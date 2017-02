All Times Eastern

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, OK

Super Lightweights

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Abel Ramos — Showtime, 10:05 p.m.

Bundesliga

FSV Mainz vs. FC Augsburg — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Ohio at Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Dayton at URI — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Manhattan — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Women’s

Villanova at St. John’s — FS1, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah at Cal — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

USC at Oregon State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Georgia at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Michigan State at Michigan — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Miami (OH) at St. Cloud State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Classic, McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Maryland vs. Minnesota — Longhorn Network, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Maryland — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

Colorado State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Wyoming at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour

Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links; Spyglass Hill Golf Course; Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Allianz Championship, Broken Sound Club (Old Course), Boca Raton, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

Hockey

OHL

London Knights at Kitchener Rangers — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 208, Holm vs. De Randamie, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Weigh-In — 6 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 3, Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino, Lake Charles, LA

Middleweights

Ryan Spann vs. Trevin Giles — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Washington — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Top 10: New England Patriots — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Winnipeg — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Ladies’ Super Combined — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Open Sud de France & Sofia Open — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

ATP Tour

Ecuador Open, Club Jacarandá, Cumbayá, Quito, Ecuador

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Ginormous Food: Cincinnati’s Hometown Heroes — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown; A Charlie Brown Valentine — ABC, 8 p.m.

MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Vampire Diaries — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Dealings: Silenced (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Celebrity Scoop: Jeff Dunham (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Breast Friends (season finale) — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Double Trouble — Discovery, 8 p.m.

The Grapes of Wrath — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Utah Mountain Dream Home — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow — Fox, 9 p.m.

Emerald City — NBC, 9 p.m.

Smokey Robinson: The Libary of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song — PBS, 9 p.m.

Reign (season premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 02.10.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

World’s Funniest Animal Commercials — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Cruelest Cut — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Duplex Doozy — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

How It Really Happened: Prince: The End — HLN, 9 p.m.

Snake City: Bites Back: Sleeping With Snakes — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Nick Cannon: Stand Up, Don’t Shoot — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: Malvern Manor & Franklin Castle Unlocked — TLC, 9:01 p.m.

House Hunters: Large Family Seek Rural Setting Near Las Vegas — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Fury — NBC, 10 p.m.

Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson: George Lopez; Suzy Nakamura; Agility Dogs — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Trauma Down Under: Nailed It — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: Laws of Attraction — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Snake City: Country Club Killer — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

20/20: Anna Nicole Smith: Tenth Anniversary — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Taking a Chance in Brussels — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

John Lewis – Get in the Way — PBS, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The Greatest Ever: Greatest Internet Stars Ever — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.