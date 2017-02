All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Hamburger SV vs. Bayer Leverkusen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Western Michigan at Central Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

URI at Davidson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iona at Rider — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Seton Hall at Marquette — Fox Sports Net, 12:3o p.m.

Creighton at Villanova — FS2, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Georgia at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Denver, Nebraska and Texas Western at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at Providence — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Notre Dame –NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

St. Cloud State at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Curling

Curling Night in America, Duluth Curling Club, Duluth, MN

Women’s

USA vs. Japan — NBCSN, 10 a.m. (taped earlier)

English Football Championship

Wigan Athletic vs. Sheffield Wednesday — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Conclusion of 1st and 2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Hockey

WHL

Calgary Hitmen at Vancouver Giants — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Weigh-In — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Fatest Knockouts — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Reloaded: UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Lion Fight 34, Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort, Las Vegas, NV

Super Middleweight Title Fight

Regian Eersel vs. Dewitt Pratt — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles at Boston — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunehTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, noon

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Turning Point — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Live: Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Super Bowl Tonight — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

2017 Madden Bowl — NFL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet West/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Detroit — NHL Network/MSG Plus/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly, Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, TN

United States vs. Jamaica — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7:18 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deports, 6:30 p.m.

U.S. National Team Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan: Super Bowl Ediiton — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Davis Cup: World Group, 1st Round

Croatia vs. Spain, Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt, Osijek, Croatia

Rubbers 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, beIN Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Center Court: USA vs. Switzerland (Rubbers 1 & 2) & Australia vs. Czech Republic (Rubber 3) — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: Meet Panda — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Last Man Standing — ABC, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Nashville’s Titans of Tennessee — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Outback Wrangler: Highway to Hell — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Vampire Diaries — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Most Shocking Twists: Marked for Death (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Excavator Down — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Deadpool — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Birds — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Outback Wrangler: Midnight Menace — NatGeo Wild, 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Ken — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: A Little Piece of Quiet in Indiana — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow — Fox, 9 p.m.

Emerald City — NBC, 9 p.m.

Live From Lincoln Center: 50 Years of Mostly Mozart — PBS, 9 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season finale) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 02.03.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Double Trouble — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: From Box to Bunkhouse — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

How It Really Happened: The OJ Simpson Case; Other Killer Theories — HLN, 9 p.m.

Snake City: Bites Back: Deadly Passenger — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Invincible: The True Story — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: White Hill Mansion & Kreischer Mansion Unlocked — TLC, 10 p.m.

Rise: Apache Stronghold — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Swiss Family Surprise — Animal Planet, 9:02 p.m.

House Hunters: Split-Levels vs. Craftsman Homes in Smyrna — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: A Texas Twists — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Wheel: Hunger Games — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Trauma Down Under: Quarantine — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: Therapy on Ice — Investigation on Ice — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Snake City: Hiss of Death — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

20/20: Lost at Sea — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Surprise Makeover Edition (season finale) — Animal Planet, 10:02 p.m.

House Hunters International: City Standoff in Helsinki, Finland — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles — Turner Classic Movies, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens — Starz, 11:02 p.m.

Grindhouse — Starz Encore, 11:11 p.m.

Greatest Ever: Food — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Joe DeRosa: You Let Me Down — Comedy Central, midnight