All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, March 4

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Delaware — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic)/SNY/The Comcast Network, noon

Elon vs. William & Mary — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic/Northwest)/SNY/The Comcast Network, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston vs. James Madison — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic Plus)/SNY, 6 p.m.

Towson vs. Northeastern — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic Plus/New England), 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Al Koken/John Feinstein//Rob Carlin

Horizon League Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Quarterfinals

Oakland vs. Youngstown State — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Milwaukee — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Quarterfinals

Iona vs. Rider — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Siena vs. Fairfield — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Rob Kennedy

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Semifinals

Illinois State vs. Southern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Missouri State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Brent Stover/Bob Wenzel//John Schriffen

Northeast Conference Tournament

Semifinals

St. Francis (NY) at Wagner — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Network, noon (Paul Dottino/Terry O’Connor//Pat O’Keefe)

Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s — Fox College Sports Atlantic/MSG Network, 2 p.m. (John Schmeelk/Dave Calloway//Craig D’Amico)

Ohio Valley Conference Championship, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee-Martin — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (Mike Couzens/Mark Adams)

Southern Conference Tournament, U.S. Cellar Center, Asheville, NC

Quarterfinals

North Carolina-Greensboro vs. The Citadel — ESPN3, noon

Chattanooga vs. Wofford — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Furman vs. Samford — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Mercer — ESPN3, 8;30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Quarterfinals

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois — Midco, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State vs. IUPUI — Midco, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Quarterfinals

BYU vs. Loyola Marymount — BYUtv/Campus Insiders, 4 p.m. (Dave McCann/Blaine Fowler)

Santa Clara vs. San Franciscan — BYUtv/Campus Insiders, 6:30 p.m. (Dave McCann/Blaine Fowler)

Gonzaga vs. Pacific — ESPN2, 10 p.m. (Roxy Bernstein/Jon Barry)

noon

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network (Mike Gleason/Brian Oliver)

Kentucky at Texas A&M — CBS (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel)

Indiana at Ohio State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Dan Dakich)

Illinois at Rutgers — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Sean Harrington)

Villanova at Georgetown — Fox

Providence at St. John’s FS2 (Alex Faust/Tarik Turner)

1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State — ESPNews (Mitch Holthus/Bryndon Manzer)

Alabama at Tennessee — SEC Network (Kevin Ingram/Pat Bradley)

2 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech — American Sports Network

Michigan State at Maryland — Big Ten Network

Notre Dame at Louisville — CBS (Ian Eagle/Clark Kellogg)

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN (Tom Hart/Kara Lawson)

Georgia at Arkansas — ESPN2 (Mike Morgan/Dalen Cuff)

Xavier at DePaul — Fox Sports Net (Tim Brando/Dickey Simpkins)

George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain (Guy Haberman/Matt Muehlebach)

2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler — Fox

Creighton at Marquette — FS2 (Justin Kutcher/Nick Bahe)

3 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma — ESPNews (Jason Benetti/Reid Gettys)

3:30 p.m.

Missouri at Auburn — SEC Network (Richard Cross/Jarvis Hayes)

4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse — ACC Network (

Miami (FL) at Florida State — ACC Network (

Boston College at Clemson — ACC Network Extra

UMass at St. Bonaventure — American Sports Network

Boise State at Air Force — Campus Insiders/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)

San Jose State at Wyoming — Campus Insiders

Arizona at Arizona State — CBS (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas)

Baylor at Texas — ESPN (Bob Wischsen/Fran Fraschilla)

Memphis at SMU– ESPN2 (Allen Bestwick/Tim Welsh)

Portland State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific (Kyle Doperalski/Al Bahe)

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain

4:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (

6 p.m.

Davidson at URI — American Sports Network

Kansas at Oklahoma State — ESPN (Rich Hollenberg/Miles Simon)

Oregon at Oregon State — ESPN2 (Sam Farber/Corey Williams)

Cal-Davis at Cal-Irvine — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Prime Ticket

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network (Matt Stewart/Barry Booker)

6:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Arizona (Mitch Strohman)

Washington at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles (JB Long/Don MacLean)

8 p.m.

Florida International at UAB — Campus Insiders

Dayton at George Washington — CBS Sports Network

Rice at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Central (Randy Lee/Hal Schmitt)

8:15 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ESPN (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Maria Taylor)

8:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Mississippi — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Kyle Macy)

10 p.m.

San Diego State at New Mexico — CBS Sports Network

10:15 p.m.

Washington State at UCLA — ESPN (Steve Quis/Sean Farnham//Jill Montgomery)

10:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal State-Bakersfield — American Sports Network

Women’s

ACC Tournament, HTC Center, Conway, SC

Semifinals

Lousillve vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, noon

Miami (FL) vs. Duke — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli’

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, VA

Semifinals

Dayton vs. Saint Louis — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. Duquesne — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Semifinals

Purdue vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Maryland vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Quarterfinals

Kansas State vs. Iowa State — Fox Sports Net, noon

Baylor vs. Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 2:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia — Fox Sports Net, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ron Thulin/Brenda VanLengen

Pac-12 Conference Tournament, Key Area, Seattle, WA

Semifinals

Oregon State vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon or Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon or Pac-12 Washington, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Krista Blunk/Mary Murphy//Jill Savage//Kate Scott

SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Semifinals

South Carolina vs. Kentucky — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors//Steffi Sorensen

Summit League, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Quarterfinals

Western Illinois vs. Denver — Midco, 1 p.m.

North Dakota State vs. IUPUI — Midco, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Intel Report — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Championship

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN, 3 p.m. (Kevin Brown/Cory Alexander)

Big South Championship

Campbell at Winthrop — ESPN, 1 p.m. (Roy Philpott/Paul Biancardi)

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — Comcast SportsNet (Bay Area Plus/Chicago/Mid-Atlantic/Northwest)/SNY/The Comcast Network, 2 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — Comcast SportsNet (Bay Area Plus/Chicago/Mid-Atlantic Plus/Northwest)/SNY/The Comcast Network, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Al Koken/John Feinstein//Rob Carlin

Horizon League Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Quarterfinals

Green Bay vs. Illinois-Chicago — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky vs. Wright State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Rob Kennedy

Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

CBS, 2 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner//John Shriffen)

Patriot League Tournament

Semifinals

Lehigh at Boston University — CBS Sports Network, noon

Navy at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m. (Jason Knapp/Doug Gottlieb)

Southern Conference Tournament, U.S. Cellular Arena, Asheville, NC

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Summit League Tournament, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Quarterfinals

Denver vs. South Dakota State — Midco, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. IPFW — Midco, 9:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NY

Quarterfinal

Saint Mary’s vs. Portland — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Roxy Bermtain/Jon Barry)

noon

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network

Cincinnati at UConn — CBS (Carter Blackburn/Mike Gminski)

2 p.m.

Temple at South Florida — ESPNU (Ted Emrich/Malcolm Huckaby)

4 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston — CBS Sports Network

Tulsa at Tulane — ESPNU (Alex Faust/Stephen Howard)

4:30 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern — CBS (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

8 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network

Women’s

ACC Championship, HTC Center, Conway, SC

ESPN2, 1 p.m. (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli)

American Athletic Conference Tournament, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Picozzi/Katie Smith

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship, Richmond Coliseum, Richmond, VA

Final — ESPNU, noon (Eric Frede/Angel Gray)

Big East Conference Tournament, Al Maguire Center, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Quarterfinals

Creighton vs. Butler or Xavier — FS2, 1 p.m.

Georgetown vs. Marquette — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Providence or Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

St. John’s vs. Villanova — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Championship, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Final — ESPN2, 7 p.m. (Courtney Lyle/Christy Winters-Scott)

Big 12 Conference Tournament, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Semifinals

Semifinal #1 — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — FS1, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Ron Thulin/Brenda VanLengen

Pac-12 Conference Championship, Key Arena, Seattle, WA

Final — ESPN2, 9 p.m. (Paul Sunderland/Mike Thibault//Elise Woodward)

SEC Championship, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Final — ESPN2, 3 p.m. (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors//Steffi Sorensen)