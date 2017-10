All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Saturday, October 14

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA — ESPN, 9 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 3 p.m.

beIN College Football: Preview — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:45 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

beIN College Football: Postgame — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Michigan at Indiana — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Evan Lepler/Takeo Spikes//Amanda Kuhl)

Rutgers at Illinois — Big Ten Network (Cory Provous/J Leman)

Eastern Michigan at Army — CBS Sports Network (Ben Holden/Jay Feely//John Schiffren)

South Carolina at Tennessee — ESPN (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)

Florida State at Duke — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

UConn at Temple — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Christian Ponder)

Texas Tech at West Virginia — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

TCU at Kansas State — FS1 (Joe Davis/Brady Quinn//Bruce Feldman)

Kansas at Iowa State — Fox Sports Net (Mark Followill/Brian Baldinger//Lesley McCaslin)

Lafayette at Harvard — NESN (Alex Vispoli/Eric Gallanty)

BYU at Mississippi State — SEC Network (Dave Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian — Stadium (Mike Hogewood/Renaldo Wynn)

Fordham at Colgate — Stadium (Matt Mariucci/Andy Gresh)

12:20 p.m.

Boston College at Louisville — ACC Network (Tom Werme/Dave Archer//D.J. Shockley)

1:30 p.m.



Hampton at Norfolk State — Eleven Sports (Bill Spaulding/Jack Ford//Seth Cantor)

2 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Mountain West Network (Brad Thompson/Sed Bonner//JJ Raterink)

3 p.m.

Alabama at Texas Southern — AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Butch Alsandor/Ken Moore//Nick Strong)

North Dakota at Montana — Audience Network (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)Root Sports (Tom Glasgow/Jason Stiles//Jen Mueller)

3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami (FL) — ABC (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Virginia at North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net (Wes Durham/James Bates//Rebecca Kaple)

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler/Matt Miller//Lisa Byington)

Auburn at LSU — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)

Akron at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan/Corey Chavous//Melanie Collins)

Red River Shootout, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Fair Park, Dallas, TX

Oklahoma vs. Texas — ESPN (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Northwestern at Maryland — ESPN2 (Amish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

Baylor at Oklahoma State — FS1 (Justin Kutcher/Mark Helfrich//Petros Papadakis)

URI at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic (Dan Hannigan/Mike DiVito)

William & Mary at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY (Andrew Bogusch/Qadry Ismail)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)

Chattanooga at Mercer — Stadium (Frank Malloy/Conrad Nix//Kristin Banks)

3:45 p.m.

Navy at Memphis — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

4 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa — ESPNews (Shawn Kenney/Al Groh)

Richmond at Towson — Fox College Sports Pacific (Matt Janus/Brad Jackson)

Colorado at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

4:45 p.m.

Northwestern State at Sam Houston State — Eleven Sports (Mike Meltser/John Harris)

6:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB — beIN Sports (Mike Gleason/Brett Romberg//Michelle Gingras)

7 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida — CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz/Aaron Murray//Cassie McKinney)

Texas A&M at Florida — ESPN2 (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Texas-El Pass at Southern Mississippi — Stadium (Ron Thulin/Max Starks)

7:15 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama — ESPN (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)

Ohio State at Nebraska — FS1 (Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft)

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

Utah at USC — ABC (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaulin/Glen Mason//Elise Menaker)

Southern Utah at Weber State — Eleven Sports (Bill Doleman/Darius Walker)

9 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

10 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network (Ari Wolfe/Joel Dressen)

10:15 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado State — ESPN2 (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

10:30 p.m.

Boise State at San Diego State — CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Taylor/.Jenny Dell)

10:45 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

11 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — FS1 (Tim Brando/Spencer Tillman//Holly Sonders)

midnight

San Jose State at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i Pay Per View/Stadium iOS app (Robert Kekaula/Rich Miano//Scott Robbs)