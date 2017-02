All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston, Tasmania, Australia

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m

JLT Community Series, Narrandera Sports Ground, Narrandera, New South Wales, Australia

Great Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

JLT Community Series, VŨ Whitten Oval, Footscray, Victoria, Australia

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesglia Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Niagara at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Net, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Valparaiso at Oakland — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kent State at Akron — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Fairfield at Quinnipiac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal at Stanford — FS1, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Iona at Quinnipiac — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Butler at Georgetown — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Villanova — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Arizona State at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Arkansas at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

New Hampshire at Boston University — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Providence at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson — American Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Softball

Texas Invitational, Red & Charline McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Louisiana Tech vs. Indiana — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

Louisian Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 1:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Texas — Longhorn Network, 4 p.m.

Indiana vs. South Carolina — Longhorn Network, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Oregon State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Championships, Gangneung Ice Arena, Gangneung, Republic of Korea

Free Dance — NBSCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Men’s Short Program — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

World Super 6 Perth, Lake Karrinyup Country Club, Perth, Western Australia, Austalia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, The TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Royal Adelaide Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Hockey

WHL

Spokane Chiefs at Kelowna Rockets — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 4, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, Bossier City, LA

World Featherweight Title

Kevin Aguilar vs. Damon Jackson — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 20-1 — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Advance Auto Parts Clash, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend

All-Star Celebrity Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

East vs. West — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rising Stars Challenge, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Team U.S. vs. Team World — TNT, 9 p.m.

Rising Stars Practice — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

NBA All-Star Media Day — NBA TV, noon

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Columbus — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina — Altitude/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, St. Moritz, Switzerland

Men’s Giant Slalom — NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.

Soccer

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

FA Cup — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Rotterdam Open/Memphis Open — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.