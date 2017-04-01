Quantcast
College Basketball Viewing Picks for 04/01 — 02/2017
Posted by on March 31, 2017

All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 1

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows
Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement — ESPN2, noon
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Talking Hoops With Bill Raftery and Friends — CBS, 2 p.m.
At the Final Four — CBS, 3 p.m.
College GameDay live from Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 4 p.m.
The Final Four Show — CBS, 4 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament
National Semifinals, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

South Carolina vs. Gonzaga — CBS/ESPN International/Westwood One Radio, 6:09 p.m.
Oregon vs. North Carolina — CBS/ESPN International/Westwood One Radio, 8:49 p.m.

CBS — Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Rafters//Tracy Wolfson
ESPN International — Sean McDonough/Dick Vitale (South Carolina vs. Gonzaga)/Jay Bilas (Oregon vs. North Carolina)
Westwood One Radio — Kevin Kugler/Clark Kellogg//Jim Gray

Women’s

Women’s National Invitation Tournament
Championship Game
Georgia Tech at Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m. (Thad Anderson/Ceal Berry)

Sunday, April 2

Men’s

Studio Shows
NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

Studio and Pregame Shows
NCAA Women’s Championship Special — ESPN, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Final — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship
National Championship, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX
South Carolina vs. UConn/Mississippi State — ESPN/Westwood One Radio, 6 p.m.

ESPN — Dave O’Brien/Doris Burke/Kara Lawson//Holly Rowe
Westwood One Radio — John Sadak/Debbie Antontelli//Krista Blunk

