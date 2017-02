All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Eithad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Richmond Tigers vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

JLT Community Series, Casey Fields, Casey, Victoria, Australia

Melbourne Demojis vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, Pechanga Resort & Casin0, Temecula, CA

Middleweights

Christopher Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Cal at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Villanova at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

UConnn at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Central Michigan at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Dayton at Davidson — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Manhattan at Iona — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — FS1, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Creighton at Xavier — FS2, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8:30 p.m.

USC at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Florida at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Boston University — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minneosta — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Boston College at UMass-Lowell — American Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Syracuse at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Qualifying — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)

English Football Championship

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Birmingham City — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Joburg Open, Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club (East & West Courses), Gauteng, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (same day coverage)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour

The Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LPGA Thailand, Siam Country Club Pattaya (Old Course), Chonburi, Thailand

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Hockey

WHL

Victoria Royals at Vancouver Giants — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 10 p.m.

La Liga

Las Palmas vs. Real Sociedad — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 173, SSE Arena, Belfast, Ireland

Light Heavyweights

Brett McDermott vs. Liam McGeary — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 5, 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO

Welterweights

Marcus Edwards vs. Adam Townsend — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.f

MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia vs. New York Yankees — MLB Network/YES, 1 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Power Shares QQQ 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel 2017 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Toronto — ESPN, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL 360: Black History Month — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Washington — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Florida — Sportsnet West/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now: Live from the 2017 Stadium Series, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Scottish Premier League

Inverness Caledonian Thistle vs. Rangers FC — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

Center Court: Rio Open/Delray Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

VICE: Assad’s Syria & Cost of Climate Change (season premiere) — HBO, 7:30 p.m.

Last Man Standing — ABC, 8 p.m.

MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

The Vampire Diaries — The CW, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Reunion: Part Two — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Spy — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Miners vs. Beavers — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Prison Fighters: 5 Rounds to Freedom — Showtime, 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Ken — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

Jerry Maguire — Starz Encore, 8:55 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Coast of Dreams — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow — Fox, 9 p.m.

Emerald City — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: New York City Ballet Symphony in C — PBS, 9 p.m.

Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 02.24.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Celebrity Scoop: Jimmy Butler — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Dredge vs. Washplant — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Two-Story vs. Spanish Villa — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

How It Really Happened: The Death of Michael Jackson — HLN, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: Scutt Mansion & Monroe House Unlocked — TLC, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Diabolical — NBC, 10 p.m.

Tanked: Fish Out of Water — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Trauma Down Under: High-Risk Delivery — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: The Girl With the Gold Earring — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Showgirls — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.

20/20: Shark Tank: The Road to $100 Million — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

The Transporter — Cinemax, 10:05 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black — Showcase, midnight