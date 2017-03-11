All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcers courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, March 11

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

College GameDay live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ESPN, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 8:15 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Championship, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Duke vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN, 9 p.m. (Dan Shulman/Jay Bilas//Allison Williams)

America East Championship, Patrick Gym, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT

Albany at Vermont — ESPN2, 11 a.m. (Patrick Kinas/Mo Cassara)

American Athletic Conference Tornament, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

Semifinals

SMU vs. Central Florida — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. UConn — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke//Andy Katz

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Semifinals

Davidson vs. URI — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. Richmond — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Doug Gottlieb//Allie LaForce

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Big East Conference Championship, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Villanova vs. Creighton — Fox, 5:30 p.m. (Gus Johnson/Jim Jackson//Lisa Byington)

Big East Tournament Pregame — Fox, 5 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Championship, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

North Dakota vs. Eastern Washington or Weber State — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m. (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

Semifinals

Michigan vs. Minnesota — CBS, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 3 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Championship, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Iowa State vs. West Virginia — ESPN, 6 p.m. (Bob Wischusen/Fran Fraschilla//Holly Rowe)

Big West Conference Championship, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Cal-Irvine vs. Cal-Davis or Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m. (Sam Farber/Mark Plansky)

Conference USA Championship, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m. (Carter Blackburn/Pete Gillen//Jamie Erdahl)

Ivy League Tourament, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Princeton vs. Penn — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard vs. Yale — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Dalen Cuff

Mid-America Conference Championship, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Akron vs. Kent State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m. (Mike Morgan/Chris Spatola)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

North Carolina Central vs. Norfolk State — ESPN2, 1 p.m. (Roy Philpott/Stan Lewter)

Mountain West Conference Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

CBS, 6 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Evan Washburn)

Pac-12 Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Oregon vs. Arizona or UCLA — ESPN, 11 p.m. (Dave Pasch/Bill Walton//Molly McGrath)

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 10;30 p.m.

SEC Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Semifinals

Kentucky vs. Alabama — ESPN, 1 p.m. (Joe Tessitore/Dick Vitale//Kaylee Hartung)

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m. (Joe Tessitore/Sean Farnham//Kaylee Hartung)

Southland Conference Championship, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m. (Lowell Galindo/Lance Banks)_

Southwest Athletic Conference Championship, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State — ESPNU, 6:15 p.m. (Ted Emrich/Reid Gettys)

Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Semifinals

Texas-Arlington vs. Texas State — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Troy — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Matt Stewart/Bob Donewald//Kristen Bedard

Western Athletic Conference Championship, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. New Mexico State or Missouri-Kansas City — ESPNU, 11 p.m. (Eric Rothman/Paul Biancardi)

Women’s

Big West Conference Championship, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Long Beach State vs. Cal-Santa Barbara — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 7 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Championship, JMU Convocation Center, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA

James Madison vs. Elon — Comcast SportsNet (California/Chicago/Mid-Atlantic/Philadelphia)/SNY, 7 p.m.

Conference USA Championship, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Southern Mississippi vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mid-America Conference Championship, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 12

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

College Basketball Live — ESPN, noon

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College GameNight — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2017: Selection Sunday Special — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bracketology — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: Selection Special — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

NIT Selection Show — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Tournament Countdown: The Experts — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Pac-12 Sports Report: Men’s Basketball Selection Show — Pac-12 Network, 9 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Championship, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

ESPN, 3:15 p.m. (Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke//Andy Katz)

Atlantic 10 Championship, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

CBS, 12:30 p.m. (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce)

Big Ten Conference Championship, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

CBS, 3 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

Ivy League Championship, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

ESPN2, noon (Mike Couzens/Dalen Cuff)

SEC Championship, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

ESPN, 1 p.m. (Joe Tessitore/Dick Vitale//Kaylee Hartung)

Sun Belt Conference Championship, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

ESPN2, 2 p.m. (Rich Hollenberg/Mark Adams)

Women’s

Ivy League Championship, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

ESPNU, 4 p.m. (Brenda VanLengen/Carol Ross)

Northeast Championship, Chace Athletic Center, North Smithfield, RI

Robert Morris at Bryant — ESPNU, 2 p.m. (Paul Sunderland/Tamika Catchings)

Patriot League Championship, Sojka Pavilion, Bucknell University, Lewisberg, PA

Navy at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.