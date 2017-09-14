All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Thursday, September 14

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Brock Huard//Laura Rutledge)

Friday, September 15

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, midnight

7 p.m.

Illinois at South Florida — ESPN (Dave LaMont/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)

UMass at Temple — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

10:15 p.m.

Arizona at Texas-El Paso — ESPN (Adam Amin/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

Saturday, September 16

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from the University of Louisville, Louisville, KY — ESPN, 9 a.m.

BTN Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings , 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

beIN College Football Pregame — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 8 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

beIN College Football Postgame — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

UCLA at Memphis — ABC (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Air Force at Michigan — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Michelle McMahon)

Iowa State at Akron — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Randy Cross//Cassie McKinney)

San Diego at Princeton — Eleven Sports (Bill Spaulding/Jack Ford)

Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

UConn at Virginia — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

Kansas at Ohio — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

Northern Illinois at Nebraska — FS1 (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman/Les Miles//Holly Sonders)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

12:20 p.m.

Furman at NC State — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//D.J. Shockley)

12:30 p.m.

Baylor at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

1 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia — SNY

Eastern Washington at Fordham — Stadium (Matt Martucci/Dave Owens)

2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain (JB Long/Chad Brown//Cindy Brunson)

3 p.m.

Utah State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra (Bill Roth/Christian Ponder)

3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at BYU — ABC (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)

Central Michigan at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra (Doug Sherman/Matt Chatham)

Middle Tennessee at Minnesota — Big Ten Network (Joe Beninati/J Leman)

Morgan State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network (Scott Graham/Ray Lucas)

Tennesseee at Florida — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)

Virginia Tech at East Carolina — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Corey Chavous//Melanie Collins)

Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

North Texas at Iowa — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

SMU at TCU — ESPNU (Roy Phillpott/Tom Ramsey)

North Carolina at Old Dominion — Stadium (Ron Thulin/Max Starks)

4 p.m.

Purdue at Missouri — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ward//Olivia Harlan)

Mercer at Auburn — SEC Network Plus (Joel Meyers/Brian Kinchen//Gabe Gross)

4:30 p.m.

Army at Ohio State — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Portland State — Eleven Sports (Bill Doleman/Mike Kramer)

5:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Michelle Gingras)

7 p.m.

Oregon at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor//Jenny Dell)

LSU at Mississippi State — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Colorado State at Alabama — ESPN2 (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Idaho State at Nevada — Mountain West Network (Ari Wolfe/Sed Bonner//Brad Thompson)

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northwestern — Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington/Chuck Long)

Georgia State at Penn State — Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaulin/Glen Mason//Elise Menaker)

Kansas State at Vanderbilt — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

Samford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus (Mike Morgan/Barrett Jones//Desmond Purcell)

8 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Arizona State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net (Mark Followill/Brian Baldinger//Lesley McCaslin)

8:15 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas — Eleven Sports (Steve Sullivan/Fitz Hill)

8:30 p.m.

Texas at USC — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

9:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

10 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Ray Bentley//Alex Corddry)

10:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Jay Feely//John Schriffen)

Mississippi at Cal — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)