All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

7th Place Game

Akron vs. Davidson — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

Princeton vs. Hawai’i — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Championship Game

USC vs. New Mexico State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

3rd Place Game

Middle Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

College Football

Road to the College Football Playoff: Oklahoma — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Road to the College Football Playoff: Georgia — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Road to the College Football Playoff: Clemson — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Road to the College Football Playoff: Alabama — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Dogs

Crowned: Inside the 2017 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2018 World Junior Hockey Championship Preview — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at New York — ESPN, noon

Cleveland at Golden State — ABC, 3 p.m.

Washington at Boston — ABC, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City — ABC, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

NFL Christmas Special, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans — NBC/NFL Network/Amazon Video, 4:30 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Christmas Special — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Football Night in Houston — NBC/NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Monday Night Coutndown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Special Postgame Show — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Network Originals: The First NHL Winter Classic, Hockey Goes Outoors — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Clarissa Shields: Boxing’s History Maker — BBC World News, 6:40 a.m.

SportsCenter: AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Outside the Lines: Heroes & Villains of the Year — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audiencer (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

SC Top Plays of the Year — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

E:60: Miracle at Michigan — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable: Papi Awards — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

E:60: Stories of the Year — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: 6-Man — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:20 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Entertainment

American Dad: Santa, Schmanta — TBS, 8 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas — ABC, 8 p.m.

Showtime at the Apollo: Christmas — Fox, 8 p.m.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Merry Fishmas: Tanked Again for the Holidays — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Invinceable — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

When Calls The Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Rear Window — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Bad Reputation — VH1, 8 p.m.

Call the Midwife: Holiday Special — PBS, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Merry Fishmas: We Fish You A Merry Christmas — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time — BBC America, 9 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: Runners Up Redemption — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Dirty Dancing — IFC, 9 p.m.

Romancing the Stone — MoreMax, 9 p.m.

Bad Moms — Showtime, 9 p.m.

A Dream of Christmas — Hallmark Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting — Cinemax, 9:45 p.m.

Tarantula: Shabinzo — TBS, 10 p.m.

Tanked: Merry Fishmas: Holiday Madness — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Zoolander — HBO, 10 p.m.

Kingpin — TMC Extra, 10 p.m.

North by Northwest — Turner Classic Movies, 10 p.m.

Tarantula: Pig Head — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Scrooged — Sundance TV, 10:45 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile — MoreMax, 10:50 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring — Hallmark Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Nigbtline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)