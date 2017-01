All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, January 21

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from Cameroon Indoor Stedium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Cameroon Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

noon

North Carolina at Boston College — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Mike Gminski)

High Point at Radford — American Sports Network (Mike Hogewood/Jeff Jackson)

Tennessee Tech at Belmont — American Sports Network (Dave Armstrong/Daimon Bethea)

Penn State at Purdue — Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering/Stephen Bardo)

Vanderbilt at Florida — CBS (Kevin Harlan/Jim Spanarkel)

Syraucse at Notre Dame — ESPN (Mike Couzens/Doris Burke)

Georgia at Texas A&M — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Dalen Cuff)

Nebraska at Rutgers — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Sean Harrington)

Providence at Villanova — Fox (Tim Brando/Jim Jackson//Shannon Spake)

12:30 p.m.

Fordham at UMass — NBCSN (Paul Burmeister/Jordan Cornette)

1 p.m.

Tulsa at South Florida — ESPNews (Alex Faust/Mark Wise)

1:30 p.m.

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp/Mo Cassara/Reggie Miller)

2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia — ACC Network (Wes Durham/Jason Capel)

Wake Forest at North Carolina State — ACC Network (Evan Lepler/Cory Alexander)

Boston University at Bucknell — American Sports Network (Bernie Guenther/Mike Jarvios)

Loyola (MD) at Colgate — Campus Insiders (Eric Malinoski)

Texas at Kansas — CBS (Brad Nessler/Clark Kellogg)

Towson at Delaware — Comcast SportsNet (Chicago/Mid-Atlantic/Philadelphia/SNY) (Al Koken/John Feinstein)

Louisville at Florida State — ESPN (Dave O’Brien/Dick Vitale//Allison Williams)

Iowa State at Oklahoma — ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Fran Fraschilla)

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech — ESPNU (Jason Benetti/Reid Gettys)

Butler at DePaul — FS1 (Brandon Gaudin/Dickey Simpkins)

2:15 p.m.

Illiinois at Michigan — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Bob Wenzel)

2:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton — Fox (Justin Kutcher/Nick Bahe)

URI at Duquesne — NBCSN (Rich Lerner/David Kaplan)

3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Jon Sundvold)

4 p.m.

Drexel at North Carolina-Wilmington — American Sports Network (Dave Armstrong/Daimon Bethea)

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara — Campus Insiders (Steve Quis/Casey Jacobsen)

Arizona at UCLA — CBS (Ian Eagle/Bill Raftery)

Cincinnati at Tulane — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Chris Walker)

Michigan State at Indiana — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Dan Dakich//Molly McGrath)

Alabama at Auburn — ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg/Sean Farnham)

Colorado at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington (Aaron Goldsmith/Eddie House)

4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network (Cory Provous/Shon Morris)

5 p.m.

Boise State at San Jose State — Campus Insiders (Justin Allegri)

6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Marshall — American Sports Network (Jeff McCarragher/Tim Scarborough)

Air Force at UNLV — Campus Insiders (Drew Goodman/Joe Cravens//Jenny Cavnar)

BYU at Pacific — Campus Insiders (Glen Kuiper/Ben Braun)

Fresno State at Nevada — CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz/Cedric Ceballos)

South Carolina at Kentucky — ESPN (Tom Hart/Kara Lawson//Kaylee Hartung)

West Virginia at Kansas State — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Mark Plansky)

Houston at SMU — ESPNU (Dave LaMont/Tim Welsh)

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon (Roxy Bernstein/Matt Muehlebach//Lewis Johnson)

Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network (Mike Morgan/Pat Bradley)

8 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte — American Sports Network (Mike Gleason/Mack McCarthy)

Portland at Gonzaga — Campus Insiders (Greg Heister/Dan Dickau//Richard Fox)

Wyoming at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Danny Granger)

Baylor at TCU — ESPNU (Mitch Holthus/Bryndon Manzer)

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington (Ted Robinson/Don MacLean)

8:15 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Duke — ESPN (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Maria Taylor)

8:30 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network (Richard Cross/Jarvis Hayes)

9 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — Campus Insiders (Jack Cronin)

10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Cal State-Bakersfield — American Sports Network (Dave Armstrong/Daimon Beathea)

Colorado State at Utah State — Campus Insiders (Ari Wolfe/Sed Bonner//Shae Peppler)

Long Beach State at Cal Poly — ESPNU (Sam Farber/Richie Schuyler)

10:30 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon (JB Long/Mike Montgomery

11 p.m.

Pepperdine at St. Mary’s — Campus Insiders (Barry Tompkins/Dan Belluomini)

Women’s

11 a.m.

Navy at Army — CBS Sports Network (Jason Knapp/Julianne Viani)

2 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — Fox Sports Net (Ron Thulin/Brenda VanLengen)

4 p.m.

Pacific at BYU — BYUtv (Spencer Lipton/Kristen Kozlowski//Jason Shepherd)

Sunday, January 22

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

ACC Sunday Pregame — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

noon

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1 (Rich Ackerman/Len Elmore)

1 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond — American Sports Network

Northwestern at Ohio State — Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering/Jon Crispin)

2 p.m.

Georgetown at Xavier — CBS (Spero Dedes/Dan Bonner)

Saint Louis at Dayton — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Pete Gillen)

La Salle at VCU — NBCSN (Ryan Burr/Ron Thompson)

3 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Valparaiso — American Sports Network

4 p.m.

Central Florida at Memphis — CBS Sports Network

6 p.m.

East Carolina at UConn — CBS Sports Network (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Tina Cervasio)

6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Cory Alexander)

8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at USC — ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

Women’s

noon

Florida State at Virginia Tech — ACC Nework Extra

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ESPNU (Beth Mowins/LaChina Robinson)

12:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

1 p.m.

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network (Jenn Hildreth/Steffi Sorensen)

2 p.m.

Duke at Boston College — ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra

Louisville at South Florida — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod)

2:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Syracuse — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

3 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — ESPN2 (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network (Sam Gore/Mike Thibault)

4 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area (Krista Blunk/Julianne Viani)

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon (Christian Miles/Elise Woodward)

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington

5 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond — American Sports Network

Purdue at Michigan State — Big Ten Network

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — ESPN2 (Tiffany Greene/Nell Fortner)

LSU at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Brenda VanLengen/Tamika Catchings)

6 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area (Cindy Brunson/Mary Murphy)

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon (Ann Schatz/Joan Bonvicini)

7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central (Chuck LaMendola/Janice Dzuik)

8 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles (Anne Marie-Anderson/Tammy Blackburn)