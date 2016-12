All Times Eastern

Saturday, December 31

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

NCAA Men of March: Tom Crean — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Countdown Classic, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Indiana vs. Louisville — CBS, 12:30 p.m. (Spero Dedes/Bill Raftery)

11 a.m.

Xavier at Georgetown — FS1, 11 a.m. (Gus Johnson/Jim Spanarkel)

noon

North Carolina at Georgia Tech — ACC Network

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

SMU at East Carolina — American Sports Network

Tennessee State at Murray State — CBS Sports Network (Jason Horowitz/Tim Doyle)

Duke at Virginia Tech — ESPN2 (Mike Couzens/Cory Alexander)

Houston at South Florida — ESPNU (Alex Faust/Tim Welsh)

1 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1

Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic — Fox College Sports Atlantic (Randy Lee/Hal Schmitt)

2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACC Network

Richmond at Davidson — American Sports Network

UConn at Tulsa — CBS Sports Network

Florida State at Virginia — ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald/Dino Gaudio// Jeff Goodman)

4 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV — Campus Insiders

Temple at Central Florida — ESPNU (Allen Bestwick/Mark Wise)

4:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (

9 p.m.

San Diego at St. Mary’s — Campus Insiders

Sunday, January 1

Men’s

Studio and Pregame Shows

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

noon

Nebraska at Maryland — Big Ten Network

12:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College — ESPNU (Anish Shroff/Cory Alexander)

2 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — FS1

2:15 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network

2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — ESPNU (Jay Alter/Dalen Cuff)

3 p.m.

Providence at Butler — CBS Sports Network

4 p.m.

UAB at Middle Tennessee — Campus Insiders

4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — Big Ten Network

Marquette at Seton Hall — FS1

6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Utah — ESPNU (Steve Quis/Adrian Branch)

7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network

Tulane at Cincinnati — CBS Sports Network

8 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area (Guy Haberman/Don MacLean)

8:30 p.m.

Washington State at Washington — ESPNU (Roxy Bernstein/Corey Williams)

10 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area (Daron Sutton/Bill Walton)