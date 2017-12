All Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports



Saturday, December 23

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside College Basketball — CBS, 1 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Classic, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Ohio State vs. North Carolina — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Kentucky — CBS, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Bill Raftery//Allie LaForce

Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

Semifinals

ESPN2, 4:30 p.m. (Kenoa Leahey/Brooke Weisbrod)

ESPN2, 10 p.m. (Roxy Bernstein/Cory Alexander)

Losers Bracket

ESPN3, 7 p.m. (Kenoa Leahey/Brooke Weisbrod)

Las Vegas Classic, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Southern Illinois vs. Duquense — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Nevada — FS1, 11 p.m.

noon

Fordham at West Virginia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Manhattan at Seton Hall — Fox Sports Net

Alabama A&M at Georgetown — FS1

Harvard at George Washington — Stadium on Facebook

12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Wake Forest — ESPN2 (Mike Couzens/Jay Bilas)

1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Louisville — ACC Network Extra

Richmond at Boston College — ACC Network Extra

2:30 p.m.

UConn at Auburn — ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald/Daymeon Fishback)

3 p.m.

Wagner at Dayton — NBCSN

3:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

4 p.m.

Long Beach State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network

5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis — ESPN2 (Jordan Bernfield/Tom Crean)BB

9 p.m.

Texas Southern at BYU — BYUtv (Dave McCann/Blaine Fowler//Spencer Linton)

Sunday, December 24