Saturday, January 7

Men’s

Pregame and Studio Shows

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse — ACC Network (Tim Brando/Mike Gminski)

East Carolina at Temple — American Sports Network

DePaul at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network (Tom McCarthy/Alaa Abdelnaby)

Butler at Georgetown — Fox (Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Shannon Spake)

1 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Penn State at the Palestra, Philadelphia, PA — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Dan Dakich)

TCU at West Virginia — ESPNU (Drew Fellios/Reid Gettys)

UMass at Virginia Commonwealth — NBCSN (Mike Corey/Ron Thompson)

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network (Matt Stewart/Barry Booker)

1:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina — CBS (Spero Dedes/Clark Kellogg)

2 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Odom)

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network

Boston College at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/Dan Bonner)

Air Force at Colorado State — Campus Insiders (Drew Goodman/Sed Bonner//Jenny Cavnar)

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — American Sports Network

Creighton at Providence — CBS Sports Network (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Tina Cervasio)

Manhattan at Quinnipiac — SNY

2:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Xavier — FS1 (Joe Davis/Stephen Bardo)

3 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas State — ESPNews (Mitch Holthus/Bryndon Manzer)

Clemson at Notre Dame — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/Cory Alexander)

St. Joe’s at Fordham — NBCSN (Rick Allen/Rosalyn Gold-Onwude)

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Guy Haberman/Mike Montgomery)

3:15 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan — ESPN (Jason Benetti/Sean Farnham)

3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — SEC Network (Richard Cross/Jarvis Hayes)

4 p.m.

Youngstown State at Wright State — American Sports Network

San Diego at Pepperdine — Campus Insiders (Barry Tompkins/Casey Jacobsen//Kelli Tennant)

Southern Illinois at Missouri State — CBS Sports Network (Brent Stover/Bob Wenzel)

5 p.m.

Fresno State at San Jose State — Campus Insiders

South Florida at SMU — ESPNews (Allen Bestwick/Tim Welsh)

Illinois at Indiana — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Sean Harrington)

Southern Utah at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Central (Alex Heinert/Greg Stemen)

George Mason at St. Bonaventure — NBCSN (Kenny Rice/Blaine Fowler)

Utah at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona (JB Long/Don MacLean)

5:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — ESPN2 (Tom Hart/Dick Vitale)

6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Western Kentucky — American Sports Network

Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount — Campus Insiders

UNLV at Utah State — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Pete Gillen)

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network (Mike Morgan/Pat Bradley)

7 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor — ESPNews (Mark Neely/Mark Plansky)

Vanderbilt at Alabama — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Chris Spatola)

Oregon at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Greg Heister/Dan Dickau)

7:15 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas — ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Fran Fraschilla)

7:30 p.m.

Marquette at Villanova — FS1

8 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle — American Sports Network

North Carolina State at North Carolina — ESPN (Dave O’Brien/Jay Bilas)

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Kentucky — SEC Network (Dave Neal/John Sundvold//Tara Petrolino)

9 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv (Dave McCann/Steve Cleveland//Spencer Lipton)

Cincinnati at Houston — ESPNU (Alex Faust/Mark Wise)

9:15 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State — ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg/Stephen Howard)

9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona (Ted Robinson/Bill Walton//Jill Savage)

10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Portland — Campus Insiders (Greg Heister/Dan Dickau//Richard Fox)

10:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-Irvine — Fox College Sports Pacific (Mark Rogondino/Corey Magette/Rahshaun Haylock)

11 p.m.

St. Mary’s at San Francisco — Campus Insiders

San Diego State at Boise State — ESPNU (Steve Quis/Adrian Branch)

11:15 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico — ESPN2 (Sam Farber/Richie Schueler)

Women’s

noon

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington/Mike Thibault)

2 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland — Big Ten Network

4 p.m.

Rutgers at Illinois — Big Ten Network (Jordan Bernfield/Shelley Till)

7 p.m.

TCU at Texas — Longhorn Network (Alex Loeb/Fran Harris)

Sunday, January 8

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside the Big East — FS1, 6 p.m.

noon

Richmond at George Washington — NBCSN (Mike Corey/Ron Thompson)

1 p.m.

Detroit at Valparaiso — American Sports Network

Bucknell at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders

Loyola (MD) at Army — Campus Insiders

2 p.m.

American at Lehigh — Campus Insiders (Mike Zambezi/Rich Baksa)

Boston University at Lafayette — Campus Insiders (Gary Laubach/John Leone//Mike Joseph)

Colgate at Navy — Campus Insiders

Davidson at Saint Louis — NBCSN (Todd Harris/Dave Kaplan)

2:15 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska — Big Ten Network

3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — American Sports Network

4 p.m.

Wichita State at Northern Iowa — ESPNU (Mitch Holthus/Mark Adams)

4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Iowa — Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Purdue — CBS (Ian Eagle/Bill Raftery)

5 p.m.

Oakland at Illinois-Chicago — American Sports Network

Central Florida at UConn — CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

8 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Cory Alexander)

Stanford at UCLA — FS1

10 p.m.

Cal at USC — ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

Women’s

noon

South Carolina at Florida — ESPNU (Tiffany Greene/Rebecca Lobo)

Vanderbilt at Georgia — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Virginia Commonwealth — CBS Sports Network (Ed Cohen/Julianne Viani)

Tulane at Temple — ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors)

2 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network Extra

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Kansas at Iowa State — ESPNU (Melissa Lee/LaChina Robinson)

Villanova at Providence — FS1 (Lisa Byington/Sarah Kustok)

Arizona at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain (Christian Miles/Ann Meyers Drysdale)

Texas A&M at Kentucky — SEC Network (Courtney Lyle/Tamika Catchings)

3 p.m.

Duke at Florida State — ACC Network Extra

George Washington at Dayton — CBS Sports Network

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli)

USC at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington (Cindy Brunson/Mary Murphy)

4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Oklahoma at West Virginia — FS1 (Ron Thulin/Brenda VanLengen)

Oregon at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area (Anne Marie Anderson/Julianne Viani)

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network

5 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — ESPN2

6 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain (Thad Anderson/Joan Bonvicini)

8 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area (Krista Blunk/Tammy Blackburn//Kyndra de St. Aubin)