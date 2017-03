All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Blacktown International Sportspark, Rooty Hill, New South Wales, Australia

Grest Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

JLT Community Series, Ikon Park, Carlton North, Victoria, Australia

Carlton Blues vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

JLT Community Series, Rushton Park, Mandurah, Western Australia, Australia

Fremantle Dockers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Shriners Hospital for Children Classic, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Baylor vs. Mississippi — Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net, 4:30 p.m.

LSU vs. TCU — FS2, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Tournament, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, SC

Semifinals

Campbell vs. Radford — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, North Charleston Coliseum, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals

1st Round

Delaware vs. Hofstra — CAA.TV, 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. James Madison — CAA.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

1st Round

Detroit vs. Milwaukee — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Times Union Arena, Albany, NY

Quarterfinals

Monmouth vs. Niagara — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s vs. Canisius — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Quarterfinals

Illinois State vs. Evansville — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. Loyola (Chicago) — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 3:30 p.m.

Wichita State vs. Bradley — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Semifinals

Beltmont vs. Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Murray State — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

1st Round

Western Carolina vs. The Citadel — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Samford vs. Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

1st Round

Pepperdine vs. Pacific — BYUtv/Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

San Diego vs. Portland — BYUtv/Campus Insiders, 11:30 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Brown — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Yale — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Kent State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:45 p.m.

Women’s

ACC Tournament, HTC Center, Myrtle Beach, SC

Quarterfinals

Louisville vs. North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Duke — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8:30 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

1st Round

Texas Tech vs. TCU — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas — Fox College Sports Central, 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Quarterfinals

Northwestern vs. Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Purdue vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8:45 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament, Key Arena, Seattle, WA

Quarterfinals

Oregon State vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stanford vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Washington vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre-Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post-Game — Pac-12 Network, 1;30 a.m. (Saturday)

SEC Tournament, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Quarterfinals

Georgia vs. South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

Alabama vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Quarterfinals

Gonzaga vs. Pacific — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

BYU vs. San Diego — BYUtv, 5:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Michigan — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Johns Hopkins at Princeton — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Northwestern State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

English Football Championship

Birmingham City vs. Leeds United — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Tshwane Open, Pretoria Country Club, Waterkloof, South Africa

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s Champions, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Woodley vs. Thompson — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: VanZant vs. Waterson/Northcutt vs. Gall — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC 1 on 1: Michael Bisping — FS1, 9 p.m.

Bellator 174, Winstar World Casino, Thackerville, OK

Women’s Featherweight Title

Julia Budd vs. Marloes Coenen — Spike, 9 p.m.

Lion Fight 35, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

Super Welterweight Title

Kengsiam Nor Sripueng vs. Jo Nattawut — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: HK 53 Main Card — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia — The Comcast Network, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto — MLB Network/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Milwaukee vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Opening Weekend

Portland vs. Minnesota — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Rinnai 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, 10 a.m.

Practice — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Active Pest Control, 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.

Practice — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

A Race That Makes Four Lefts for 500 Miles, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA

Practice — FS1, noon

Qualifying — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Atlanta — ESPN, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders: Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Fox Sports Sun/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Midwest/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New York Islanders at Chicago — MSG Plus/WGN, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary — Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — TSN4/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby

Premiership Rugby

Leicester Tigers vs. Exeter Chiefs — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Rugby Sevens World Series, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Pool Play — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jeongseon, Republic of Korea

Ladies’ Downhill — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, noon

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

O.J.: Made in America: Part Five — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

O.J.: Made in America (entire documentary) — ESPN2, 1 a.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.