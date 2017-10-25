All Times Eastern
Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV
Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports
Thursday, October 26
Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
7 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network
7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Street — ESPNU (Mark Neely/Ray Bentley)
9 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State — ESPN (Dave Flemming/Brock Huard//Laura Rutledge)
Friday, October 27
Studio and Pregame Shows
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
8 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis — CBS Sports Network
Florida State at Boston College — ESPN (Adam Amin/Mack Brown//Jen Lada)
9 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU — ESPN2 (Dave Lamont/Dusty Dvoracek//Alex Corddry)
Saturday, October 28
Studio and Pregame Shows
Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 1 a.m.
College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN, 9 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Jacksonville, FL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 a.m.
ACC Blitz — ACC Network, noon
Pac-12 Football Pregame Show — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Footbal Today — CBS, 3 p.m.
Fox College Footbal Pregame live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Fox, 3 p.m.
Notre Dame Countdown to Kickoff — NBC, 3 p.m.
B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN/ESPN2, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Gamebreak — Pac-12 Network, 5:15 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:45 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Pregame Rush — ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
Postgame Wrap-Up — ABC/ESPN2, 11:22 p.m.
Pac-12 Football Postgame Report — Pac-12 Network, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
College Football Final — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Akron — CBS Sports Network
noon
Oklahoma State at West Virginia — ABC (Joe Tessitore/Todd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)
Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network
Wisconsin at Illinois — ESPN (Mike Patrick/Tommy Tuberville//Paul Carcaterra)
Miami (FL) at North Carolina — ESPN2 (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Kris Budden)
Texas at Baylor — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/John Congemi)
William & Mary at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic
Dartmouth at Harvard — NESN
Arkansas at Mississippi — SEC Network (David Neal/Matt Stinchcomb//Dawn Davenport)
Liberty at Gardner-Webb — Stadium
12:20 p.m.
Louisville at Wake Forest — ACC Network (
912:30 p.m.
Virginia at Pittsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net
Penn at Brown — Eleven Sports
1 p.m.
Columbia at Yale — SNY
Lehigh at Fordham — Stadium (
2 p.m.
Cal at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain
2:30 p.m.
Florida International at Marshall — Stadium on Facebook
3 p.m.
San Jose State at BYU — BYUtv
Air Force at Colorado at State — CBS Sports Network
Kansas State at Kansas — FS1
3:30 p.m.
ABC/ESPN2 Regional Map
TCU at Iowa State — ABC/ESPN2 (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)
UCLA at Washington — ABC/ESPN2 (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard //Allison Williams)
Idaho State at Montana State — Audience Network (DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports
Indiana at Maryland — Big Ten Network
World’s Largest Cocktail Party, EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Georgia vs. Florida — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Allie LaForce)
Appalachian State at UMass — Eleven Sports
Michigan State at Northwestern — ESPN (Anish Shroff/Ahmad Brooks//Roddy Jones)
Penn State at Ohio State — Fox
North Carolina State at Notre Dame — NBC
3:45 p.m.
Houston at South Florida — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)
4 p.m.
Delaware at Towson — Fox College Sports Atlantic
Vanderbilt at South Carolina — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Andre Ware//Olivia Harlan)
4:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky — Stadium
5:45 p.m.
Utah at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon
6:30 p.m.
Missouri at UConn — CBS Sports Network
Minneosta at Iowa — FS1
7 p.m.
North Dakota at Portland State — Eleven Sports
Cornell at Princeton — NBCSN
7:15 p.m.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M — ESPN (Mark Jones/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)
7:20 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech — ACC Network (
7:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue — Big Ten Network
New Mexico at Wyoming — ESPNU (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)
Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)
8 p.m.
ABC/ESPN2 Coverage Map
Georgia Tech at Clemson — ABC/ESPN2 (Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)
Texas Tech at Oklahoma — ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Todd McShay)
9:30 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona
10 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno State — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports/Mountain West Network
Boise State at Utah State — CBS Sports Network
10:45 p.m.
USC at Arizona State — ESPN (Beth Mowins/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)
11:15 p.m.
San Diego State at Hawai’i — ESPN2 (Clay Matvick/Kirk Morrison)