All Times Eastern

Saturday, March 25

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament: Regional Finals

West Regional, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Gonzaga vs. Xavier — TBS, 6:09 p.m. (Brian Anderson/Chris Webber//Lewis Johnson)

Westwood One Radio: Kevin Kugler/Jim Jackson

Midwest Regional, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas vs. Oregon — TBS, 8:49 p.m. (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Reggie Miller//Dana Jacobson)

Westwood One Radio: Tom McCarthy/Will Purdue

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — TBS, 5 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Bridge Show — TBS, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — TBS, 11 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Men’s Championship

National Championship. Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Fairmont State vs. Northwest Missouri State — CBS, 3 p.m.

Westwood One: Ryan Radtke/Dan Dickau

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament: Quarterfinals

Furman at Campbell — Facebook Live, 2 p.m. (Chris Hemeyer/Jerry Smith)

St. Peter’s at Texas State — Facebook Live, 5 p.m. (Bill Culhane/Brant Freeman)

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament: Regional Semifinals

Bridgeport Region, Webster Bank Arena, Bridgeport, CT

Maryland vs. Oregon — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

UConn vs. UCLA — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke/Kara Lawson//Holly Rowe

Stockton Region, Stockton Arena, Stockton, CA

South Carolina vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Florida State — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/LaChina Robinson//Molly McGrath

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament: Regional Finals

East Regional Final, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

South Carolina vs. Florida — CBS, 2:20 p.m (Verne Lundquist/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce)

Westwood One Radio: Ian Eagle/John Thompson

South Regional Final, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

North Carolina vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:05 p.m. (Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Westwood One Radio: Gary Cohen/P.J. Carlesimo

Best of College Basketball 2017 — CBS, noon

Road to the Final Four — CBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Bridge Show — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament: Quarterfinals

Liberty at Maryland-Baltimore County — Facebook Live, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — Facebook Live, 3 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament: Regional Finals

Lexington Regional Final, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Notre Dame vs. Stanford — ESPN, noon (Beth Mowins/Debbie Antonelli//Allison Williams)

Westwood One Radio: Mark Hauser/Kristen Kozlowski