The Sports Daily > Fang's Bites
College Football Viewing Picks for Week 9: 10/26 — 28/2017
Posted by on October 25, 2017

All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV
Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Thursday, October 26

Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Street — ESPNU (Mark Neely/Ray Bentley)

9 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Brock Huard//Laura Rutledge)

Friday, October 27

Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — CBS Sports Network

Florida State at Boston College — ESPN (Adam Amin/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)

9 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPN2 (Dave Lamont/Dusty Dvoracek//Alex Corddry)

Saturday, October 28

Studio and Pregame Shows
Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 1 a.m.
College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN, 9 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Jacksonville, FL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon
Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Footbal Today — CBS, 3 p.m.
Fox College Footbal Pregame live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Fox, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame Countdown to Kickoff — NBC, 3 p.m.
B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 5:15 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:45 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Pregame Rush — ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
Postgame Wrap-Up — ABC/ESPN2, 11:22 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
College Football Final — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Akron — CBS Sports Network

noon

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ABC (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois — ESPN (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)
Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)
Texas at Baylor — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

William & Mary at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic

Dartmouth at Harvard — NESN

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network (David Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

Liberty at Gardner-Webb — Stadium

12:20 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network (

912:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Penn  at Brown — Eleven Sports

1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale — SNY

Lehigh at Fordham — Stadium (

2 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain

2:30 p.m.

Florida International at Marshall — Stadium on Facebook

3 p.m.

San Jose State at BYU — BYUtv

Air Force at Colorado at State — CBS Sports Network

Kansas State at Kansas — FS1

3:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN2 Regional Map
TCU at Iowa State — ABC/ESPN2 (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)
UCLA at Washington — ABC/ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard //Allison Williams)

Idaho State at Montana State — Audience Network (DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports

Indiana at Maryland — Big Ten Network

World’s Largest Cocktail Party, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Georgia vs. Florida — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)

Appalachian State at UMass — Eleven Sports

Michigan State at Northwestern — ESPN (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

Penn State at Ohio State — Fox

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — NBC

3:45 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

4 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — Fox College Sports Atlantic

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)

4:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky — Stadium

5:45 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon

6:30 p.m.

Missouri at UConn — CBS Sports Network

Minneosta at Iowa — FS1

7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland State — Eleven Sports

Cornell at Princeton — NBCSN

7:15 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPN (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

7:20 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network (

7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network

New Mexico at Wyoming — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

ABC/ESPN2 Coverage Map
Georgia Tech at Clemson — ABC/ESPN2 (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)
Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

9:30 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona

10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network

Boise State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network

10:45 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

11:15 p.m.

San Diego State at Hawai’i — ESPN2 (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)

