All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

JLT Community Series, Domain Stadium, Subiaco, Western Australia, Australia

Frermantle Dockers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

JLT Community Series, Ted Summerton Recreational Reserve, Moe, Victoria, Australia

Richmond Tigers vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

JLT Community Series, Hickinbotham Oval, Noarlunga Downs, South Australia, Australia

Adelaide Crows vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Pool B, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Communist China vs. Japan — MLB Network, 5 a.m.

Pool C, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

Columbia vs. United States — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Pool D, Estadio Charles de Jalisco, Jalisco, Mexico

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation, MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit, MI

Vacant NABF Female Middleweight Title

Claressa Shields vs. Szilvia Szabados — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Solo Boxeo, Tachi Palace Casino, Lemoore, CA

Super Featherweights

Andy Vences vs. Angel Hernandez — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

UCLA at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

ACC Tournament, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Semifinals

Duke vs. North Carolina — ACC Network/ESPN, 7 p.m.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame — ACC Network/ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Tournament, Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT

Quarterfinals

SMU vs. East Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Central Florida vs. Memphis — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Houston vs. UConn — EPSNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Quarterfinals

Dayton vs. Davidson — NBCSN, noon

URI vs. St. Bonaventure — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. George Mason — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Richmond vs. George Washington — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Conference Tournament, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Semifinals

Villanova vs. Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Creighton — FS1 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Pregame Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show – FS1, 11 p.m.

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Verizon Center, Washington, D.C.

Quarterfinals

Purdue vs. Michigan — ESPN, noon

Minnesota vs. Michigan State — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8;30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Big 12 Conference Tournament, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Semifinals

Iowa State vs. TCU — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Kansas State — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Semifinals

North Dakota vs. Idaho — Eversport.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Weber State vs. Eastern Washington — Eversport.TV, 11 p.m.

Big West Conference Tournament, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Semifinals

Cal-Irvine vs. Long Beach State or Hawai’i — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU, midnight

Conference USA Tournament, Legacy Arena at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Semifinals

Middle Tennessee vs. Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Conference Tournament, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Semifinals

Akron vs. Ball State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio vs. Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Semifinals

North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State vs. Howard — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Navada vs. Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Boise State or San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, midnight

Pac-12 Conference Tournament, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Oregon vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. UCLA — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Pre Game — Pac-12 Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 11 p.m.

Pac-12 Basketball Post Game — Pac-12 Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Quarterfinals

Kentucky vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Semifinals

New Orleans vs. Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Quarterfinals

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas-Arlington — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Troy — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Semifinals

Cal State-Bakersfield vs. Utah Valley — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. Missouri-Kansas City — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

ESPN Buzzer Beater — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Women’s

America East Conference Championship

Maine at Albany — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Tournament, James Madison University Convocation Center, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA

Semifinals

William & Mary vs. Elon — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic)/SNY/The Comcast Network, 4:30 p.m.

Drexel vs. James Madison — Comcast SportsNet (California/Mid-Atlantic)/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

Live From the CAA Women’s Tournament — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Arizona at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament

1st Round

Colorado College at Denver — Altitude 2, 9:30 p.m.

College Softball

Nebraska-Omaha at Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

English Football Championship

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Derby County — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Indian Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Befort vs. Gastelum, Central de Formação Olímpica, Fortaleza, Ceará, Brazil

Weigh-In — FS1, 5 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 6, Cowboys Dancehall, San Antonio, TX

Featherweights

Rivaldo Junior vs. Ray Rodriguez — AXS, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks HK 53 Main Card — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

World MMA Awards — FS2, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs Pittsburgh — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle — Root Sports Northwest, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

San Diego vs. Anaheim Angels — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports West, 3 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Boston — NESN, 6 p.m.

Oakand vs. Kansas City — Fox Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Kobalt 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m

Qualifying — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — FS2, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel 2017 — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS2, 6 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Minnesota — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Free Agent Frenzy — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Columbus — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Sportsnet West/TVA Sports, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Scottish Football Championship

Dundee United vs. Hibernian — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 1st and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.