lAll Times Eastern

Men’s schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Men’s announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Women’s schedule and announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, December 30

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

noon

Wichita State at UConn — CBS (Rich Waltz/Jim Spanarkel)

Wake Forest at North Carolina — ESPN2 (Doug Sherman/Dan Dakich)

Miami (OH) at Ohio State — ESPNU (Jordan Bernfield/Mark Adams)

Brown at Northwestern — FS1

12:30 p.m.

Fordham at VCU — NBCSN (Terry Gannon/David Kaplan)

1 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas — SEC Network (Mike Morgan/Sean Harrington)

2 p.m.

Boston College at Villanova — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Harvard at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

Florida State at Duke — CBS (Carter Blackburn/Clark Kellogg)

Oklahoma at TCU — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Reid Gettys)

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/LaPhonso Ellis)

DePaul at Xavier — FS1

2:30 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure — NBCSN (Todd Harris/Blaine Fowler)

3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky — Fox College Sports Central

3:30 p.m.

Cornell at Auburn — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Barry Booker)

4 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network

North Carolina State at Clemson — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Dayton at Duquense — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio

UMass-Lowell at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

Villanova at Butler — CBS (Tom McCarthy/Bill Raftery)

Vanderbilt at Florida — ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg/Dick Vitale)

St. Mary’s at BYU — ESPNU (Eric Rothman/Adrian Branch)

Evansville at Loyola (Chicago) — Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago

North Florida at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus

Pepperdine at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California/Root Sports

George Mason at URI — YUR NE

4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FS1

Davidson at Richmond — NBCSN (Steve Schlanger/Ron Thompson)

5 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network

New Mexico at Nevada — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)

Middle Tennessee at UAB — Stadium on Facebook

6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Michigan — Big Ten Network

Texas A&M at Alabama — ESPN2 (Richard Cross/Jimmy Dykes)

Temple at Houston — ESPNU (Ted Emrich/Mark Wise)

7 p.m.

Air Force at Fresno State — Mountain West Network

8 p.m.

Lipscomb at Purdue — Big Ten Network

9 p.m.

Idaho State at Weber State — Eleven Sports

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona (J.B. Long/Matt Muehlebach//Cindy Brunson)

San Francisco at Portland — Root Sports

10 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — FS1

11 p.m.

Boise State at UNLV — Mountain West Network/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports

Women’s

3 p.m.

Fresno State at Air Force — Mountain West Network

Nevada at New Mexico — Mountain West Network

UNLV at Boise State — Mountain West Network

4 p.m.

San Jose State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network

Sunday, December 31

Men’s

noon

Savannah State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton — FS1

4 p.m.

Central Florida at East Carolina — ESPNews (Brock Bowling/Dino Gaudio)

Memphis at Cincinnati — ESPNU (Jim Barbar/Juliane Viani)

5 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS1

6 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky — ESPN (Kevin Brown/Sean Farnham)

South Carolina at Mississippi — ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald/Jon Sundvold)

Virginia Tech at Syracuse — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Cory Alexander)

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon (Rich Burk/Casey Jacobsen)

8 p.m.

South Florida at SMU — ESPNU (Ted Emrich/Malcolm Huckaby)

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles (Jim Watson/Don MacLean)

9 p.m.

Washignton State at USC — ESPN2 (Roxy Bernstein/Bill Walton)

10 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon (Guy Haberman/Matt Muehlebach)

Women’s

noon

Tulane at South Florida — ESPNU (Tiffany Greene/Christy Thomaskutty

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network (Pam Ward/Gail Goestenkors)

12:30 p.m.

Duke at Miami — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

1 p.m.

Chicago State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra

Notre Dame at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra

1:30 p.m.

Memphis at UConn — SNY (Eric Frede/Meg Culhmo//Justine Ward)

2 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra

Clemson at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra

North Carolina at Florida State — ACC Network Extra

Syracuse at Virginia — ACC Network Extra

Maryland at Penn State — Big Ten Network

Indiana at Ohio State — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod)

Texas Tech at Baylor — ESPNU (Brenda VanLengen/Carol Ross)

Stony Brook at Harvard — NESN

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area (Kate Scott/Mary Murphy)

Washignton State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon (Krista Blunk/Elise Woodward)

Texas A&M at South Carolina — SEC Network (Cara Capuano/Debbie Antonelli)

2:30 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

3 p.m.

Mississippi at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus

Missouri at Alabama — SEC Network Plus

4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network

Florida at Auburn — ESPN2 (Paul Sunderland/Steffi Sorensen)

Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon (Ann Schatz/Maylana Martin Douglas)

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area (Anne Marie Anderson)

4:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Fox Sports Net (Ron Thulin/Dan Hughes)

6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network (Courtney Lyle/Andraya Carter)