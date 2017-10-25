All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Thursday, October 26

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network

7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Street — ESPNU (Mark Neely/Ray Bentley)

9 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Brock Huard//Laura Rutledge)

Friday, October 27

Studio and Pregame Shows

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

Tulane at Memphis — CBS Sports Network

Florida State at Boston College — ESPN (Adam Amin/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)

9 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU — ESPN2 (Dave Lamont/Dusty Dvoracek//Alex Corddry)

Saturday, October 28

Studio and Pregame Shows

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 1 a.m.

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN, 9 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Jacksonville, FL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.

ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon

Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Footbal Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

Fox College Footbal Pregame live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Fox, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame Countdown to Kickoff — NBC, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 5:15 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:45 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Postgame Wrap-Up — ABC/ESPN2, 11:22 p.m.

Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Akron — CBS Sports Network

noon

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ABC (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network

Wisconsin at Illinois — ESPN (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)

Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)

Texas at Baylor — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)

William & Mary at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic

Dartmouth at Harvard — NESN

Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network (David Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)

Liberty at Gardner-Webb — Stadium

12:20 p.m.

Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network (

912:30 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Penn at Brown — Eleven Sports

1 p.m.

Columbia at Yale — SNY

Lehigh at Fordham — Stadium (

2 p.m.

Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain

2:30 p.m.

Florida International at Marshall — Stadium on Facebook

3 p.m.

San Jose State at BYU — BYUtv

Air Force at Colorado at State — CBS Sports Network

Kansas State at Kansas — FS1

3:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN2 Regional Map

TCU at Iowa State — ABC/ESPN2 (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

UCLA at Washington — ABC/ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard //Allison Williams)

Idaho State at Montana State — Audience Network (DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports

Indiana at Maryland — Big Ten Network

World’s Largest Cocktail Party, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Georgia vs. Florida — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)

Appalachian State at UMass — Eleven Sports

Michigan State at Northwestern — ESPN (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)

Penn State at Ohio State — Fox

North Carolina State at Notre Dame — NBC

3:45 p.m.

Houston at South Florida — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

4 p.m.

Delaware at Towson — Fox College Sports Atlantic

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)

4:30 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky — Stadium

5:45 p.m.

Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon

6:30 p.m.

Missouri at UConn — CBS Sports Network

Minneosta at Iowa — FS1

7 p.m.

North Dakota at Portland State — Eleven Sports

Cornell at Princeton — NBCSN

7:15 p.m.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPN (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

7:20 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network (

7:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network

New Mexico at Wyoming — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

8 p.m.

ABC/ESPN2 Coverage Map

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ABC/ESPN2 (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)

9:30 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona

10 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network

Boise State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network

10:45 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

11:15 p.m.

San Diego State at Hawai’i — ESPN2 (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)