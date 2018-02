All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV



11 a.m.

SMU at Central Florida — ESPNU

noon

Syracuse at Miami (FL) — CBS

Navy at Boston University — CBS Sports Network

Texas at Oklahoma — ESPN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — ESPN2

Providence at Butler — Fox

Bucknell at Holy Cross — Stadium

1 p.m.

Iowa State at Kansas State — ESPNU

2 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — CBS

Akron at Kent State — CBS Sports Network

Indiana at Iowa — ESPN

Missouri at LSU — ESPN2

Air Force at Boise State — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports

3 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane — ESPNU

3:30 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina — SEC Network

4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Network

Notre Dame at Boston College — ACC Network

UNLV at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network

Texas A&M at Arkansas — ESPN

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN2

San Jose State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network

Virginia Commonwealth at George Washington — Stadium

4:30 p.m.

Villanova at Xavier — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m.

Montana State at Eastern Washington — Eleven Sports, 5 p.m.

6 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — CBS Sports Network

Northern Iowa at Illinois State — ESPN2

Tennessee at Georgia — SEC Network

6:15 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas — ESPN

7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia — SNY

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech — Stadium on Facebook

7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPNU

8 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network

Morehead State at Belmont — CBS Sports Network

Colorado at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington

8:15 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville — ESPN

8:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network

9:30 p.m.

Yale at Harvard — ESPNU

10 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — ESPN2

Marquette at Creighton — Fox Sports Net

10:15 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — ESPN

10:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal-Riverside — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports San Diego

11 p.m.

Oregon State at USC — FS1

Sunday, February 18

1 p.m.

Duke at Clemson — ACC Network

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network

DePaul at Seton Hall — FS1

2 p.m.

Liberty at Campbell — Stadium

3 p.m.

UConn at East Carolina — ESPNews

3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network

4 p.m.

Houston at Temple — CBS Sports Network

Wichita State at Cincinnati — ESPN

Drake at Missouri State — ESPNU

6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida State — ESPNU

8 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue — Big Ten Network

Stanford at Cal — ESPNU