, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

North Carolina State vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Newcastle United vs. Sheffield Wednesday — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Boxing Day

Watford vs. Crystal Palace — NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Sunderland — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. West Bromwich Albion — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Burnley vs. Middlesbrough — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Everton — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Swansea City vs. West Ham United — Premier League Extra Time, 9:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Hull City vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 12:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 2:15 p.m.

Premier League Download: Bob Bradley: A Football Odyssey — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Chelsea (series premiere) — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Arsenal — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show: Boxing Day Special — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Premier League Download: Premier League Shorts 1 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Premier League Download: Premier League Shorts 2 — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Match of the Day — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Golf

World Club Championship Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Sweden vs. Denmark — TSN/TSN3/TSN4, 1 p.m.

Czech Republic vs. Finland — TSN5, 5 p.m./TSN3/NHL Network, 6 p.m. (joined in progress)

Group B, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

USA vs. Latvia — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Russia — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Pre-Game — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Division — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 157: Rousey vs. Carmouche — FS1, 8 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Chicago — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime (season finale) — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown (season finale) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Fantasy and Friends — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience Network (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience Network (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Science: Plays of the Year — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight