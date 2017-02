All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy of Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcing assignments courtesy of Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcing assignments courtesy of Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, February 25

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from McKale Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ — ESPN, 11 a.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from McKale Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

noon

Florida State at Clemson — ACC Network (

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network (

Hofstra at James Madison — American Sports Network (Doug Bell/Mike Jarvis)

Liberty at North Carolina-Asheville — American Sports Network

American at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders (Evan Lepler/Jeff Jackson)

SMU at UConn — CBS (Spero Dedes/Clark Kellogg)

Navy at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network

Virginia at North Carolina State — ESPN (Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke//Allison Williams)

Wichita State at Missouri State — ESPN2 (Mitch Holthus/Mark Adams)

Tulane at Temple — ESPNU (Alex Faust/Mark Wise)

Georgetown at St. John’s Fox Sports Net

1 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina — SEC Network (Mike Morgan/Pat Bradley)

2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Kentucky — American Sports Network

Boston University at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders

Lafayette at Colgate — Campus Insiders

Florida at Kentucky — CBS (Brad Nessler/Jim Spanarkel)

Illinois State at Northern Iowa — CBS Sports Network

Towson at William & Mary — Comcast SportsNet (California/Chicago Plus/Mid-Atlantic/The Comcast Network) (Al Koken/TBD)

West Virginia at TCU — ESPN (Rich Hollenberg/Mark Plansky)

Virginia Commonweatth at URI — ESPN2 (Mike Corey/Tim Welsh)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — ESPNU (Dave Armstrong/Bryndon Manzer)

Illinois State at DePaul — Fox Sports Net

2:30 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham — NBCSN (Terry Gannon/Ron Thompson)

3 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

Creighton at Villanova — Fox, 3 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network (Matt Stewart/Barry Booker)

4 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure — American Sports Network

San Francisco at Pepperdine — Campus Insiders (Barry Tompkins/Casey Jacobsen//Kelli Tennant)

San Jose State at Boise State — Campus Insiders (Bob Behler/Abe Jackson)

Duke at Miami (FL) — CBS (Ian Eagle/Bill Raftery)

Marquette at Providence — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Brendan Haywood)

Baylor at Iowa State — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Miles Simon)

Purdue at Michigan — ESPN2 (Dave Flemming/Dan Dakich)

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Chris Spatola)

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area (Roxy Bernstein/Mike Montgomery)

4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis — NBCSN (Steve Schlanger/David Kaplan)

6 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte — American Sports Network

Nevada at UNLV — CBS Sports Network

Kansas at Texas — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Bill Walton)

Iowa at Maryland — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Jim Calhoun//Molly McGrath)

Kansas State at Oklahoma — ESPNU (Mark Neely/Reid Gettys)

LSU at Georgia — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Jon Sundvold)

7:30 p.m.

Army at Lehigh — Campus Insiders (Mike Zambelli/Rich Baksa)

8 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — American Sports Network (Nate Bukaly/Rich Zvosec)

Northwestern at Indiana — Big Ten Network

San Diego State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network

Alabama at Texas A&M — ESPN2 (Tom Hart/Kara Lawson)

Long Beach State at Cal-Davis — ESPNU (Sam Farber/Richie Schueler)

8:15 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — ESPN (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Maria Taylor)

8:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network (Richard Cross/Jarvis Hayes)

9 p.m.

Air Force at Utah State — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)

Portland at San Diego — Campus Insiders/Root Sports Northwest

10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific — Campus Insiders

Santa Clara at St. Mary’s — Campus Insiders (Alex Jensen)

10:15 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga — ESPN (Eric Rothman/Adrian Branch)

Women’s

1 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois — Big Ten Network

4 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv

Portland State at Northern Arizona — Fox College Central

Memphis at UConn — SNY (Eric Frede/Meghan Culmo//Justine Ward)

5 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Washington (Ann Shatz/Elise Woodward)

8 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU — Fox College Sports Central (Chuck LaMendola/Janice Dzuik)

Sunday, February 26

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 12:3o p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 3 p.m.

ACC Sunday Night — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2017 — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

A Taste of Coaching — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

1 p.m.

La Salle at UMass — American Sports Network

Middle Tennessee at UAB — CBS Sports Network (Darren Goldwater/TBD)

2 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville — CBS (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas)

3 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay — American Sports Network

Cincinnati at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network (Tom McCarthy/Chris Walker)

3:30 p.m.

Butler at Xavier — FS1

4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State — CBS (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner)

East Carolina at Tulane — ESPNU (Ted Emrich/Juliane Viani)

5 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — CBS Sports Network

6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ESPNU (Adam Amin/Cory Alexander)

USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona (JB Long/Mike Montgomery)

7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network

8:30 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

Women’s

noon

Georgia at Florida — ESPNU (Jenn Hildreth/Sue Bird)

1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (

Florida State at Notre Dame — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli)

Georgetown at DePaul — FS1

Vanderbilt at LSU — SEC Network (Melissa Lee/Tamika Catchings)

2 p.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra

Syracuse at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech at Boston College — ACC Network Extra

Kentucky at South Carolina — ESPNU (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors)

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon (Ann Schatz/Mary Murphy)

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona (Anne Marie Anderson/Tammy Blackburn)

3 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Ohio State at Rutgers — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod)

Auburn at Arkansas — SEC Network (Bob Picozzi/Fran Harris)

4 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon (Greg Heister/Elise Woodward)

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona (Cindy Brunson/Maylana Martin Douglas)

5 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee — American Sports Network

William & Mary at James Madison — American Sports Network

Tennessee at Mississippi State — ESPN2 (John Brinkley/Nell Fortner)

Texas A&M at Mississsippi — SEC Network (Brenda VanLengen/Carol Ross)