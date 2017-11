All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Friday, December 1

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017: East Division Coach Urban Meyer — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017: West Division Coach Paul Chryst — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football: Pac-12 Football Championship Pregame — Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Championship Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Championship, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Stanford vs. USC — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)//ESPN Radio (Bill Rosinski/David Norris//Ian Fitzsimmons)

Saturday, December 2

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from the ACC Championship, Charlotte, NC — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, noon

SEC Nation live from the SEC Championship, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Football: Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

BTN Tailgate 2017 live from the Big Ten Championship, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Football Championship Postgame 2017 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Postgame Wrap-Up — ABC, 11:22 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football: Championship Saturday — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NCAA Division I Football Championship

2nd Round

Furman at Wofford — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Michael Reghi/Marcus Ray)

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Matt Stewart/Forrest Conoly)

Stony Brook at James Madison — ESPN3, 2 p.m. (Bob Picozzi/Matt Chatham)

New Hampshire at Central Arkansas — ESPN3, 3 p.m. (Mike Watts/Tyoka Jackson)

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State — ESPN3, 3 p.m. (Jim Barbar/John Gregory)

South Dakota at Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 3 p.m. (Dave Weekley/Dustin Fox)

San Diego at North Dakota — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m. (Shawn Kenney/Al Groh)

Weber State at Southern Utah — ESPN3, 8 p.m. (Trey Bender/Bobby Carpenter)

noon

American Athletic Conference Championship, Spectrum Stadium, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Memphis at Central Florida — ABC (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)//IMG Radio Network (Allen Bestwick/Tony Pike)

Conference USA Championship, FAU Stadium, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

North Texas at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

Mid-America Championship, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Akron vs. Toledo — ESPN (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)//IMG Radio Network (Andrew Allegretta/Jon Jansen)

Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State — ACC Network Extra (Shawn Davison/Corey Simon//Ariya Missouri)

12:30 p.m.

Big 12 Championship, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TCU vs. Oklahoma — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman//Petros Papadakis//Mike Pereira)//ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher/Barrett Jones//Ian Fitzsimmons)

4 p.m.

SEC Championship, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Georgia vs. Auburn — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)//Westwood One Radio (Ryan Radtke/Derek Rackley//Olivia Harlan)//SEC/IMG Radio (Dave Neal/Dave Archer//David Crane)

4:30 p.m.

SWAC Championship, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Alcorn State vs. Grambling — ESPNU (Eric Clemons/Jay Walker//Tiffany Greene)

South Alabama at New Mexico State — Fox Arizona Plus/Fox Southwest Plus (Adam Young/Danny Knee)

7:30 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas State — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

7:45 p.m.

Mountain West Championship, Albertsons Stadium, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Fresno State at Boise State — ESPN (Adam Amin/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

8 p.m.

ACC Championship, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)//EPSN Radio (Bill Rosinski/David Norris)