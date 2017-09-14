Quantcast
College Football Viewing Picks for Week 3: 09/14 — 09/16/2017
Posted by on September 14, 2017

All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV
Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Thursday, September 14

Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
The Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Brock Huard//Laura Rutledge)

Friday, September 15

Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, midnight

7 p.m.

Illinois at South Florida — ESPN (Dave LaMont/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)
UMass at Temple — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

10:15 p.m.

Arizona at Texas-El Paso — ESPN (Adam Amin/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

Saturday, September 16

Studio and Pregame Shows
College GameDay live from the University of Louisville, Louisville, KY — ESPN, 9 a.m.
BTN Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.
B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings , 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
beIN College Football Pregame — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 4 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 8 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.
beIN College Football Postgame — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

UCLA at Memphis — ABC (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Air Force at Michigan — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Millen//Michelle McMahon)

Iowa State at Akron — CBS Sports Network (John Sadak/Randy Cross//Cassie McKinney)

San Diego at Princeton — Eleven Sports (Bill Spaulding/Jack Ford)

Oklahoma State at Pittsburgh — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)
UConn at Virginia — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)
Kansas at Ohio — ESPNU (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

Northern Illinois at Nebraska — FS1 (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman/Les Miles//Holly Sonders)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas A&M — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

12:20 p.m.

Furman at NC State — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//D.J. Shockley)

12:30 p.m.

Baylor at Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

1 p.m.

Wagner at Columbia — SNY

Eastern Washington at Fordham — Stadium (Matt Martucci/Dave Owens)

2 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain (JB Long/Chad Brown//Cindy Brunson)

3 p.m.

Utah State at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra (Bill Roth/Christian Ponder)

3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at BYU — ABC (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)

Central Michigan at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra (Doug Sherman/Matt Chatham)

Middle Tennessee at Minnesota — Big Ten Network (Joe Beninati/J Leman)
Morgan State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network (Scott Graham/Ray Lucas)

Tennesseee at Florida — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)
Virginia Tech at East Carolina — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Corey Chavous//Melanie Collins)

Notre Dame at Boston College — ESPN (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)
North Texas at Iowa — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)
SMU at TCU — ESPNU (Roy Phillpott/Tom Ramsey)

North Carolina at Old Dominion — Stadium (Ron Thulin/Max Starks)

4 p.m.

Purdue at Missouri — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ward//Olivia Harlan)
Mercer at Auburn — SEC Network Plus (Joel Meyers/Brian Kinchen//Gabe Gross)

4:30 p.m.

Army at Ohio State — Fox (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

5 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Portland State — Eleven Sports (Bill Doleman/Mike Kramer)

5:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida Atlantic — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Michelle Gingras)

7 p.m.

Oregon at Wyoming — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor//Jenny Dell)

LSU at Mississippi State — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)
Colorado State at Alabama — ESPN2 (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Idaho State at Nevada — Mountain West Network (Ari Wolfe/Sed Bonner//Brad Thompson)

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky — Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Northwestern — Big Ten Network (Lisa Byington/Chuck Long)
Georgia State at Penn State — Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaulin/Glen Mason//Elise Menaker)

Kansas State at Vanderbilt — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)
Samford at Georgia — SEC Network Plus (Mike Morgan/Barrett Jones//Desmond Purcell)

8 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville — ABC (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Arizona State at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net (Mark Followill/Brian Baldinger//Lesley McCaslin)

8:15 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Central Arkansas — Eleven Sports (Steve Sullivan/Fitz Hill)

8:30 p.m.

Texas at USC — Fox (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

9:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

10 p.m.

San Jose State at Utah — ESPN2 (Mark Neely/Ray Bentley//Alex Corddry)

10:30 p.m.

Stanford at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Jay Feely//John Schriffen)

Mississippi at Cal — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

