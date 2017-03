All Times Eastern

Saturday, March 18

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Division I Tournament: 2nd Round

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

West Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

West Virginia vs. Notre Dame — CBS, 12:10 p.m. (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie La Force)

East Region, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Villanova vs. Wisconsin– CBS, 2:40 p.m. (Verne Lundquists/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce)

West Region, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Gonzaga vs. Northwestern — CBS, 5:15 p.m. (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl)

West Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Florida State vs. Xavier — TNT, 6:10 p.m. (Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn)

South Region, Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Butler vs. Middle Tennessee State — TBS, 7:10 p.m. (Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antontelli/Mike Gminski//Lisa Byington)

West Region, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Arizona vs. St. Mary’s (CA) — CBS, 7:45 p.m. (Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl)

East Region, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Florida vs. Virginia — TNT, 8:40 p.m. (Ian Eagle/Steve Lavin//Evan Washburn)

Midwest Region, Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

Purdue vs. Iowa State — TBS, 9:40 p.m. (Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli/Mike Gminski//Lisa Byington)

National Invitation Tournament: 2nd Round

Mississippi at Syracuse — ESPN, 11 a.m.

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament: 2nd Round

St. Francis (PA) at Maryland-Baltimore County — Facebook Live, 2 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament: 1st Round

Bridgeport Region, Gampel Pavilion, University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT

UConn vs. Albany — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Syracuse vs. Iowa State — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Frede/Dan Hughes

Lexington Region, Bramlage Coliseum, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Stanford vs. New Mexico State — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas State vs. Drake — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Carol Ross

Oklahoma City Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Chattanooga — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Dayton — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke/Kara Lawson

Stockton Region, Watsco Center, University of Miami, Coral Gables, FL

Marquette vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Jenn Hildreth/Steffi Sorensen

Bridgeport Region, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Duke University, Durham, NC

Temple vs. Oregon — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Hampton — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Christy Winters-Scott

Bridgeport Region, Pauley Pavilion, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

UCLA vs. Boise State — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Penn — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Sam Gore/Julianne Viani

Oklahoma City Region, Alaska Airlines Arena, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Oklahoma vs. Gonzaga — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Montana State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors

Oklahoma City Region, Ferrell Center, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Baylor vs. Texas Southern — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Cal — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Sue Bird

Sunday, March 19

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament: 2nd Round

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TNT, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, midnight

Midwest Region, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Louisville vs. Michigan — CBS, 12:10 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

South Region, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Kentucky vs. Wichita State — CBS, 2:40 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson)

Midwest Region, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Kansas vs. Michigan State — CBS, 5:15 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobsen)

South Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

North Carolina vs. Arkansas — TNT, 6:10 p.m. (Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson)

Midwest Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Oregon vs. URI — TBS, 7:10 p.m. (Spero Dedes/Len Elmore/Steve Smith//Ros Gold-Onwude)

East Region, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Baylor vs. USC — truTV, 7:45 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobsen)

South Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

UCLA vs. Cincinnati — TBS, 9:40 p.m. (Spero Dedes/Len Elmore/Steve Smith//Ros Gold-Onwude)

National Invitation Tournament: 2nd Round

Belmont at Georgia Tech — ESPN noon

TCU at Iowa — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Richmond — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament: 2nd Round

TBA