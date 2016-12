All Times Eastern

Saturday, December 31

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Peach Bowl Pre-Game Show — Pac-12 Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

BTN Live: Fiesta Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Peach Bowl Post-Game Report — Pac-12 Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 6:40 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — ESPN/ESPN2, 10:40 p.m.

11 a.m.

Citrus Bowl, Citrus Bowl Stadium, Orlando, FL

LSU vs. Louisville — ABC (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

ESPN Radio (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Paul Carcaterra)

TaxSlayer Bowl, Everbank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Touchdown Radio (Taylor Zarzour/Gino Toretta)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS

3:10 p.m.

Peach Bowl, Georgia Dome, Atlanta, GA

Alabama vs. Washington — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

ESPN Radio (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

Command Center — ESPN2

Finebaum Film Room — SEC Network

On ESPN3:

Hometown Audio

DataCenter

SkyCam Feed

7:10 p.m.

Fiesta Bowl, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Ohio State vs. Clemson — ESPN (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Samantha Ponder//Tom Rinaldi)

ESPN Radio (Bill Rosinski/David Norris//Ian Fitzsimmons)

Command Center — ESPN2

On ESPN3:

Hometown Audio

DataCenter

SkyCam Feed

Monday, January 2

Studio and Pregame Shows

Championship Drive — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN, 12:50 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.

Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame Show — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Rose Bowl Post-Game Report — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

College Football Postgame Show — ESPN, 12:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

ESPN Radio (Brad Sham/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Outback Bowl, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Florida vs. Iowa — ABC (Mike Patrick/Ed Cunningham//Dr. Jerry Punch)

Sports USA Radio (Josh Appel/Doug Plank)

5 p.m.

Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Penn State vs. USC — ESPN (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Samantha Ponder)

ESPN Radio (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Molly McGrath)

8:30 p.m.

Sugar Bowl, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Auburn vs. Oklahoma — ESPN (Brent Musburger/Jesse Palmer//Kaylee Hartung)

ESPN Radio (Bill Rosinski/David Norris//Ian Fitzsimmons)

SEC Green Room: Sugar Bowl — SEC Network, 9 p.m.