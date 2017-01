All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

SC Freiburg vs. Bayer München — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Bundesliga World Tour — FS2, 6 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Eastern Michigan at Akron — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

Georgetown at Xavier — FS1, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at California — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastocs

Arkansas at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

UConn at Vermont — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Bentley at Sacred Heart — American Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota State at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Penn State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Short Dance — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Universal HD, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course); PGA West (Nicklaus Tournament Course); La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Course, Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 2: Richman vs. Stojadinovic, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake, MN

Featherweights

Mike Richman vs. Lazar Stojadinovic — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NASCAR The Season — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR Southern Speed: The Legend of Darlington — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Houston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA Game Time — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA D-League

Salt Lake City Stars vs. Iowa Energy — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Delaware 87ers vs. Greensboro Swarm — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Austin Spurs vs. Northern Arizona Suns — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Raptors 905 vs. Long Island Nets — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Boston — NHL Network/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo — Fox Sports Detroit/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey — Sportsnet East/RDS/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Florida at Vancouver — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Men’s Skeleton — Universal HD, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Skeleton — Universal HD, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuehel, Austria

Men’s Super G — Universal HD, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group C, Stade D’Oyem, Oyem, Gabon

Côte d’Ivoire vs. Democratic Republic of Congo — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Morocco vs. Togo — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show –beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The First Ever Ruff vs. Fluff — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Last Man Standing — ABC, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Baltimore’s Biggest and Baddest — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Outback Wrangler: Swamp Monsters — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Vampire Diaries — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Killer Confessions: Family Affair; The Hustler — A&E, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Coconut Bras and Brawls — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Lifeline — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Saint in New York — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Outback Wranglers: Jail Break — NatGeo Wild, 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Ken — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Music City Dream Home for Kansas Lottery Winners — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow — Fox, 9 p.m.

Alicia Keys-Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special — PBS, 9 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 01.20.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker vs. Rick — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Wine Country Habitat — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Deadpool — HBO2, 9 p.m.

Wives With Knives: Poetic Justice (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Snake City: Bites Back: Snake Trap — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: Bellaire House & Hinsdale House Unlocked — TLC, 9 p.m.

House Hunters: Searching for Chic and Sexy in Boston — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Heart of Darkness — NBC, 10 p.m.

Moving Into the White House — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher (season premiere) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: Lone Star Lust — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Snake City: Recipe for Disaster — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Glasshouse Treehouse — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Taking a Chance in London — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters — IFC, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Trump Inauguration 2016: The Celebrity Appresident — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Dessert Anyone? — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC, 11:34 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.